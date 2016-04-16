Si es que la lluvia lo permite: O’Higgins buscará dar un paso gigante rumbo a la gran meta

El Capo de Provincia recibirá a San Luis de Quillota desde las 17.30 horas. Si los tres puntos se quedan en casa, quedarán 180 minutos para ilusionarse con la corona.

 

 

Ricardo Obando

 

 
Puede ser una jornada que pase a la historia. O’Higgins está peleando de lleno el título del torneo y, una victoria sobre San Luis dejará al Capo de Provincia muy cerca, pero siempre necesitando de otros resultados para poder festejar el término de la temporada.
El alza sostenida en el juego del conjunto de Cristián Arán hace que los parciales celestes se ilusionen. Lo mismo el plantel y cuerpo técnico teniendo en cuenta que, en las fechas precedentes, los otros elencos que lucha por el liderato han dejado escapar unidades valiosas.

 
ESPERANZADOS PERO NO CONFIADOS

En el plantel de O’Higgins saben bien que el juego  será muy complicado. La condición de los canarios, obligados a sumar para no descender, puede ser un arma de doble filo. Es por ello que, los que hablaron en la previa del encuentro, llamaron a ser cautos.
Será “muy difícil como todos los que quedan en esta recta final. El grupo se siente bien para enfrentar a un rival muy duro y que está necesitado de puntos”, comentó el trasandino Cristian Insaurralde.
Junto con ello, destacó que el trabajo realizado por el plantel y cuerpo técnico, indicando que “uno se siente muy contento de estar acá” porque “estamos peleando cosas importantes”.
En tanto, el defensor Brian Torrealba, destacó que “estos últimos partidos los hemos tomado como finales. Pensamos en el rival, San Luis, y ojalá obtengamos un buen resultado”.
A su vez, el canterano expuso que el momento actual del equipo “es una motivación, nos da un plus, el grupo está muy unido y nos sentimos muy bien futbolísticamente”.
Mientras que, el técnico Cristián Arán dijo en la previa que “imaginamos un partido complicadísimo” y que, esta tarde, “vamos a tratar de minimizar las chances del rival y que no nos hagan daño”.
En ese sentido, Arán recalcó que San Luis vendrá a Rancagua por lo suyo teniendo en cuenta su condición de pelear el descenso y que, por ello, aquel equipo “es un rival que tiene de mitad de cancha para adelante jugadores desequilibrantes, que están en un buen momento y obviamente el hecho de que estén jugándose la permanencia le va a dar un plus”, aseguró.
¿Posible formación? Teniendo en cuenta la suspensión de Raúl Osorio por acumulación de tarjetas, O’Higgins podría alinear con Jorge Carranza; Brian Torrealba, Albert Acevedo, Bastián San Juan y Nicolás Vargas; Alejandro Márquez, Juan Fuentes y Ramón Fernández; Gastón Lezcano, Pablo Calandria y Cristian Insaurralde.

 

LA AMENAZA DE LLUVIA

Pero,  la lluvia podría jugar un papel preponderante. El pronóstico del clima es claro en señalar gran cantidad de agua caída (hasta 50mm) para la jornada y, de ser así, el campo de juego podría sufrir las consecuencias.
En ese aspecto, este sábado el gerente general de O’Higgins, Pablo Hoffmann, junto a ejecutivos de la división El Teniente recorrieron el recinto deportivo. En la oportunidad, señalaron que el terreno había soportado bien la lluvia caída, ya que no se advertían pozas de agua.
Además, se dijo que la ANFP insistió en que la única persona que tiene la facultad de suspender un partido es el árbitro de tal encuentro. Es así que, Claudio Puga, llegará a eso de las 15.30 horas el estadio para revisar, junto a sus asistentes, el gramado del mundialista.

 

 

Los convocados por Arán

1. Roberto González Beltrán
2. Braulio Leal Salvo
3. Albert Acevedo Vergara
4. Guillermo Cubillos González
5. Alejandro Márquez Pérez
6. Juan Fuentes Jiménez
7. Pedro Muñoz Zúñiga
9. Pablo Ignacio Calandria
10. Ramón Ignacio Fernández
11. Gastón Adrián Lezcano
14. Nicolás Vargas Romero
15. Leandro Sosa Toranza
17. Cristian Manuel Insaurralde
18. Jorge Carlos Carranza
19. Iván Bulos Guerrero
22. Esteban González Herrera
23. Brian Torrealba Silva
24. Diego González Torres
25. Juan Zúñiga Quiroz
27. Bastián San Juan Martínez

