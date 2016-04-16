Deslizamiento de tierra mantiene suspendidas las operaciones productivas en El Teniente

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 16, 2016abril 16, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
IMG-20160416-WA0008

Producto de las intensas lluvias en la cordillera de la región que reblandecieron el terreno de las quebradas existentes al interior del mineral, se produjo un deslizamiento de tierra que cortó parcialmente el acceso a Planta Sewell y especialmente al interior del mineral mismo.

El deslizamiento que se produjo específicamente en el sector de La Junta, ha obligado a la estatal a mantener solo personal indispensable para operar, retardando además el ingreso de algunos turnos como el C, que habría podido arribar al mineral pasadas las 4 de la mañana, situación que motivó a la empresa a evaluar si el Turno B y C, subirían nuevamente hoy  sábado y mañana domingo, información que será debidamente informada a jefes y dirigentes del Teniente.

Al momento no se tiene reportes  de accidentes o situaciones de riesgo debido a las intensas precipitaciones.

 

 

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

64 comments

After I initially commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a remark is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any means you can remove me from that service? Thanks!

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you

Responder

What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer actually much more neatly-favored than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly in relation to this matter, produced me individually consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated until it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times deal with it up!

Responder

I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don’t forget this website and give it a glance regularly.

Responder

Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

Howdy very nice web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am satisfied to seek out so many helpful info right here in the publish, we want develop more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

My husband and i have been absolutely ecstatic that Michael managed to conclude his inquiry from the ideas he obtained from your web site. It’s not at all simplistic just to always be releasing tricks that many people today might have been trying to sell. Therefore we do know we now have you to give thanks to because of that. All of the illustrations you made, the easy web site menu, the friendships your site assist to foster – it is everything superb, and it’s assisting our son and our family believe that this idea is amusing, and that is extraordinarily mandatory. Thank you for the whole lot!

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.

Responder

I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i am satisfied to exhibit that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make sure to do not overlook this site and give it a look regularly.

Responder

I’m impressed, I must say. Actually not often do I encounter a weblog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you’ve hit the nail on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the difficulty is one thing that not sufficient people are speaking intelligently about. I am very blissful that I stumbled across this in my seek for something referring to this.

Responder

In this great scheme of things you actually receive a B- just for hard work. Exactly where you actually lost me ended up being on your specifics. As they say, details make or break the argument.. And that could not be much more accurate in this article. Having said that, let me tell you precisely what did do the job. Your text is actually pretty convincing and that is possibly the reason why I am making an effort in order to opine. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, whilst I can see a leaps in logic you come up with, I am not really confident of just how you seem to unite the points that make your conclusion. For the moment I shall yield to your point however hope in the future you actually link your dots much better.

Responder

In this grand scheme of things you’ll receive an A just for hard work. Exactly where you confused me personally ended up being on your facts. As they say, details make or break the argument.. And that could not be more correct at this point. Having said that, let me inform you just what did work. The writing is incredibly powerful and that is probably why I am making an effort in order to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, despite the fact that I can easily notice the jumps in logic you come up with, I am not necessarily confident of exactly how you appear to unite the points which in turn make the actual final result. For now I shall subscribe to your point however hope in the near future you link your dots better.

Responder

I am writing to let you know what a incredible experience my friend’s child enjoyed reading your web site. She learned lots of issues, not to mention what it’s like to have an incredible giving style to let the others smoothly comprehend various advanced subject areas. You undoubtedly did more than my desires. Many thanks for imparting such priceless, healthy, revealing not to mention cool tips on the topic to Tanya.

Responder

Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. However imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this website could definitely be one of the greatest in its niche. Superb blog!

Responder

I in addition to my friends ended up reviewing the excellent thoughts found on your web blog while all of a sudden I got a terrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the blog owner for those secrets. All the young men had been absolutely passionate to study all of them and now have seriously been taking advantage of those things. Appreciate your turning out to be so kind as well as for deciding on such cool tips millions of individuals are really eager to be informed on. My very own honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to sooner.

Responder

Deja un comentario