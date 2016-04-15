CESFAM Machalí: Refuerzan importancia del Examen de Medicina Preventivo del Adulto

abril 15, 2016
3

Dentro de las estrategias del Programa Cardiovascular de Salud Machalí en materia de promoción, se están realizando diversos operativos en terreno, en esta oportunidad el lugar elegido fue el Supermercado Santa Isabel de Machalí. Fue en este lugar donde el Cesfam de Machalí refuerza el Examen de Medicina Preventivo del Adulto (EMPA), el que permite detectar oportunamente enfermedades como diabetes, hipertensión, dislipidemia (colesterol alto), entre otras.

El EMPA, es un control de atención anual de salud dirigido a hombres entre 20 y 44 años, y mujeres entre 45 y 64 años, con la misión de pesquisar enfermedades cardiovasculares, tanto para el paciente y su familia. El examen es de carácter voluntario y gratuito, para los beneficiarios de Fonasa que lo deseen realizar.

En esta oportunidad, los que llevaron a cabo el evento preventivo e informativo de salud, fueron la Tens Nicole Bustamante y las internas de enfermería de Inacap, Yanara Moya y Bárbara Videla, las que estuvieron bajo la supervisión del director del CESFAM Machalí, Dr. Enrique Moraga y la encargada del Programa Cardiovascular, Dra. Karina Paredes.

Respecto a la actividad, el alcalde de Machalí José Miguel Urrutia, expresó que “lo más significativo de este tipo de acciones, es prevenir en terreno junto a la comunidad. Además es importante señalar a nuestros usuarios, que pueden solicitar información preventiva en nuestro centro asistencial cuando lo requieran, específicamente en nuestra oficina OIRS, de los diferentes exámenes preventivos que tenemos de forma gratuita para todos los vecinos de Machalí”.

