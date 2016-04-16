Bomberos reparte agua

Ante el corte de agua que afecta a amplios secotores de Rancagua y Machalí bomberos de ambas comunas han salido a repartir agua a su comunidad, así durante la tarde los voluntarios de Machalí estuvieron en la población Santa Teresa repartiendo el vital elemento y también estarán junto a carros de Rancagua en la plaza de Machalí.
Por su parte, según confirmó el comandante Juan Carlos Ponce, los bomberos de Rancagua dispusieron todos sus carros el equivalente a unos 80 mil litros de agua para repartir el líquido en la capital regional. Según lo informado los voluntarios rancagüinos repartirán agua en Av Eainstain zon Héctor Zamoran , villa Las Rosas y población dintrans, en Río Loco con Santa María, en los estacionamientos de la Clínica Isamedica, en la plaza poblacion Granja, en av República de Chile al final de villa Los Cristales, Plaza Rancagua Sur y en Edmundo Cabezas con Bombero Villalobos.
77 comments
You have brought up a very good points, thankyou for the post.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear idea
Utterly composed written content, thankyou for entropy.
It’s hard to find educated folks on this matter, but you sound like you recognize what you’re speaking about! Thanks
Thanks for this howling post, I am glad I discovered this web site on yahoo.
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
I am often to blogging and i really admire your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and maintain checking for new information.
hello!,I love your writing so much! share we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I require an expert on this space to unravel my problem. May be that is you! Looking forward to look you.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found most guys will approve with your website.
I conceive this site contains some real fantastic information for everyone :D. “The test of every religious, political, or educational system is the man that it forms.” by Henri Frdric Amiel.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most guys will go along with with your blog.
Very good info can be found on weblog.
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for newbies. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Hey there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
I just couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual info a person supply in your guests? Is going to be back ceaselessly in order to check up on new posts.
I have been reading out some of your stories and i must say pretty nice stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your website.
I view something genuinely interesting about your web site so I saved to favorites.
We stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking into your web page for a second time.
Once I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Is there any approach you may take away me from that service? Thanks!
Thanks for another magnificent post. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
I am continually searching online for ideas that can assist me. Thanks!
Excellent blog here! Also your site rather a lot up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not actually much more neatly-favored than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You know therefore considerably in terms of this subject, made me in my opinion imagine it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested until it is something to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. Always handle it up!
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
You are my inspiration , I own few blogs and occasionally run out from to brand.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
At this time it looks like Movable Type is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your website in internet explorer, would test this?K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large section of other people will leave out your wonderful writing because of this problem.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and superb design.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Great tremendous issues here. I?¦m very happy to look your article. Thanks a lot and i am taking a look forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
F*ckin’ awesome things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one?¦s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I am always searching online for posts that can help me. Thanks!
you are truly a just right webmaster. The site loading velocity is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a excellent job in this topic!
Regards for this post, I am a big big fan of this web site would like to proceed updated.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for!
Hello. Great job. I did not anticipate this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Some truly excellent info , Glad I noticed this.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks!
Some really nice stuff on this internet site, I like it.
I truly enjoy examining on this site, it has excellent content. “Do what you fear, and the death of fear is certain.” by Anthony Robbins.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
Some truly nice and utilitarian info on this website, likewise I believe the pattern contains excellent features.
I was very happy to search out this web-site.I wished to thanks on your time for this wonderful read!! I positively having fun with each little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Wow, fantastic weblog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The total look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
I really like your writing style, great info, appreciate it for putting up :D. “Freedom is the emancipation from the arbitrary rule of other men.” by Mortimer Adler.
I went over this site and I think you have a lot of good info , saved to my bookmarks (:.
Right now it appears like WordPress is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
I just couldn’t depart your site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info an individual provide in your guests? Is going to be back ceaselessly to check out new posts.
Im not positive where you’re getting your information, however good topic. I must spend a while learning much more or figuring out more. Thank you for fantastic information I used to be in search of this info for my mission.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!
This site is mostly a stroll-via for the entire info you wished about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you’ll positively uncover it.
Thanks again for the post.Thanks Again. Cool.
You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing which I think I’d by no means understand. It seems too complex and extremely large for me. I am having a look forward for your next submit, I¦ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
You have brought up a very fantastic details, thanks for the post.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to grasp so much approximately this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I believe that you can do with a few p.c. to drive the message house a little bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
eMMhCe Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I consider something genuinely special in this web site.
I haven¦t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
You have brought up a very good points, thanks for the post.
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most guys will approve with your website.
I needed to compose you the little note just to say thanks a lot as before considering the beautiful tactics you’ve shown here. It was wonderfully generous of you to give freely all that a lot of folks would have distributed as an electronic book to earn some bucks for themselves, notably considering that you might well have tried it in case you desired. The suggestions additionally served as a easy way to be certain that someone else have the identical fervor much like my own to figure out many more on the subject of this problem. I am certain there are thousands of more pleasant periods up front for many who check out your blog post.
I’d should verify with you here. Which isn’t something I normally do! I take pleasure in studying a submit that may make people think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
Attractive component of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your augment and even I achievement you get admission to constantly rapidly.