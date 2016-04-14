Imputado por decapitar a su padre quedó en prisión preventiva

Destacada, Policial, Tribunales abril 14, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
Luego de que su detención estuviera ampliada desde el día martes, hoy la Fiscalía local de Rancagua formalizó investigación contra O.D.S. de 27 años de edad, quien fue detenido luego de dar muerte violentamente a su padre durante la madrugada del pasado martes.
De acuerdo a los antecedentes que expuso la fiscal a cargo de la investigación y especializada en delitos de violencia intrafamiliar, Yenny Muñoz, habrían sido vecinos quienes alertaron a Carabineros, luego de oír gritos de auxilio de Oscar Díaz Quinteros de 61 años, víctima de estos hechos.
Una vez que Carabineros se presentó en el lugar, pudo observar gran cantidad de sangre en el antejardín del domicilio ubicado en Villa Los Tilos de Rancagua, donde además los efectivos se percataron de signos de arrastre hacia el interior de la vivienda.
Fue entonces cuando sale desde el interior del domicilio, el hijo de la víctima portando un cuchillo, arma que habría utilizado junto a un serrucho para dar muerte a su padre, a quien le provocó diversas lesiones en distintas partes del cuerpo, principalmente en el cuello.
Una vez que la Fiscalía recibe el llamado de parte de Carabineros, se dispone de la concurrencia de la Brigada de Homicidios de la Policía de Investigaciones, quienes realizaron una serie de diligencias en el sitio del suceso, donde también se constituyó la fiscal de turno para impartir algunas instrucciones.
Durante la mañana de hoy se formalizó al imputado por el delito de parricidio, mientras que el Juzgado de Garantía otorgó la medida cautelar solicitada por la fiscalía, esto es, prisión preventiva, pese a que la defensa intentó solicitar cautelares distintas, argumentando que el agresor registra antecedentes siquiátricos, cuestión que por ahora y en esta etapa de la investigación, fueron considerados insuficientes y en definitiva desestimados. Sin embargo se ordenó la realización de peritajes siquiatricos por parte del Servicio Médico Legal.
Para el cierre de la presente investigación, se fijó un plazo de 120 días.

Deja un comentario