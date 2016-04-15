Cristián Arán:  “Imaginamos un partido complicadísimo”

  • El técnico de O’Higgins habló ayer en el Monasterio Celeste donde afina el esquema para vencer a San Luis el domingo.
Por: Ricardo Obando

 

Con algunos entrenamientos por delante, Cristián Arán y sus pupilos están preparando el partido contra San Luis de Quillota de muy buena forma.

El haber vencido a Colo-Colo en la fecha anterior y completar ocho jornadas de invicto, hace que la confianza del plantel en poder seguir logrando cosas sea sólida y esperan ratificar todo lo bueno frente a los Canarios el domingo por la tarde.

Respecto a cómo va el trabajo en estos días, el trasandino sostuvo que “con la ilusión que nos sostiene, esa de pelear arriba y poder repetir la actuación del domingo y que nos de la chance de ganar y seguir en la pelea por el campeonato, ese es el objetivo”.

Dentro de los parámetros esperados, el equipo sigue pensando en cómo mantener el nivel y superar a un rival que, como lo dijo el estratega, será muy difícil. “Imaginamos un partido complicadísimo” dijo, manifestando además que frente a los Canarios “vamos a tratar de minimizar las chances del rival y que no nos hagan daño”.

En ese sentido, Arán recalcó que San Luis vendrá a Rancagua por lo suyo, ya que sigue peleando por quedarse en la categoría. “Es un rival que tiene de mitad de cancha para adelante jugadores desequilibrantes, que están en un buen momento y obviamente el hecho de que estén jugándose la permanencia le va a dar un plus”, aseguró.

Es por ello que, reiteró, en la cancha de El Teniente “tendremos que hacer un buen partido, ser contundentes”, expuso, todo con el fin de ganar y sumar otros tres puntos a la cuenta.

UNA VARIANTE

La suspensión de Raúl Osorio producto de acumulación de tarjetas amarillas será la novedad. Es decir, Cristián Arán y su cuerpo técnico deberán definir quién ocupará su plaza en la zaga.

Por lo mostrado en duelos anteriores, seguramente el reemplazante será Bastián San Juan, pero no se descarta que Nicolás Vargas deje la banda izquierda para jugar por el centro con Albert Acevedo y que Gonzalo Barriga, ya recuperado, vuelva a la lateral. Sobre esto último, Arán sostuvo que “no lo imaginamos pero tampoco lo descartamos”. Es decir, la fórmula será la primera señalada.

En todo caso, las dudas serán respondidas en los próximos entrenamientos y que quedarán ratificadas el domingo unas horas antes previas al encuentro.

LLAMADO DE SELECCIÓN

De buen presente en el torneo de Clausura, Brian Torrealba fue visto por Héctor Robles, nuevo técnico de la selección sub-20 y el llamado llegó.

El canterano ayer recibió la notificación por parte de la ANFP y deberá presentarse el lunes en el complejo Fernando Riera para participar de la primera nómina del “Choro” al mando del combinado nacional.

El jugador, de 18 años, en este torneo de Clausura ha disputado 820 minutos y es, en ese sentido, un aporte a la defensa del Capo de Provincia.

Deja un comentario