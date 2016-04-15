Tinguiririca tendrá su segundo examen previo a Libcentro

-
Los Energéticos jugarán esta noche en Talca, frente a Deportivo Español.
Por: Ricardo Obando
A solo una semana del inicio de Libcentro A 2016, Tinguiririca San Fernando sostendrá esta noche su segundo amistoso de pretemporada.
Los Energéticos, enfrentarán a revancha de la semana pasada contra Español en Talca, con la misión de poner en práctica algunos aspectos que han trabajado en los últimos días, en especial los que dicen relación con sistemas de juego.
En el trabajo previo al encuentro de hoy, que se desarrollará en el gimnasio Cendyr Sur de la capital maulina, el quinteto sanfernandino realizó duras prácticas en el gimnasio municipal, basadas principalmente en lo físico y táctico, ya que como lo dijo el propio coach Cipriano Núñez a este medio, están algo atrasados respecto al ideal de trabajo.
Justamente, el no contar con el plantel completo durante la semana ha impedido efectuar un mejor trabajo. Por razones de estudio, tanto el base Francisco Pavez como el pívot Carlos Aranda se encuentran fuera de la ciudad y solo se sumarán hoy en Talca. Lo mismo Franco Morales quién llega hoy al país de la gira por Brasil con la Selección Nacional y que tendrá algunos minutos hoy en el parquet maulino. En tanto, sigue en recuperación Osven Ledezma. Es decir, con un plantel algo más completo afrontará el encuentro de esta noche.
El partido entre los estelares de San Fernando e Hispanos se jugará a partir de las 20.30 horas mientras que, previamente, ambos conjuntos medirán a sus equipos sub-17 desde las 18.30 horas.
