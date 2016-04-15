Comienza la construcción de nuevas sedes en el Arrozal, Progreso y Monasterio

Cachapoal Norte, Comunas abril 15, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1

Hace algunos meses atrás, la municipalidad de Graneros anunció la construcción de nuevas sedes sociales para juntas de vecinos. Recintos con estándares de alta calidad, que permitan a las instituciones comunales, desarrollar sus tareas y objetivos, con dignidad y comodidad.

Bajo este contexto, ya se iniciaron las obras en El Arrozal, Monasterio y El Progreso, sectores de tradición, que siempre se han caracterizado por un gran despliegue de sus líderes sociales.

El proyecto de cada unidad, considera un recinto de 64 metros cuadrados, sistema eléctrico, ventanas de aluminio, y alcantarillado. Los trabajos son ejecutados por la constructora Raipal Limitada, que posee 130 días para culminar las faenas (desde el 21 de marzo al 29 de julio).

Para el alcalde de Graneros, Claudio Segovia, esta iniciativa se enmarca en un proceso de consolidación y estrecha relación con la comunidad “el año pasado concretamos la construcción de la sede de la Unión Comunal de Juntas de Vecinos (que jamás en su historia tuvo dependencia propia), y ahora apostamos por proyectos para cada villa y población. Sabemos que en este sentido, existe mucha demanda pero de a poco iremos concretando más recintos en diversos puntos de la Nueva Ciudad”, indicó el edil.

Sharing

Tags

About Alejandra Sepulveda

69 comments

Thanks so much for providing individuals with an extremely terrific chance to read in detail from here. It’s usually so useful plus stuffed with amusement for me and my office co-workers to visit your blog not less than thrice in 7 days to see the new issues you have got. And indeed, I am actually satisfied with all the incredible solutions you give. Some 1 ideas in this post are clearly the most beneficial I’ve ever had.

Responder

Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read something like this before. So good to seek out someone with some authentic thoughts on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this website is something that’s wanted on the net, somebody with a little bit originality. useful job for bringing something new to the web!

Responder

It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!

Responder

Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.

Responder

I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours lately, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is beautiful value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before. “Learn to see in another’s calamity the ills which you should avoid.” by Publilius Syrus.

Responder

Hey very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am happy to search out numerous useful information here in the submit, we need develop extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Regards!

Responder

A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular publish amazing. Great job!

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.

Responder

Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!

Responder

Along with almost everything which seems to be developing within this particular area, a significant percentage of perspectives happen to be rather refreshing. Having said that, I beg your pardon, because I do not give credence to your whole plan, all be it radical none the less. It seems to everyone that your commentary are actually not totally justified and in simple fact you are generally yourself not completely convinced of your argument. In any case I did enjoy reading it.

Responder

I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours nowadays, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet might be much more helpful than ever before. “Wherever they burn books, they will also, in the end, burn people.” by Heinrich Heine.

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a perfect web-site.

Responder

Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve bear in mind your stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic. I really like what you’ve bought right here, really like what you’re stating and the best way during which you assert it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to stay it wise. I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is really a terrific web site.

Responder

After study a few of the weblog posts in your website now, and I actually like your manner of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website record and shall be checking again soon. Pls take a look at my website online as nicely and let me know what you think.

Responder

Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?

Responder

That is the precise blog for anyone who desires to seek out out about this topic. You notice a lot its nearly hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just nice!

Responder

Deja un comentario