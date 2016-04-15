Comienza la construcción de nuevas sedes en el Arrozal, Progreso y Monasterio

Hace algunos meses atrás, la municipalidad de Graneros anunció la construcción de nuevas sedes sociales para juntas de vecinos. Recintos con estándares de alta calidad, que permitan a las instituciones comunales, desarrollar sus tareas y objetivos, con dignidad y comodidad.
Bajo este contexto, ya se iniciaron las obras en El Arrozal, Monasterio y El Progreso, sectores de tradición, que siempre se han caracterizado por un gran despliegue de sus líderes sociales.
El proyecto de cada unidad, considera un recinto de 64 metros cuadrados, sistema eléctrico, ventanas de aluminio, y alcantarillado. Los trabajos son ejecutados por la constructora Raipal Limitada, que posee 130 días para culminar las faenas (desde el 21 de marzo al 29 de julio).
Para el alcalde de Graneros, Claudio Segovia, esta iniciativa se enmarca en un proceso de consolidación y estrecha relación con la comunidad “el año pasado concretamos la construcción de la sede de la Unión Comunal de Juntas de Vecinos (que jamás en su historia tuvo dependencia propia), y ahora apostamos por proyectos para cada villa y población. Sabemos que en este sentido, existe mucha demanda pero de a poco iremos concretando más recintos en diversos puntos de la Nueva Ciudad”, indicó el edil.
