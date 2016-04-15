CESFAM Machalí: Refuerzan importancia del Examen de Medicina Preventivo del Adulto

Dentro de las estrategias del Programa Cardiovascular de Salud Machalí en materia de promoción, se están realizando diversos operativos en terreno, en esta oportunidad el lugar elegido fue el Supermercado Santa Isabel de Machalí. Fue en este lugar donde el Cesfam de Machalí refuerza el Examen de Medicina Preventivo del Adulto (EMPA), el que permite detectar oportunamente enfermedades como diabetes, hipertensión, dislipidemia (colesterol alto), entre otras.
El EMPA, es un control de atención anual de salud dirigido a hombres entre 20 y 44 años, y mujeres entre 45 y 64 años, con la misión de pesquisar enfermedades cardiovasculares, tanto para el paciente y su familia. El examen es de carácter voluntario y gratuito, para los beneficiarios de Fonasa que lo deseen realizar.
En esta oportunidad, los que llevaron a cabo el evento preventivo e informativo de salud, fueron la Tens Nicole Bustamante y las internas de enfermería de Inacap, Yanara Moya y Bárbara Videla, las que estuvieron bajo la supervisión del director del CESFAM Machalí, Dr. Enrique Moraga y la encargada del Programa Cardiovascular, Dra. Karina Paredes.
Respecto a la actividad, el alcalde de Machalí José Miguel Urrutia, expresó que “lo más significativo de este tipo de acciones, es prevenir en terreno junto a la comunidad. Además es importante señalar a nuestros usuarios, que pueden solicitar información preventiva en nuestro centro asistencial cuando lo requieran, específicamente en nuestra oficina OIRS, de los diferentes exámenes preventivos que tenemos de forma gratuita para todos los vecinos de Machalí”.
117 comments
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most guys will approve with your website.
I appreciate your piece of work, appreciate it for all the useful content.
Hi there very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI am satisfied to find so many helpful info right here in the submit, we need work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
very nice publish, i actually love this website, keep on it
Hello. Great job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this site.
I enjoy your writing style genuinely enjoying this website .
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific website.
I?¦ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i?¦m glad to show that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I such a lot undoubtedly will make sure to don?¦t omit this web site and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.
I am glad to be a visitor of this thoroughgoing blog! , appreciate it for this rare information! .
I conceive this website has got very good indited articles blog posts.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
You have mentioned very interesting details! ps decent internet site. “I’m going to a special place when I die, but I want to make sure my life is special while I’m here.” by Payne Stewart.
I am continually invstigating online for tips that can benefit me. Thx!
I’m impressed, I need to say. Actually not often do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have got hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the issue is one thing that not enough people are talking intelligently about. I’m very pleased that I stumbled across this in my seek for one thing relating to this.
My brother recommended I may like this web site. He used to be entirely right. This publish truly made my day. You can not consider simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Regards for helping out, superb info .
Simply wanna comment on few general things, The website style is perfect, the written content is rattling fantastic : D.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
It¦s actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I¦m happy that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again!
Nice post. I study something tougher on completely different blogs everyday. It would always be stimulating to learn content material from different writers and observe a bit something from their store. I’d want to make use of some with the content on my blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll offer you a hyperlink in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
I went over this internet site and I believe you have a lot of fantastic info, saved to favorites (:.
As I website owner I conceive the subject material here is very superb, regards for your efforts.
Some really nice and useful info on this internet site, as well I believe the design holds good features.
I cherished up to you will obtain carried out proper here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nevertheless, you command get got an impatience over that you want be turning in the following. ill no doubt come further previously again since precisely the similar nearly very steadily inside case you protect this hike.
I visited a lot of website but I think this one has got something extra in it in it
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i’m satisfied to convey that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don’t put out of your mind this website and give it a glance on a continuing basis.
You could certainly see your skills within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most guys will approve with your website.
I want examining and I think this website got some genuinely useful stuff on it! .
I am continually invstigating online for posts that can benefit me. Thx!
I’m impressed, I have to say. Really not often do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you will have hit the nail on the head. Your thought is outstanding; the difficulty is something that not sufficient persons are talking intelligently about. I’m very glad that I stumbled throughout this in my search for something referring to this.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
I don’t normally comment but I gotta admit regards for the post on this perfect one : D.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? With thanks
Rattling great info can be found on site. “I don’t know what will be used in the next world war, but the 4th will be fought with stones.” by Albert Einstein.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and come with almost all important infos. I’d like to see extra posts like this.
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
Some really prime content on this web site, saved to favorites.
so much wonderful information on here, : D.
You made several good points there. I did a search on the theme and found mainly people will have the same opinion with your blog.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
I am often to blogging and i really respect your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your web site and preserve checking for new information.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard information an individual provide for your guests? Is going to be again ceaselessly to investigate cross-check new posts.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
You are my intake, I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from post :). “Yet do I fear thy nature It is too full o’ the milk of human kindness.” by William Shakespeare.
I regard something really special in this site.
I got good info from your blog
It is best to participate in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this website!
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I would like to see more posts like this .
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness for your submit is simply nice and i could think you are knowledgeable on this subject. Fine along with your permission let me to take hold of your feed to stay updated with imminent post. Thanks one million and please carry on the gratifying work.
This is the appropriate weblog for anybody who wants to seek out out about this topic. You realize so much its virtually hard to argue with you (not that I truly would want…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Great stuff, simply nice!
I wanted to make a quick comment to say thanks to you for all of the great tricks you are placing at this site. My rather long internet search has at the end of the day been compensated with high-quality ideas to write about with my guests. I ‘d say that many of us website visitors are very lucky to exist in a superb website with very many wonderful people with great tricks. I feel really happy to have seen your entire website and look forward to really more awesome moments reading here. Thank you once again for all the details.
Cp0NQU Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Some truly excellent content on this website , thankyou for contribution.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually realize what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my site =). We could have a link change contract between us!
Wohh precisely what I was looking for, regards for putting up.
It’s really a cool and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
I am not rattling wonderful with English but I get hold this very easy to read .
1WkA04 Thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
I feel this is one of the most important info for me. And i’m happy studying your article. But want to commentary on some common things, The site taste is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good process, cheers
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Thanks Again.
I view something really interesting about your site so I saved to bookmarks.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog!
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve offered on your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for starters. May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
My husband and i were now comfortable that Michael could finish off his basic research through your ideas he received out of your blog. It is now and again perplexing to just continually be handing out guides that the rest could have been trying to sell. And we also discover we now have the writer to appreciate because of that. Those explanations you’ve made, the straightforward website menu, the relationships you will help promote – it’s got many terrific, and it’s making our son and us recognize that that matter is amusing, and that is pretty fundamental. Many thanks for all!
As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you
You have remarked very interesting points! ps decent internet site.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Many thanks!
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were extremely helpful invaluable
Hi there, just turned into alert to your blog via Google, and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate should you continue this in future. A lot of other folks can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
I am constantly thought about this, regards for putting up.
You have brought up a very excellent details, appreciate it for the post.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, would test this?K IE still is the marketplace leader and a large component to people will leave out your great writing due to this problem.
I’ve read a few good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a magnificent informative website.
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn something like this before. So nice to find any individual with some authentic ideas on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this web site is one thing that’s needed on the web, someone with a little bit originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the web!
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
It?¦s really a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the easiest factor to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed even as other people think about issues that they plainly don’t realize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as neatly as outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , other people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
You really make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I believe I’d never understand. It seems too complex and extremely large for me. I’m having a look ahead to your next post, I will try to get the grasp of it!
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you
You are my intake, I own few blogs and often run out from to brand.
Excellent items from you, man. I’ve be aware your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve obtained here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which wherein you say it. You’re making it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific website.
Very interesting subject , regards for putting up.
I do not even understand how I ended up here, however I thought this submit used to be good. I don’t recognize who you are however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger in case you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a perfect website.
Great site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
I was just searching for this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Usually the top sites are full of garbage.
Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my blog?
You are my aspiration, I have few blogs and often run out from to brand.
As soon as I observed this website I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
You are my aspiration, I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from post :). “The soul that is within me no man can degrade.” by Frederick Douglas.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
I dugg some of you post as I cogitated they were very useful invaluable
Its like you learn my mind! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you just could do with a few percent to power the message house a bit, however other than that, that is great blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to grasp so much about this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I feel that you can do with some percent to force the message house a bit, however other than that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Merely a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great design. “Individuals may form communities, but it is institutions alone that can create a nation.” by Benjamin Disraeli.