El Teniente suspende por al menos 3 días sus operaciones

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 16, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
IMG-20160416-WA0008

– Detención se prolongará por al menos tres días y afectará la producción de unas 5 mil toneladas de cobre fino.

 
– Las demás divisiones de la Corporación operan con normalidad.

 

Codelco Chile informa que División El Teniente ha debido suspender su producción a partir de hoy en sus procesos de minas y plantas, debido a daños en la infraestructura de acceso de personal y de suministros, así como por la interrupción del sistema de transporte de mineral a plantas, producto del frente de mal tiempo que afecta a la región de O’Higgins. Los trabajos de restitución de los servicios y sistemas básicos para reiniciar la producción se estima en al menos tres días, equivalente a una producción de 5 mil toneladas de cobre fino. El resto de las operaciones de la empresa siguen su operación normal.

El evento climático, de carácter severo y que se ha manifestado en la zona cordillerana donde se ubica el yacimiento con precipitaciones del orden de 180 mm en las últimas 48 horas, ha provocado daños en la infraestructura de transporte de personas y mineral debido a la ocurrencia de aluviones y desbordes de cursos de agua sobre la infraestructura. Se ha verificado el adecuado comportamiento de los tranques y embalses.

Desde Codelco El Teniente aseguran que se han tomado todas las medidas de seguridad para minimizar y mitigar cualquier riesgo a los trabajadores de la división y de empresas colaboradoras, suspendiendo temporalmente y por razones de fuerza mayor las actividades en las instalaciones.

Ejecutivos, profesionales y trabajadores han iniciado los trabajos para restituir la normalidad de las operaciones, y su reanudación se llevará a cabo de acuerdo al avance de las reparaciones en la medida que las condiciones climáticas lo permitan.

Deja un comentario