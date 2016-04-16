Deslizamiento de tierra mantiene suspendidas las operaciones productivas en El Teniente

Producto de las intensas lluvias en la cordillera de la región que reblandecieron el terreno de las quebradas existentes al interior del mineral, se produjo un deslizamiento de tierra que cortó parcialmente el acceso a Planta Sewell y especialmente al interior del mineral mismo.
El deslizamiento que se produjo específicamente en el sector de La Junta, ha obligado a la estatal a mantener solo personal indispensable para operar, retardando además el ingreso de algunos turnos como el C, que habría podido arribar al mineral pasadas las 4 de la mañana, situación que motivó a la empresa a evaluar si el Turno B y C, subirían nuevamente hoy sábado y mañana domingo, información que será debidamente informada a jefes y dirigentes del Teniente.
Al momento no se tiene reportes de accidentes o situaciones de riesgo debido a las intensas precipitaciones.
