Essbio: Sectores puntuales de Coya, Machalí y Rancagua están afectados con agua potable turbia

Usuario de Twitter subió esta imagen, referente al servicio de agua potable en su casa.

Pese a las altas precipitaciones, la empresa garantizó  que su servicio “se ha mantenido estable en gran parte de la Sexta Región”.

A raíz del intenso sistema frontal que afecta la región y vía comunicado, Essbio informó que su servicio “se ha mantenido estable en gran parte” de O’Higgins, “aunque con algunos eventos puntuales de turbiedad de agua potable”. De acuerdo con la empresa, estos afectarían a algunos sectores de Coya, Machalí y Rancagua. Pese a ello, aseguraron que la calidad del  líquido “es y ha sido en todo momento apta para el consumo de la población”.

Además, garantizaron que realizan maniobras operacionales para permitir que sus plantas de producción “operen con normalidad”. Sin embargo, agregaron que “la alta turbiedad en las fuentes ha hecho que nuestra producción sea más lenta de lo normal. Por esta razón, tendremos bajas presiones y algunos cortes puntuales durante el día en Rancagua, Machalí y Coya”. En ese sentido, añadieron que efectúan  “todos los esfuerzos técnicos para eliminar la turbiedad en el menor tiempo posible” y llamaron a los clientes a efectuar sus consultas o avisar si hay turbiedad en el agua, llamando al Centro de Ayuda 600 33 11000 0 600 37 24000 y *3311 desde celulares.

“La empresa mantendrá un canal de información permanente y actualizado a través de los medios locales y sus twitter @prensaessbio y @essbio, para tranquilidad de sus clientes”, remataron.

Deja un comentario