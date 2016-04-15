A fin de mes realizarán “Fiesta de la Miel” en Codegua

La miel es uno de los productos más tradicionales de Codegua ya que todo su proceso se realiza en Codegua, desde el momento en que las abejas traen el polen de las flores, hasta cuando se comercializa, contando actualmente con una gran cantidad de apicultores.
Es por esto y haciendo honor a esta materia prima, el próximo sábado 30 de abril, desde las 10:00 horas, en el Estadio Municipal de Codegua, expositores de gastronomía criolla, artesanía, productos agrícolas, música entre otros darán vida a la primera versión de la “Fiesta de la Miel”.
En la oportunidad, todos los subproductos de la miel estarán presentes en esta gran fiesta, generando un encuentro familiar entretenido y de calidad en torno a este rico jarabe.
En la cita, el se realizará el seminario apícola del doctor Edgardo Gabriel Sarlo que desde las 11:00 horas y hasta las 13:00 horas abordará curvas florales y poblacionales para el manejo de la colonia, y desde las 14:00 hasta las 16:00 horas, se expondrá los efectos patógenos en las colonias, para lo que sólo hay 150 cupos. Para los interesados en el seminario se pueden inscribir en prodesalcodegua@gmail.com.
Quedan todos cordialmente invitados a esta gran Fiesta de la Miel Codegua 2016 para disfrutar una jornada en familia, pues en el lugar habrá stand educativos, cocina saludable, feria productiva, exposición, seminarios, entre otras entretenidas actividades.
104 comments
Thank you for some other wonderful post. Where else may just anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Great write-up, I¦m regular visitor of one¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Super-Duper website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
What i don’t realize is in truth how you are no longer really much more well-preferred than you might be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand therefore considerably with regards to this subject, produced me in my view consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated unless it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great. All the time handle it up!
Hello, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
I like this web site so much, saved to bookmarks. “To hold a pen is to be at war.” by Francois Marie Arouet Voltaire.
Can I just say what a reduction to seek out someone who really is aware of what theyre talking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know the right way to convey a difficulty to mild and make it important. Extra individuals have to read this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre not more widespread because you positively have the gift.
Hiya! I simply would like to give an enormous thumbs up for the great info you have right here on this post. I will be coming again to your blog for extra soon.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
I really like your writing style, great info, thank you for posting :D. “In university they don’t tell you that the greater part of the law is learning to tolerate fools.” by Doris Lessing.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
This really answered my drawback, thank you!
I truly enjoy reading through on this site, it holds good articles. “Violence commands both literature and life, and violence is always crude and distorted.” by Ellen Glasgow.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your site in internet explorer, would test thisK IE still is the marketplace leader and a good component to other people will pass over your excellent writing because of this problem.
Keep up the great work, I read few articles on this website and I think that your web site is really interesting and has got circles of wonderful information.
Great write-up, I?¦m regular visitor of one?¦s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a great web site.
But wanna remark that you have a very nice internet site, I love the layout it really stands out.
I like what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and coverage! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Thanks for your whole efforts on this web page. My aunt take interest in getting into investigation and it’s easy to see why. Most of us notice all relating to the lively method you provide valuable items by means of the web blog and as well boost participation from some others about this theme and my girl is now learning a great deal. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the year. You are performing a tremendous job.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to achieve my goals. I certainly liked reading everything that is written on your website.Keep the posts coming. I enjoyed it!
Some genuinely interesting details you have written.Aided me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to give one thing again and aid others such as you helped me.
I like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.
I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome site!
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!
I like this site because so much utile stuff on here : D.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
F*ckin’ awesome things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
I was just seeking this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a fantastic job in this matter!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!
I will right away grab your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I needed to write you that very small note to say thanks again about the striking methods you’ve featured at this time. It’s simply unbelievably generous of you in giving unreservedly what a lot of people might have offered for sale for an electronic book to get some cash for their own end, particularly seeing that you might have tried it in the event you wanted. The secrets in addition acted to become great way to fully grasp that someone else have a similar fervor just as my very own to know the truth somewhat more in regard to this condition. I know there are lots of more pleasurable occasions up front for many who view your blog.
I am impressed with this website , rattling I am a big fan .
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very beneficial handy
I like this weblog very much, Its a really nice office to read and obtain information.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly love reading all that is written on your site.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again soon..
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
I have read several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you put to create this kind of fantastic informative web site.
I just like the helpful info you supply to your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here frequently. I am fairly certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff proper right here! Good luck for the next!
I really like your writing style, wonderful info, thanks for posting :D. “Faith is a continuation of reason.” by William Adams.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Along with every thing that appears to be developing inside this area, a significant percentage of perspectives are generally quite refreshing. Nonetheless, I appologize, because I can not give credence to your whole idea, all be it exhilarating none the less. It looks to us that your opinions are not totally validated and in simple fact you are your self not even completely certain of the assertion. In any event I did appreciate reading it.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Thank you for another informative website. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Thank you for any other informative site. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect approach? I have a venture that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers
I’d perpetually want to be update on new content on this website , saved to favorites! .
Of course, what a splendid site and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
F*ckin¦ amazing things here. I¦m very happy to look your post. Thank you a lot and i’m taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.
It’s onerous to find knowledgeable people on this subject, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
I¦ve read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to create this type of excellent informative site.
Keep functioning ,splendid job!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Thanks!
Excellent website. A lot of useful information here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you in your sweat!
It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the issue and found most individuals will agree with your website.
This web page is really a walk-by for all the data you wished about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and you’ll undoubtedly discover it.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I could I want to recommend you few fascinating issues or suggestions. Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this article. I desire to learn more things about it!
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!
Usually I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
I envy your work, thankyou for all the useful content.
obviously like your web-site however you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality however I?¦ll certainly come again again.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really one thing which I think I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very huge for me. I am taking a look forward in your subsequent submit, I will try to get the grasp of it!
You could definitely see your skills within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to reach my goals. I certainly enjoy reading all that is posted on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I liked it!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Regards!
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been utilizing? I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any suggestions?
I am always searching online for tips that can help me. Thanks!
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Hello. excellent job. I did not imagine this. This is a great story. Thanks!
Awesome blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get comments from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help stop content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
This web page is really a stroll-via for all of the info you wished about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you’ll positively uncover it.
I got what you mean , thanks for putting up.Woh I am thankful to find this website through google. “Food is the most primitive form of comfort.” by Sheila Graham.
Very interesting topic, appreciate it for posting.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i’m satisfied to show that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much surely will make sure to do not overlook this web site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
certainly like your web site however you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth however I?¦ll surely come again again.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “Procrastination is the thief of time.” by Edward Young.
Loving the information on this site, you have done great job on the content.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m improving myself. I absolutely enjoy reading everything that is posted on your website.Keep the information coming. I liked it!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Kudos!
Very interesting subject , thankyou for posting.