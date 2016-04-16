Los puntos de reparto de agua en Rancagua y Machalí

En atención a la alteración de suministro de agua potable en las comunas de Machalí y Rancagua, la empresa Essbio informa problemas de captación en la planta Nogales, debido a taponamiento de filtros en la central Sauzal, perteneciente a la empresa Endesa, en la comuna de Machalí. Esta situación mantiene interrumpido el suministro desde las 16:00 horas de hoy, en toda la comuna de Machalí y el sector oriente de la comuna de Rancagua, afectando a 53.685 clientes en las comunas de Rancagua y Machalí
Debido a lo anterior, la empresa Essbio ha instalado estanques estáticos de 500 lts en distintos puntos de ambas comunas, los que son abastecidos sistemáticamente con dos camiones aljibe y tres vehículos menores. Cabe mencionar que la empresa cuenta con captaciones de agua subterráneas en la planta Membrillar en Rancagua, que le permite asegurar el suministro a estos estanques.
Adicionalmente, la municipalidad de Rancagua puso a disposición dos camiones aljibe, además de uno coordinado con la municipalidad de Graneros. Por otra parte, personal de bomberos dispondrá de 10 Carros Bomba de 4.000 Lts cada uno, seis en Rancagua y cuatro en Machalí. Cabe mencionar que estos carros, recibieron las instrucciones de la Autoridad sanitaria para potabilizar el agua.
A continuación de muestran los puntos de distribución.
Essbio
Av. El Sol (Supermercado Acuenta)
Essbio
Villa Cordillera (Supermercado Santa Isabel)
Essbio
Alameda (Parque Comunal)
Essbio
Carretera El Cobre (Líder y Jumbo)
Essbio
Plaza Población Rancagua Sur
Municipal
Calles República de Chile con Victoria
Municipal
Av. El Sol con Av. La Compañía
Municipal
Calle Haití con Av. Bombero Villalobos
Bomberos
Villa Cordillera
Bomberos
Calle República de Chile con Cristales
Bomberos
Plaza Población Rancagua Sur
Bomberos
Calle Edmundo Cabezas (detrás de Villa Teniente)
Bomberos
Avda El Sol con Avda La Cruz
Bomberos
Población Manzanal, calle Einstein con Héctor Zamorano
Machali
Essbio
Av. Miguel Ramirez (Supermercado Tottus)
Essbio
Plaza San Martin (Líder)
Essbio
Plaza de comuina Machali
Essbio
Rotonda Central (sector El Polo)
Essbio
Arturo Prat (Supermercado Santa Isabel)
Essbio
Planta Nogales
