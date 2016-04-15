Un viernes de tensión y marcado por el temporal vivió la región

Una jornada en Alerta Roja, con 11 colegios afectados, cortes en las vías, una persona extraviada y doscientas aisladas en Termas del Flaco, además de la amenaza constante del desborde del Rio Tinguiririca fue parte de un día clave del fuerte sistema frontal.
IRENE PADILLA
Fotos: Ricardo Obando
Desde primera hora de la mañana , se preveía que la jornada no sería fácil. A las 8 de la mañana la Onemi decidió activar la Alerta Roja para las comunas de San Fernando, Nancagua y Palmilla debido al aumento del caudal del rio TinguirirIca el que amenazó con desbordarse durante buena parte de la mañana. La estación de medición de Los Briones en San Fernando dio la alarma al indicar un nivel de 4.01 metros y 872 metros cúbicos por segundo al borde del límite de capacidad de este cauce. Según lo indicado por la Dirección Regional de ONEMI O’Higgins los sectores más vulnerables con el aumento del caudal del Río Tinguiririca y que podrían resultar inundados son : Los Huertos y Balneario Municipal en la comuna de San Fernando; San José de Peñuelas, El Calabozo, Lo Moscoso, La Turbina, Las Rozas y El Camarón en la comuna de Placilla; y La Gloria, Chacarillas, Callejones del Río y Camino Viejo a Cunaco en la comuna de Nancagua. Fue así como durante buena parte del día el Gobierno Regional estuvo pendiente de esta situación, habiendo supervisión del Rio Tinguirirca por parte de la Intendenta suplente Teresa Núñez, la gobernadora Carolina Cucumides, el seremi de Obras Públicas, Pablo Silva, además de efectivos de carabineros.
Otra situación que generó alarma fue el corte que se produjo en la Ruta I-45 que conecta san Fernando con el centro turístico Termas del Flaco, por un alud que se produjo específicamente en el kilómetro 70 de la ruta. En ese lugar quedaron aisladas al menos 200 personas entre locatarios, y trabajadores quienes según Carabineros que patrullan la zona cordillerana y la Onemi , cuentan con la cantidad suficiente de alimentos y combustible para enfrentar la emergencia. Al mismo tiempo, un contingente policial del GOPE estuvo durante todo el día dedicado a la búsqueda de un arriero perdido en la zona, seguimiento que no tuvo resultados positivos.”Se hizo la denuncia de presunta desgracia de un arriero de 73 años que subió hace 15 días atrás. Esta persona debía llegar ayer (jueves) y no llego presumiéndose una desgracia. Sin perjuicio de ello, nosotros tenemos activamos el trabajo del GOPE mientras las condiciones meteorológicas mejoren, para hacer este operativo con helicóptero. Este arriero, es padre de un funcionario de carabineros, lo que lo hace aún más complejo para nosotros ”, afirmó el Jefe de la Sexta Zona de Carabineros, General Oscar Gutiérrez.
Según el último reporte de la Onemi, “de acuerdo a la información, proporcionada por la Dirección General de Aguas, en relación al Río Tinguiririca, al momento se mantiene el descenso pausado de los registros de la DGA registrado en la estación hidrométrica Los Briones en la comuna de San Fernando, el cual superó los umbrales de alerta, produciendo un daño potencial a sectores poblados e infraestructura, que requieren acciones de atención y coordinación tales como: evacuación de personas, defensas fluviales, disponibilidad de recursos humanos, maquinaria y equipos, de acuerdo a protocolo ONEMI-DGA”.
CENTRALES DE PASADA
Por su parte Tinguiririca Energía, empresa de generación de energía renovable, que opera en la precordillera de San Fernando, informó que sus centrales hidroeléctricas de pasada La Higuera y La Confluencia están fuera de operación, en atención al alto caudal que presenta el río Tinguiririca en estos momentos.
“Nuestras centrales están completamente detenidas y no están generando energía. Nuestra operación no tiene ninguna incidencia en la situación del río, que está mostrando su caudal natural, incrementado obviamente por las intensas lluvias que afectan a la zona y una isoterma mucho más alta de lo normal”, afirmó el gerente de Asuntos Corporativos de la empresa, Francisco Martínez.
El ejecutivo destacó que se está en permanente coordinación con la Oficina Nacional de Emergencias (Onemi) y con la Dirección General de Aguas. “Hace unos meses iniciamos un trabajo conjunto con la Onemi, que nos permite hoy estar alineados y preparados frente a estas contingencias”, detalló.
Por otra parte, Martínez agregó que como medida preventiva se ha reducido al mínimo el personal presente en las centrales, que se mantiene en permanente monitoreo.
VIVIENDAS DAÑADAS Y COLEGIOS SIN CLASES
En cuanto a las provincias, en el Cachapoal se registró el mayor número de viviendas afectadas con un total de 126 casas con daños mayores. Doñihue, Codegua y Mostazal fueron las comunas con más vecinos afectados por inundaciones y filtraciones de sus techumbres. Así también en Colchagua, en la comuna de Chimbarongo, 10 viviendas resultaron anegadas por el desborde de un canal de regadío, mientras en Santa Cruz se registraron 11 viviendas con techumbres filtradas.
En cuanto a los establecimientos educacionales un total de 11 colegios resultaron afectados. La Escuela Lo Miranda , el Liceo de Gultro y la Escuela de Olivar bajo resultaron con inundaciones que obligaron a suspender las clases.
LOS DAÑOS DEL TEMPORAL
-Doñihue: 26 viviendas afectadas por inundaciones, lo que ha afectado a 60 personas.
-Codegua: 25 viviendas afectadas por lluvias y cursos de agua menor que han colapsado en su capacidad en sector La Leonera. Además de vientos han dejado 80 personas damnificadas.
-Mostazal: filtración de agua en 28 viviendas, por techumbre e inundación de patios.
-Olivar: desborde de canal de regadío en sector Gultro inunda una pista ruta travesía en el kilómetro 89.
-Rancagua: afectación a viviendas de emergencias en aldeas de sector Dintrans, El Trapiche Cancha y La Rivera.
-Requínoa: viviendas de material ligero afectadas por filtraciones de agua en techumbre.
-Malloa: colapso de fosas sépticas en 6 viviendas del sector puntilla de san pedro, producto de un canal que se salió en el sector y un negocio familiar inundado, se está resolviendo el tema con personal municipal. Se detectó una vivienda albergada en corcolén, la familia fue trasladada a casa de un familiar y ellos resolverán la situación.
-Machalí: rodados y socavón en camino a termas sector Guindal, localidad de Coya.
-Santa Cruz: 8 viviendas presentan filtraciones en la techumbre, se ha entrega nylon por parte del Municipio para mitigar las consecuencias.
-Chimbarongo: las 10 viviendas están ubicadas en los sectores de Tinguiririca alto y Villa La Paz, aumento en el canal de regadío y varios sectores con cortes de suministro eléctrico.
75 comments
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
I’m usually to blogging and i actually respect your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your website and keep checking for new information.
I needed to draft you the little bit of note just to say thanks over again with the awesome secrets you’ve shared here. It’s particularly generous with you giving easily what numerous people might have supplied as an e-book to generate some dough for themselves, especially given that you might have done it in the event you considered necessary. These strategies also acted to be the easy way to be sure that some people have similar passion the same as my own to grasp a whole lot more with respect to this condition. I think there are millions of more pleasant times up front for individuals that start reading your website.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
I like this website because so much utile material on here : D.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to present one thing again and aid others like you helped me.
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
Some really howling work on behalf of the owner of this web site, utterly great subject matter.
I have to express thanks to this writer for bailing me out of such a matter. Because of surfing around through the internet and coming across methods that were not powerful, I figured my entire life was done. Existing without the solutions to the issues you’ve solved by means of your entire website is a crucial case, and ones which might have in a wrong way affected my career if I had not encountered your website. Your own personal training and kindness in dealing with almost everything was useful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not encountered such a point like this. I am able to at this moment relish my future. Thanks a lot so much for the professional and sensible guide. I will not think twice to suggest your web page to anyone who should get guide about this problem.
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!
of course like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the reality nevertheless I’ll definitely come again again.
I believe other website owners should take this site as an example , very clean and great user friendly style and design.
magnificent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I am very happy to see your article. Thank you a lot and i’m having a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
You actually make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really one thing that I believe I would never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward to your next submit, I¦ll try to get the hang of it!
Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your web site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink in your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
What i don’t understood is actually how you are no longer actually a lot more well-liked than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly with regards to this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not involved until it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time handle it up!
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this article is amazing, great written and come with almost all significant infos. I would like to look extra posts like this.
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is actually frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I believe this is among the so much vital information for me. And i’m happy reading your article. But wanna statement on some general issues, The site taste is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Just right activity, cheers
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I am very happy to peer your post. Thanks so much and i’m taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was looking for!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. However think about if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could undeniably be one of the very best in its niche. Very good blog!
Absolutely composed subject matter, thank you for selective information. “No human thing is of serious importance.” by Plato.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
I in addition to my buddies were actually reading through the good guidelines on the blog then before long came up with a horrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the website owner for those secrets. My young boys ended up for this reason excited to study them and have in effect simply been enjoying those things. Thanks for really being quite helpful as well as for going for this form of essential guides most people are really desperate to be aware of. My very own sincere apologies for not expressing appreciation to earlier.
An fascinating dialogue is price comment. I believe that you must write more on this topic, it won’t be a taboo subject however usually individuals are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I’ve read a few just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to create this sort of excellent informative site.
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hey very nice web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I’m satisfied to find numerous helpful info here in the publish, we need develop more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
I found your weblog web site on google and test a couple of of your early posts. Proceed to keep up the superb operate. I just further up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
I used to be suggested this blog by my cousin. I am now not sure whether or not this post is written by way of him as nobody else realize such particular approximately my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with helpful information to paintings on. You’ve done an impressive process and our whole neighborhood will likely be grateful to you.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and coverage! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thank you so much!
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I really enjoy examining on this web site, it has fantastic blog posts. “Never fight an inanimate object.” by P. J. O’Rourke.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Awesome website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get suggestions from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Cheers!
You are my inspiration , I have few blogs and often run out from to post : (.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
Regards for helping out, great info. “Courage comes and goes. Hold on for the next supply.” by Vicki Baum.
Great goods from you, man. I have keep in mind your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great. I really like what you have obtained right here, really like what you’re saying and the way during which you say it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. That is actually a wonderful site.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back sometime soon. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, appreciate it. “What the United States does best is to understand itself. What it does worst is understand others.” by Carlos Fuentes.
I keep listening to the news broadcast talk about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
There’s noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made sure nice points in features also.
Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
you’re really a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a wonderful job on this matter!
I am not rattling fantastic with English but I line up this very leisurely to read .
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
I do enjoy the manner in which you have presented this concern plus it really does give me a lot of fodder for thought. On the other hand, from just what I have experienced, I simply just hope as the actual commentary pile on that individuals remain on point and in no way embark on a soap box regarding the news of the day. All the same, thank you for this exceptional point and though I do not concur with this in totality, I respect your viewpoint.
I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and excellent user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
I’m often to running a blog and i actually admire your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your web site and maintain checking for brand spanking new information.
7czdGd The actual challenge to become is normally you can actually SOLE check out that level of your tax discount over the internet by looking at your RATES web-site.
Fantastic website. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your effort!
I am constantly thought about this, appreciate it for posting.
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
You made some respectable points there. I seemed on the web for the problem and located most individuals will go along with together with your website.
Utterly indited written content, Really enjoyed reading through.
Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Would love to perpetually get updated outstanding weblog! .
I really like and appreciate your blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info. I?¦m glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you just can do with some p.c. to force the message house a little bit, but other than that, this is great blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am happy to express that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make certain to don’t fail to remember this website and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.
Perfectly composed articles, thankyou for entropy.
Some really wonderful information, Gladiolus I noticed this.