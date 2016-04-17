CGE DISTRIBUCIÓN Informó que 4 mil personas se encuentran sin suministro en la Región de O’Higgins

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 17, 2016abril 17, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
rio tinguiririca 002qwe

CGE DISTRIBUCIÓN  informó que a las 12:00 horas de hoy, se registran alrededor de 4.400 clientes sin suministro eléctrico de los 320.000 que atiende en la Región de O’Higgins

Las principales comunas afectadas son Rancagua y Machalí, junto a otros sectores dispersos de la región, donde las brigadas de emergencia están trabajando en terreno para reparar las instalaciones afectadas y reponer el suministro eléctrico, preservando siempre la seguridad de las personas.

Para una atención más expedita, CGE Distribución activó dos números locales como refuerzo para atender las emergencias por el sistema frontal que afecta a la región: 72-2206292 – 72-2206194

Se recomienda a la comunidad tener a mano su número de cliente cuando se contacte con la empresa. También se encuentra disponible la cuenta de Twitter @cged_sos.

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

117 comments

I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…

Responder

Superb website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks a lot!

Responder

hello there and thank you to your info – I have definitely picked up something new from proper here. I did then again experience some technical points the usage of this site, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times prior to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, however sluggish loading cases times will often have an effect on your placement in google and could damage your high-quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot extra of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again soon..

Responder

Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

Responder

Great V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

The very heart of your writing whilst appearing agreeable initially, did not really sit properly with me personally after some time. Someplace throughout the paragraphs you were able to make me a believer unfortunately only for a short while. I nevertheless have a problem with your leaps in logic and you might do well to fill in all those breaks. In the event you actually can accomplish that, I will definitely end up being fascinated.

Responder

What i don’t realize is actually how you are not really much more well-liked than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus significantly relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!

Responder

A powerful share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit analysis on this. And he the truth is purchased me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading extra on this topic. If doable, as you turn into expertise, would you thoughts updating your weblog with more particulars? It’s highly helpful for me. Huge thumb up for this weblog publish!

Responder

There are actually quite a lot of details like that to take into consideration. That could be a great level to carry up. I provide the thoughts above as basic inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you convey up where an important thing will be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if finest practices have emerged round things like that, but I’m certain that your job is clearly recognized as a fair game. Each boys and girls really feel the impression of just a moment’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.

Responder

Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!

Responder

Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Admiring the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

A large percentage of of what you articulate is astonishingly appropriate and that makes me ponder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light previously. Your piece really did turn the light on for me as far as this subject goes. But there is actually one particular factor I am not too cozy with and whilst I make an effort to reconcile that with the actual core theme of the point, let me observe just what the rest of the visitors have to point out.Very well done.

Responder

I am extremely inspired together with your writing abilities as well as with the layout in your weblog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify it your self? Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice weblog like this one today..

Responder

Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is simply cool and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

Responder

Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

Responder

Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?

Responder

Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you have done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Safari. Outstanding Blog!

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.

Responder

What i don’t realize is actually how you are not actually much more well-liked than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers

Responder

Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn anything like this before. So good to find somebody with some unique thoughts on this subject. realy thanks for beginning this up. this web site is one thing that’s needed on the net, somebody with a bit of originality. useful job for bringing one thing new to the internet!

Responder

Nice post. I learn some thing tougher on diverse blogs everyday. Most commonly it is stimulating to learn content using their company writers and use a little from their site. I’d prefer to apply certain together with the content on my small blog regardless of whether you do not mind. Natually I’ll offer you a link on the web weblog. Many thanks for sharing.

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is actually annoying. A good web site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

Responder

Nearly all of what you assert happens to be astonishingly precise and that makes me wonder why I had not looked at this with this light before. Your article truly did turn the light on for me personally as far as this particular topic goes. Nonetheless there is one particular position I am not really too comfortable with and while I make an effort to reconcile that with the main idea of the position, allow me observe what the rest of the visitors have to point out.Well done.

Responder

I’ve been browsing online greater than 3 hours today, but I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web will probably be much more helpful than ever before.

Responder

I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am happy to express that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to do not disregard this web site and give it a look regularly.

Responder

Deja un comentario