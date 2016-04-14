Hombre fue encontrado muerto al interior de cámara refrigerada

En horas de la tarde de este miércoles una desagradable sorpresa se encontraron trabajadores de la empresa Geofrut, packing ubicado en la ruta Travesía a la altura del kilómetro 74.
Al interior de una cámara refrigerada fue encontrado muerto un hombre de 34 años, el que según señalan desde la empresa hace 20 días no era observado en las instalaciones. Un operario que entró a la cámara a buscar una muestra encontró el cadáver, según señalan desde la PDI la víctima habría realizado labores de aseo en la empresa y preliminarmente fue identificado como Sabino Andrés Suarez
Según dispuso el fiscal de turno una vez informado del hallazgo, la Brigada de Homicidios de la PDI realiza las diligencias tendientes para establecer las circunstancias y causas de su deceso, se esta a la espera de la necropsia de rigor para establecer a ciencia cierta las causas de la muerte.
111 comments
