CGE DISTRIBUCIÓN Informó que 4 mil personas se encuentran sin suministro en la Región de O’Higgins

CGE DISTRIBUCIÓN informó que a las 12:00 horas de hoy, se registran alrededor de 4.400 clientes sin suministro eléctrico de los 320.000 que atiende en la Región de O’Higgins
Las principales comunas afectadas son Rancagua y Machalí, junto a otros sectores dispersos de la región, donde las brigadas de emergencia están trabajando en terreno para reparar las instalaciones afectadas y reponer el suministro eléctrico, preservando siempre la seguridad de las personas.
Para una atención más expedita, CGE Distribución activó dos números locales como refuerzo para atender las emergencias por el sistema frontal que afecta a la región: 72-2206292 – 72-2206194
Se recomienda a la comunidad tener a mano su número de cliente cuando se contacte con la empresa. También se encuentra disponible la cuenta de Twitter @cged_sos.
