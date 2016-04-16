Intenso frente de mal tiempo concentró su furia en la cordillera de la Región

Los resúmenes oficiales emitidos por la Onemi de O’higgins, dieron cuenta de casi 300 personas damnificadas a nivel regional, y más de 50 mil afectados donde destacan las 200 personas aisladas en Termas del Flaco y el corte de agua que afectó al sector oriente de Rancagua y gran parte de Machalí.
Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Nico Carrasco.
Frente de mal tiempo para unos, núcleo frío activado en altura para los especialistas y es que esta última clasificación mejor describe lo que la región ha experimentado en las últimas horas, puesto que, si bien en el valle se han dejado sentir con inclemencia los más de 35 mm de agua caída, es en la cordillera donde se han concentrado las lluvias.
En este contexto, cabe destacar que los caudales de los ríos Cachapoal y Tinguiririca, han visto cómo sus niveles han alcanzado máximos casi históricos, situación poco vista en los últimos años, gracias a una isoterma con alturas superiores a los 3 mil metros, lo que se tradujo en que el algunos lugares hayan caído más de 160 mm de agua en las últimas horas, copando quebradas y causes.
En San Fernando, fue donde primero se encendieron las alarmas, decretándose la alerta roja por los niveles del Río Tinguiririca que hasta el cierre de esta edición aún amenazaba con desbordarse. En la cordillera de Colchagua en tanto, fueron más de 200 personas las que quedaron atrapadas en el sector de Termas del Flaco, producto del corte de la ruta I-45 que une al balneario con la capital provincial, además son dos los arrieros que estarían en calidad de desaparecidos al no saber de su paradero.
Las hidroeléctricas presentes en el sector por su parte reconocieron que la situación es completamente normal y pese al corte del camino, sus trabajadores se encuentran en excelentes condiciones y a la espera de que la ruta quede operativa nuevamente. Información validada por la Intendenta (s) de O’higgins que aseguró que los ciudadanos atrapados pueden estar hasta un mes sin problemas.
Siguiendo el cauce del Tinguiririca en tanto, se cuenta el anegamiento de algunas casa en el sector de San José de Apalta, producto de la crecida del río, dejando a al menos 8 viviendas afectadas. En los sectores por donde pasa el cauce del Cachapoal, en tanto, la situación más complicada se habría vivido en Codao, donde el río se habría salido afectando a algunas familias que habitan en el lugar.
La oficina de emergencias de O’higgins en tanto, ha estado evaluando constantemente las situaciones de riesgo en la región, decretando alertas para los siguientes sectores: se amplía alerta roja para las comunas de San Fernando, Placilla, Nancagua y Chimbarongo, en la provincia de Colchagua, por aumento del caudal del Río Tinguiririca. En la misma linea, la oficina estableció alerta amarilla para las comunas de Machalí, Rancagua, Requínoa, Olivar y Doñihue, en la provincia de Cachapoal, por aumento del caudal del Rio Cachapoal. Por otra parte, los embalses Rapel y Convento viejo se encuentran operando con normalidad y a nivel cercanos al máximo.
EL PANORAMA EN LAS COMUNAS
La parte más intensa de las lluvias, en el resto de las comunas del valle, se dejó durante la noche y madrugada del sábado por lo que solo en la mañana se pudo cuantificar la magnitud de las precipitaciones y sus eventuales daños, más las informaciones que lentamente comenzaban a viralizarse daban cuenta de una jornada bastante tranquila con eventos aislados y específicos.
En este contexto, destacan las situaciones vividas en el sector de Baquedano, donde la acumulación excesiva de aguas lluvias en la calle Chipana, obligó el actuar de Bomberos de Rancagua para aliviar a los vecinos que veían como el agua amenazaba con entrar a sus casas. Diametralmente distanta fue la suerte que corrieron los vecinos de las viviendas de emergencias en aldeas de sector Dintrans, El Trapiche Cancha y La Rivera quienes debieron ser evacuados y reasignados en casas de familiares o albergues.
En cuanto a los puntos clásicos de anegamientos en Rancagua, la comuna resistió de muy buena manera sin que se pudiesen observar grandes acumulaciones de agua horas después del cese de las lluvias, no obstante a esto el paso ferroviario sobre nivel de Alameda con Viña del Mar debió ser asistido con motobombas luego de que un automóvil particular quedase atrapado, sin que sus ocupantes resultara heridos o afectados. Por su parte la plaza de Villa Girasoles, comúnmente conocida como “Plaza del Hoyo” también sufrió por la acumulación de aguas lluvias.
Cabe destacar que la Onemi de O’higgins, ha declarado que los siguentes albergues se encuentran habilitados para recibir a quienes lo necesiten: Colchagua: Ex Escuela San José
Informe de emergencias en las comunas de la región:
Provincia de Cachapoal
• Doñihue: 15 viviendas con daño mayor afectadas por inundaciones, lo que ha dejado en situación de damnificado a 60 personas. Se trabaja en coordinar la gestión de ayuda con el Municipio. Peligro de desborde en la defensa California.
• Codegua: 25 viviendas con daño mayor afectadas por lluvias y cursos de agua menor que han colapsado en su capacidad en sector La Leonera. Además de vientos han dejado 80 personas damnificadas, dentro de los cursos de acción se ha entregado ayuda a las familias.
• Mostazal: filtración de agua en 28 viviendas con daño menor y 54 personas afectadas, por techumbre e inundación de patios. Se desborda río Peuco en sector Country Angostura, donde fueron evacuadas 6 personas, de las que una presenta situación de discapacidad. Las personas fueron trasladadas a casas de familiares. 84 personas están en situación de aisladas en Rupaiquito, por la caída de un puente. Se encuentran en buenas condiciones y con víveres. 2 viviendas con daño mayor en sector Lucano por desborde de canal.
• Requínoa: 96 personas se encuentran damnificados y 25 viviendas con daño mayor, producto de filtraciones de agua en techumbres. Trabaja en el lugar personal municipal.
• Malloa: colapso de fosas sépticas en 6 viviendas del sector puntilla de San Pedro, producto de un canal que se salió en el sector y un negocio familiar inundado, se está resolviendo el tema con personal municipal. Se detectó una vivienda albergada en corcolén, la familia fue trasladada a casa de un familiar y ellos resolverán la situación.
• Machalí: rodados y socavón en camino a termas sector guindal, localidad de Coya. 2 viviendas con daño mayor en el sector El Alto Coya, viéndose afectadas 6 personas, las que se quedarán en casa de familiares. Además 45 personas del Puma Lodge se encuentran aisladas.
Provincia de Colchagua
Chimbarongo: Se informa de al menos 40 personas afectadas por las lluvias sin que estas hayan quedado en calidad de damnificados. Bomberos debió acudir a Villa La Paz, en el sector de Tres Puentes producto de la acumulación de agua.
Santa Cruz: En el sector de San José de Apalta, se ha vivido la situación más crítica producto del desborde del Río Tinguiririca, sin que se informe de damnificados. Cabe destacar que la Onemi de O’higgins, ha declarado que el siguiente albergue se encuentran habilitado para recibir a quienes lo necesiten: Ex Escuela San José, San José de Apalta s/n.
San Fernando: 200 personas aisladas producto del corte de la ruta I-45 que une al sector de Termas del Flaco, además se dio cuenta del extravío de los arrieros Mateo Aquiles Machuca Muñoz de 73 años y Edgar Segundo Millar Ponce de 26 años, por lo que Personal de GOPE de Carabineros se dirigió al sector para ubicar al arriero extraviado no pudiendo acceder por la interrupción de la ruta, por lo que retomarán sus labores el día de mañana.
Provincia de Cardenal Caro:
Interrumpida se mantiene la ruta I-410, producto de barro y material de río en el camino y la ruta I-620, en los sectores de Paredones y Calvario. Asimismo, alterada se mantiene la ruta I-522 en cercanía de la ruta I-520. Trabaja en el lugar personal de Vialidad.
70 comments
Spot on with this write-up, I really assume this web site wants rather more consideration. I’ll in all probability be once more to read much more, thanks for that info.
Fantastic web site. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your effort!
I have read several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you put to make this sort of great informative website.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say excellent blog!
I¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am satisfied to express that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I such a lot definitely will make certain to do not forget this site and give it a glance regularly.
Hi there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
I have to express appreciation to the writer just for rescuing me from this crisis. Because of scouting through the world wide web and seeing thoughts which are not productive, I thought my entire life was over. Living minus the approaches to the issues you’ve fixed all through the article content is a serious case, as well as ones that might have adversely affected my entire career if I had not come across your site. Your capability and kindness in maneuvering every item was valuable. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not encountered such a thing like this. I can also at this time relish my future. Thank you so much for this skilled and amazing guide. I will not hesitate to propose your site to any person who requires direction about this matter.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
I always was interested in this subject and still am, appreciate it for putting up.
You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again!
I take pleasure in, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I carry on listening to the news broadcast talk about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
My brother recommended I would possibly like this web site. He was once totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t consider just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Exactly what I was looking for, appreciate it for putting up.
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, appreciate it.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Cheers!
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Great blog and excellent design and style.
Woh I enjoy your articles, saved to bookmarks! .
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
I really enjoy looking through on this internet site, it contains superb articles. “Don’t put too fine a point to your wit for fear it should get blunted.” by Miguel de Cervantes.
I have been checking out some of your stories and i can state pretty nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your site.
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
I love assembling utile information , this post has got me even more info! .
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Deference to website author, some great entropy.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some good details , I too believe this s a very fantastic website.
I believe this website contains very wonderful indited subject material content.
I was just seeking this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list. Normally the top sites are full of garbage.
I love the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great articles.
Your home is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Very nice design and fantastic content, absolutely nothing else we want : D.
Thanks for each of your work on this web site. Gloria delights in getting into investigations and it’s easy to understand why. Most people know all concerning the dynamic mode you provide great solutions by means of this blog and even recommend response from others on the topic then our simple princess is learning a lot. Enjoy the rest of the new year. You have been conducting a glorious job.
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great web site.
Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist other users like its helped me. Great job.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
I think other website proprietors should take this website as an example , very clean and superb user genial style and design.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps nice internet site.
Exceptional post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So good to find any person with some authentic ideas on this subject. realy thanks for beginning this up. this web site is something that’s needed on the net, somebody with a little originality. useful job for bringing something new to the internet!
Absolutely composed subject material, Really enjoyed reading.
I really enjoy reading on this website, it holds great articles. “The living is a species of the dead and not a very attractive one.” by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I don’t normally comment but I gotta state thanks for the post on this one : D.
Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Thanks a ton!
I am continuously looking online for tips that can aid me. Thanks!
Aw, this was a really nice post. In concept I want to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and precise effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and under no circumstances appear to get one thing done.
I like this weblog very much so much fantastic information.
Great write-up, I?¦m regular visitor of one?¦s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Good post. I learn one thing tougher on totally different blogs everyday. It can all the time be stimulating to read content material from different writers and observe a little bit one thing from their store. I’d desire to make use of some with the content material on my blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link on your net blog. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a perfect website.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
E3DrOP Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)
You are my breathing in, I possess few blogs and very sporadically run out from brand :). “Actions lie louder than words.” by Carolyn Wells.
Great write-up, I¦m regular visitor of one¦s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Keep up the fantastic piece of work, I read few articles on this site and I conceive that your weblog is very interesting and holds circles of great information.
This is very fascinating, You’re an overly skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to in the hunt for more of your wonderful post. Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
I like this site because so much useful stuff on here : D.
Rattling fantastic visual appeal on this internet site, I’d rate it 10 10.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include almost all important infos. I’d like to see more posts like this .
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect web-site.
I’ve recently started a website, the info you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Quit worrying about your health. It’ll go away.” by Robert Orben.
Great article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Hi there very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am satisfied to search out a lot of helpful information here within the publish, we need work out extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .