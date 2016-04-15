Colchagua pierde a su mejor jugador por un par de semanas

-
Carlos Pérez, el goleador del equipo, sufrió un desgarro y no estará mañana contra Linares en el cierre de la primera rueda de la liguilla de descenso de la Segunda División.
Por: Ricardo Obando
Una sensible baja tendrá Colchagua CD. Por un par de semanas, Carlos Pérez, el goleador de la escuadra, estará fuera de competencia producto de un desgarro que sufrió en la práctica del miércoles.
El no contar con el ex Palestino, Unión San Felipe y Cobresal sin duda que complica al elenco de Raúl González que mañana a las 19.00 horas, cerrará la primera rueda de la liguilla descenso de la Segunda División cuando visite a Deportes Linares.
Pérez, en este mini torneo y donde los de la Herradura han completado trece de quince puntos en disputa, había mostrado una recuperación importante y que le había permitido marcar un par de tantos.
Su salida del equipo, implicará modificar el esquema que venía trayendo el conjunto colchagüino para permitir la inclusión de un reemplazante. Eso sí, González tiene claro que sus jugadores han mostrado un alza generalizada en su juego y eso espera proyectarlo mañana en el estadio Tucapel Bustamante.
Para este sábado, a Colchagua solo le sirve la victoria. Primero porque le permitirá meterle presión a los rivales que lo superan en la tabla como Mejillones, Ovalle y Melipilla y, segundo, un triunfo mandará a su rival a la Tercera División. Es decir, será un duelo clave para dejar a un rival menos en el camino.
Cabe consignar que, por la sexta fecha de la liguilla, se registrarán otros duelos: este sábado, a las 16.00 horas en Punitaqui, Deportes Ovalle recibirá a Lota Schwager y, desde las 17.00 horas en el estadio Roberto Bravo Santibáñez, Deportes Melipilla recibirá a Mejillones. Libre en esta jornada queda el cuadro de Malleco Unido, institución que ya zafó del descenso de categoría.
