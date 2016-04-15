A fin de mes realizarán “Fiesta de la Miel” en Codegua

Cachapoal Norte, Comunas abril 15, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

La miel es uno de los productos más tradicionales de Codegua ya que todo su proceso se realiza en Codegua, desde el momento en que las abejas traen el polen de las flores, hasta cuando se comercializa, contando actualmente con una gran cantidad de apicultores.

Es por esto y haciendo honor a esta materia prima, el próximo sábado 30 de abril, desde las 10:00 horas, en el Estadio Municipal de Codegua, expositores de gastronomía criolla, artesanía, productos agrícolas, música entre otros darán vida a la primera versión de la “Fiesta de la Miel”.

En la oportunidad, todos los subproductos de la miel estarán presentes en esta gran fiesta, generando un encuentro familiar entretenido y de calidad en torno a este rico jarabe.

En la cita, el se realizará el seminario apícola del doctor Edgardo Gabriel Sarlo que desde las 11:00 horas y hasta las 13:00 horas abordará curvas florales y poblacionales para el manejo de la colonia, y desde las 14:00 hasta las 16:00 horas, se expondrá los efectos patógenos en las colonias, para lo que sólo hay 150 cupos. Para los interesados en el seminario se pueden inscribir en prodesalcodegua@gmail.com.

Quedan todos cordialmente invitados a esta gran Fiesta de la Miel Codegua 2016 para disfrutar una jornada en familia, pues en el lugar habrá stand educativos, cocina saludable, feria productiva, exposición, seminarios, entre otras entretenidas actividades.

