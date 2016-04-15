El domingo vendrán a Rancagua: El duro escollo que deberá sortear O’Higgins para seguir soñando con el título

-
San Luis de Quillota, a pesar de ser el colista del torneo, es un equipo complejo. De la mano de Miguel Ramírez, han mostrado una sostenida alza que esperan les permita sumar puntos en Rancagua para quedarse en Primera.
Por: Ricardo Obando
Con varios ex celestes en su plantel, San Luis de Quillota está buscando a toda costa quedarse en Primera División. El actual colista del campeonato llegará el domingo a Rancagua obligado a ganar si se quiere mantener en la serie de honor y solo en eso piensan.
En el valle del Aconcagua, el equipo Canario ha tenido un segundo semestre relativamente bueno en comparación al Apertura. Los dirigidos por Miguel Ramírez, vendrá a la ciudad con el ánimo muy arriba luego de quedarse con el clásico de su zona contra La Calera.
El buen juego exhibido ante los Cementeros los ilusiona más aun pensando en que enfrentarán a un candidato al título como lo es O’Higgins.
LOS EX CELESTES
De los actuales integrantes del plantel quillotano, cinco tienen pasado rancagüino y dos de ellos festejaron el título del 2013 vistiendo la celeste.
En la zona defensiva, el trasandino Federico Martorell y Claudio Meneses son parte del elenco amarillo. El primero estuvo en Rancagua bajo la dirección técnica de Jorge Sampaoli y, el segundo, levantó la copa de campeón de la mano de Eduardo Berizzo.
En la mitad del campo, tienen a Boris Sagredo. El volante, de buen corte técnico, ha sido uno de los puntales en la actual campaña de San Luis, retomando el nivel que alguna vez mostró con el Capo de Provincia.
Y, arriba, Jaime Grondona y Carlos Escobar. El primero, con un paso efímero por los celestes y, el segundo, campeón el 2013 y miembro de un equipo que siempre será recordado. Eso sí, solo el coquimbano está mostrando un gran nivel y acusa peligro para el domingo por la tarde.
SU PRESENTE
En el torneo de Clausura, los quillotanos marchan en la plaza 12 con doce unidades, producto de dos victorias, seis empates y cuatro derrotas. En tanto, en la tabla acumulada es donde sufren. Colistas con 25 puntos, el conjunto de Ramírez hoy está cayendo a la B. Con dos unidades bajo Antofagasta y tres por debajo de San Marcos de Arica, el caer en Rancagua prácticamente los sentenciará a la serie B.
Es decir, al equipo de la provincia de Quillota solo le sirve ganar y, como lo han dicho durante la semana, el hacer aquello en el estadio El Teniente será una tarea titánica, pero no imposible.
