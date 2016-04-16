Coordinan medidas de apoyo por corte de agua en Rancagua y Machalí

“Consecuencia del sistema frontal, hay cortes del suministro de agua potable en varios sectores de las comunas de Rancagua y Machalí, afectando hasta las 18 horas a 53.685 hogares”. Así lo informó la gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitia, quien presidió hace algunos minutos un comité de emergencia provincial en la Onemi.

De acuerdo a lo informado por la autoridad, “estamos en directa coordinación con la sanitaria Essbio y personal de la planta Endesa, a objeto de tomar las medidas necesarias para poder dar la información rápida y oportuna a la comunidad respecto al retorno del suministro, que se nos indica podría ser pasada la medianoche de hoy. No obstante, se han coodinado con los municipios de Rancagua y Machalí la distribución de agua a través de camiones aljibes, que estarán en las próximas horas ubicados a través de estanques estáticos en los supermercados Tottus, Santa Isabel y Líder de Machalí; en la plaza de Armas de esa comuna, además de rotonda central de El Polo y en la planta de producción de agua potable de Nogales”.

Respecto al apoyo con camiones aljibes en Rancagua, la gobernadora puntualizó junto a la directora regional de Onemi, Alejandra Riquelme, han coordinado el apoyo con el municipio local, contando con tres camiones aljibes, que instalarán puntos de distribución en el sector nororiente y suroriente, específicamente en los supermercados Acuenta de Avenida El Sol, Santa Isabel de Villa Cordillera, y Líder y Jumbo de carretera El Cobre. A ello se suma otro punto en la plaza de la población Rancagua Sur.

Respecto al apoyo de Bomberos ante esta emergencia, Alejandra Riquelme indicó que personal de las compañías están contribuyendo con medidas de mitigación, ubicándose en las calles de Rancagua, específicamente en Avda. República con Victoria; Avda. El Sol con La Compañía, y Haití con Bombero Villalobos.

Asimismo, expresó que “hemos estado en directa coordinación con el ejecutivo de Operaciones de Endesa, Germán Romero, quien nos ha indicado que están en terreno en
dando solución al corte de suministro, y que éste podría estar antes de lo esperado”.

Sobre las medidas que deben tomar las familias con el agua entregada por la emergencia, la autoridad sanitaria de la Seremi de Salud, Víctor Peña, señaló que “hemos entregado instrucciones precisas a bomberos para potabilizar el agua que repartirán a la comunidad, pero no obstante ello, hacemos un llamado a que las familias deben hervir el agua para un consumo seguro”.

