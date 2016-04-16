Fuertes lluvias se esperan para esta madrugada

abril 16, 2016
Lluvia

De acuerdo a información proporcionada por la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile,  se prevé para la Región de O’Higgins precipitaciones normales a moderadas en costa y moderadas a fuertes en interior, a partir de la noche de hoy y hasta el mediodía del domingo 17 de abril, concentrándose principalmente la madrugada de mañana. Además, estas precipitaciones se verán acompañadas de una isoterma 0°C a los 3.000 msnm.

A raíz de lo anterior, la Intendencia Regional de O’Higgins, en base a información técnica proporcionada por la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile, en coordinación con la Dirección Regional de ONEMI, actualiza Alerta Amarilla Regional por núcleo frío en altura, que se encuentra vigente desde el 12 de abril y hasta que las condiciones meteorológicas así lo amerite.

 

 

 

