Intenso frente de mal tiempo concentró su furia en la cordillera de la Región

Los resúmenes oficiales emitidos por la Onemi de O’higgins, dieron cuenta de casi 300 personas damnificadas a nivel regional, y más de 50 mil afectados donde destacan las 200 personas aisladas en Termas del Flaco y el corte de agua que afectó al sector oriente de Rancagua y gran parte de Machalí.

 

 

Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Nico Carrasco.

 

 

Frente de mal tiempo para unos, núcleo frío activado en altura para los especialistas y es que esta última clasificación mejor describe lo que la región ha experimentado en las últimas horas, puesto que, si bien en el valle se han dejado sentir con inclemencia los más de 35 mm de agua caída, es en la cordillera donde se han concentrado las lluvias.

En este contexto, cabe destacar que los caudales de los ríos Cachapoal y Tinguiririca, han visto cómo sus niveles han alcanzado máximos casi históricos, situación poco vista en los últimos años, gracias a una isoterma con alturas superiores a los 3 mil metros, lo que se tradujo en que el algunos lugares hayan caído más de 160 mm de agua en las últimas horas, copando quebradas y causes.

En San Fernando, fue donde primero se encendieron las alarmas, decretándose la alerta roja por los niveles del Río Tinguiririca que hasta el cierre de esta edición aún amenazaba con desbordarse. En la cordillera de Colchagua en tanto, fueron más de 200 personas las que quedaron atrapadas en el sector de Termas del Flaco, producto del corte de la ruta I-45 que une al balneario con la capital provincial, además son dos los arrieros que estarían en calidad de desaparecidos al no saber de su paradero.

Las hidroeléctricas presentes en el sector por su parte reconocieron que la situación es completamente normal y pese al corte del camino, sus trabajadores se encuentran en excelentes condiciones y a la espera de que la ruta quede operativa nuevamente. Información validada por la Intendenta (s) de O’higgins que aseguró que los ciudadanos atrapados pueden estar hasta un mes sin problemas.

Siguiendo el cauce del Tinguiririca en tanto, se cuenta el anegamiento de algunas casa en el sector de San José de Apalta, producto de la crecida del río, dejando a al menos 8 viviendas afectadas. En los sectores por donde pasa el cauce del Cachapoal, en tanto, la situación más complicada se habría vivido en Codao, donde el río se habría salido afectando a algunas familias que habitan en el lugar.

La oficina de emergencias de O’higgins en tanto, ha estado evaluando constantemente las situaciones de riesgo en la región, decretando alertas para los siguientes sectores: se amplía alerta roja para las comunas de San Fernando, Placilla, Nancagua y Chimbarongo, en la provincia de Colchagua, por aumento del caudal del Río Tinguiririca. En la misma linea, la oficina estableció alerta amarilla para las comunas de Machalí, Rancagua, Requínoa, Olivar y Doñihue, en la provincia de Cachapoal, por aumento del caudal del Rio Cachapoal. Por otra parte, los embalses Rapel y Convento viejo se encuentran operando con normalidad y a nivel cercanos al máximo.

 

 

EL PANORAMA EN LAS COMUNAS

La parte más intensa de las lluvias, en el resto de las comunas del valle, se dejó durante la noche y madrugada del sábado por lo que solo en la mañana se pudo cuantificar la magnitud de las precipitaciones y sus eventuales daños, más las informaciones que lentamente comenzaban a viralizarse daban cuenta de una jornada bastante tranquila con eventos aislados y específicos.

En este contexto, destacan las situaciones vividas en el sector de Baquedano, donde la acumulación excesiva de aguas lluvias en la calle Chipana, obligó el actuar de Bomberos de Rancagua para aliviar a los vecinos que veían como el agua amenazaba con entrar a sus casas. Diametralmente distanta fue la suerte que corrieron los vecinos de las viviendas de emergencias en aldeas de sector Dintrans, El Trapiche Cancha y La Rivera quienes debieron ser evacuados y reasignados en casas de familiares o albergues.

En cuanto a los puntos clásicos de anegamientos en Rancagua, la comuna resistió de muy buena manera sin que se pudiesen observar grandes acumulaciones de agua horas después del cese de las lluvias, no obstante a esto el paso ferroviario sobre nivel de Alameda con Viña del Mar debió ser asistido con motobombas luego de que un automóvil particular quedase atrapado, sin que sus ocupantes resultara heridos o afectados. Por su parte la plaza de Villa Girasoles, comúnmente conocida como “Plaza del Hoyo” también sufrió por la acumulación de aguas lluvias.

Cabe destacar que la Onemi de O’higgins, ha declarado que los siguentes albergues se encuentran habilitados para recibir a quienes lo necesiten: Colchagua: Ex Escuela San José

 
Informe de emergencias en las comunas de la región:

Provincia de Cachapoal
• Doñihue: 15 viviendas con daño mayor afectadas por inundaciones, lo que ha dejado en situación de damnificado a 60 personas. Se trabaja en coordinar la gestión de ayuda con el Municipio. Peligro de desborde en la defensa California.
• Codegua: 25 viviendas con daño mayor afectadas por lluvias y cursos de agua menor que han colapsado en su capacidad en sector La Leonera. Además de vientos han dejado 80 personas damnificadas, dentro de los cursos de acción se ha entregado ayuda a las familias.
• Mostazal: filtración de agua en 28 viviendas con daño menor y 54 personas afectadas, por techumbre e inundación de patios. Se desborda río Peuco en sector Country Angostura, donde fueron evacuadas 6 personas, de las que una presenta situación de discapacidad. Las personas fueron trasladadas a casas de familiares. 84 personas están en situación de aisladas en Rupaiquito, por la caída de un puente. Se encuentran en buenas condiciones y con víveres. 2 viviendas con daño mayor en sector Lucano por desborde de canal.
• Requínoa: 96 personas se encuentran damnificados y 25 viviendas con daño mayor, producto de filtraciones de agua en techumbres. Trabaja en el lugar personal municipal.
• Malloa: colapso de fosas sépticas en 6 viviendas del sector puntilla de San Pedro, producto de un canal que se salió en el sector y un negocio familiar inundado, se está resolviendo el tema con personal municipal. Se detectó una vivienda albergada en corcolén, la familia fue trasladada a casa de un familiar y ellos resolverán la situación.
• Machalí: rodados y socavón en camino a termas sector guindal, localidad de Coya. 2 viviendas con daño mayor en el sector El Alto Coya, viéndose afectadas 6 personas, las que se quedarán en casa de familiares. Además 45 personas del Puma Lodge se encuentran aisladas.

 

Provincia de Colchagua
 Chimbarongo: Se informa de al menos 40 personas afectadas por las lluvias sin que estas hayan quedado en calidad de damnificados. Bomberos debió acudir a Villa La Paz, en el sector de Tres Puentes producto de la acumulación de agua.
 Santa Cruz: En el sector de San José de Apalta, se ha vivido la situación más crítica producto del desborde del Río Tinguiririca, sin que se informe de damnificados. Cabe destacar que la Onemi de O’higgins, ha declarado que el siguiente albergue se encuentran habilitado para recibir a quienes lo necesiten: Ex Escuela San José, San José de Apalta s/n.
 San Fernando: 200 personas aisladas producto del corte de la ruta I-45 que une al sector de Termas del Flaco, además se dio cuenta del extravío de los arrieros Mateo Aquiles Machuca Muñoz de 73 años y Edgar Segundo Millar Ponce de 26 años, por lo que Personal de GOPE de Carabineros se dirigió al sector para ubicar al arriero extraviado no pudiendo acceder por la interrupción de la ruta, por lo que retomarán sus labores el día de mañana.

 

Provincia de Cardenal Caro:

Interrumpida se mantiene la ruta I-410, producto de barro y material de río en el camino y la ruta I-620, en los sectores de Paredones y Calvario. Asimismo, alterada se mantiene la ruta I-522 en cercanía de la ruta I-520. Trabaja en el lugar personal de Vialidad.

