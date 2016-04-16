Se normaliza suministro de agua en Rancagua y Machalí

Actualidad, Crónicas abril 16, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

El Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia, COE Provincia de Cachapoal, se reunió esta noche en dependencias de la Onemi, en la comuna de Rancagua, debido al sistema frontal pronosticado para la Región de O’Higgins, fenómeno que provocó la declaración de Alertas comunales y regionales.

Esta instancia fue liderada por la Intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez y la gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitia, contando además con la presencia de la directora regional de Onemi, Alejandra Riquelme; los seremis de Gobierno y Salud, y representantes de Educación, Essbio, Bomberos y Municipalidad de Rancagua, entre otras instituciones.

“Nos hemos reunido nuevamente esta noche, para tratar los principales lineamientos de emergencia frente a las precipitaciones y vientos que han afectado a nuestra región, y que mantiene en alerta roja desde ayer por crecida de caudales a las comunas de San Fernando, Placilla, Nancagua y Chimbarongo en la provincia de Colchagua por aumento del caudal del Río Tinguiririca. Asimismo, tenemos alerta amarilla por aumento del caudal del río Cachapoal por precipitaciones en las comunas de Machalí, Rancagua, Requínoa, Olivar y Doñihue en la provincia de Cachapoal. A ello se suma una alerta amarilla regional por Núcleo Frío en Altura vigente desde hoy (16 de abril)”, indicó la Intendenta (s).

En la reunión del Coe provincial, donde participó el subgerente zonal de Essbio, Gonzalo Tagle, la gobernadora de Cachapoal puntualizó que “gestionamos la pronta reposición del servicio mediante contacto directo con Essbio y Endesa, y ahora tenemos el compromiso de que en las próximas horas estaríamos con el suministro funcionando con normalidad”.

Sobre ello, Gonzalo Tagle indicó que “garantizamos que antes de la medianoche de hoy tendremos casi el 100% del suministro, el cual finalmente afectó a menos localidades de Rancagua y Machalí de lo que se proyectó en horas de esta tarde. Respecto a Coya, no es solucionable hasta la reparación del camino. Por ello, seguiremos mañana con el plan de contingencia que hemos aplicado hoy”, expresó Gonzalo Tagle.

Agregó el subgerente de la sanitaria Essbio que “no obstante aseguramos que el agua llegará a los hogares, podrían presentarse eventos puntuales de turbiedad en algunos sectores de Machalí y Rancagua. Pese a ello, la calidad del agua igual será apta para el consumo de la población”.

Deja un comentario