Bomberos reparte agua

Actualidad, Crónicas abril 16, 2016abril 16, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
Ante el corte de agua que afecta a amplios secotores de Rancagua y Machalí bomberos de ambas comunas han salido a repartir agua a su comunidad, así durante la tarde los voluntarios de Machalí estuvieron en la población Santa Teresa repartiendo el vital elemento y también estarán junto a carros de Rancagua en la plaza de Machalí.

Por su parte, según confirmó el comandante Juan Carlos Ponce, los bomberos de Rancagua dispusieron todos sus carros el equivalente a unos 80 mil litros de agua para repartir el líquido en la capital regional. Según lo informado los voluntarios rancagüinos repartirán agua en Av Eainstain zon Héctor Zamoran , villa Las Rosas y población dintrans, en  Río Loco con Santa María, en los estacionamientos de la Clínica Isamedica, en la  plaza poblacion Granja, en av República de Chile  al final de villa Los Cristales, Plaza Rancagua Sur y en Edmundo Cabezas con Bombero Villalobos.

 

