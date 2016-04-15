En una empresa exportadora de fruta: Hombre de 34 años fue encontrado muerto al interior de un frigorífico

  • Hasta ayer jueves la PDI y Fiscalía seguían realizando diligencias en la empresa para esclarecer el último día de ingreso del malogrado hombre.

Fernando Ávila F.

Un escalofriante y misterioso caso investiga personal de la Brigada de Homicidios de la Policía de Investigaciones.  Se trata del hallazgo de un cadáver que estaba al interior de un frigorífico de una empresa exportadora de fruta, en la comuna de Rancagua. Se trataba del trabajador Sabino Andrés Suarez Poblete, de 34 años de edad,  y de quien hace aproximadamente 20 días no se tenían noticias de su paradero.

El hecho quedó al descubierto pasadas las 15:00 horas del miércoles, cuando un trabajador ingresó a una cámara refrigerada  a retirar una muestra y se percató de la presencia del cadáver , el que estaba tendido sobe el suelo.

Trabajadores llamaron a Carabineros del sector, mientras que el Fiscal de Turno determinó que la Brigada Especializada de la PDI realizara las diligencias correspondientes, quienes en compañía de Peritos del Laboratorio de Criminalística Regional Rancagua, realizaron la inspección ocular del sitio de suceso, toma de declaraciones y empadronamiento del sector.

El jefe de la Brigada de Homicidios Rancagua, subprefecto, Pedro Calderón, manifestó que “se pudo establecer que el trabajador de 34 años se desempeñaba como auxiliar de aseo en la empresa, y hace más de 20 días que no se tenían noticias sobre el hasta la tarde del miércoles, cuando fue hallado al interior de esta cámara de refrigeración”, agregó el jefe de la BH Rancagua.

El subprefecto Calderón añadió que no poseen antecedentes sobre alguna denuncia en la PDI ante la desaparición del hombre de 34 años, agregando que hasta ayer jueves seguían realizando diligencias  en la empresa para esclarecer el último día de ingreso, así como entrevistar a las personas que tuvieron contacto con él. Adujo que por ahora sólo se puede determinar que el cuerpo permaneció congelado por más de 20 días.

Los Detectives y Fiscalía hasta ayer jueves han seguido con las diligencias para establecer cómo sucedieron los hechos, mientras que el Servicio Médico Legal (SML) determinará su causa de muerte.

Deja un comentario