Los puntos de reparto de agua en Rancagua y Machalí

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 16, 2016abril 16, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1-

En atención a la alteración de suministro de agua potable en las comunas de Machalí y Rancagua, la empresa Essbio informa problemas de captación en la planta Nogales, debido a taponamiento de filtros en la central Sauzal, perteneciente a la empresa Endesa, en la comuna de Machalí. Esta situación mantiene interrumpido el suministro desde las 16:00 horas de hoy, en toda la comuna de Machalí y el sector oriente de la comuna de Rancagua, afectando a 53.685 clientes en las comunas de Rancagua y Machalí

 

Debido a lo anterior, la empresa Essbio ha instalado   estanques estáticos de 500 lts en distintos puntos de ambas comunas, los que son abastecidos sistemáticamente con dos camiones aljibe y tres vehículos menores. Cabe mencionar que la empresa cuenta con captaciones de agua subterráneas en la planta Membrillar en Rancagua, que le permite asegurar el suministro a estos estanques.

Adicionalmente, la municipalidad de Rancagua puso a disposición dos camiones aljibe, además de uno coordinado con la municipalidad de Graneros. Por otra parte, personal de bomberos dispondrá de 10 Carros Bomba de 4.000 Lts cada uno, seis en Rancagua y cuatro en Machalí. Cabe mencionar que estos carros, recibieron las instrucciones de la Autoridad sanitaria para potabilizar el agua.

 

A continuación de muestran los puntos de distribución.

 

 

Essbio

Av. El Sol (Supermercado Acuenta)

 

 

Essbio

Villa Cordillera (Supermercado Santa Isabel)

 

 

Essbio

Alameda (Parque Comunal)

 

 

Essbio

Carretera El Cobre (Líder y Jumbo)

 

 

Essbio

Plaza Población Rancagua Sur

 

 

Municipal

Calles República de Chile con Victoria

 

 

Municipal

Av. El Sol con Av. La Compañía

 

 

Municipal

Calle Haití con Av. Bombero Villalobos

 

 

Bomberos

Villa Cordillera

 

 

Bomberos

Calle República de Chile con Cristales

 

 

Bomberos

Plaza Población Rancagua Sur

 

 

Bomberos

Calle Edmundo Cabezas (detrás de Villa Teniente)

 

 

Bomberos

Avda El Sol con Avda La Cruz

 

 

Bomberos

Población Manzanal, calle Einstein con Héctor Zamorano

 

 

Machali

Essbio

Av. Miguel Ramirez (Supermercado Tottus)

 

 

Essbio

Plaza San Martin (Líder)

 

 

Essbio

Plaza de comuina Machali

 

 

Essbio

Rotonda Central (sector El Polo)

 

 

Essbio

Arturo Prat (Supermercado Santa Isabel)

 

 

Essbio

Planta Nogales

