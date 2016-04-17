Doctor Sergio Pizarro, pionero en partos naturales más humanizados: “El parto es algo normal, por lo tanto vivámoslo cuando tenga que ser, sin apurarlo”

Con estas palabras el ginecólogo rancaguino sostiene que hay que respetar la llegada de un bebé al mundo y que ésta tiene que ser en forma amorosa y pacífica “Es aprender a esperar al bebé y actuar en el momento preciso. Que se demore lo que se tenga que demorar, y en las condiciones que cada cual elija, siempre y cuando no se corran riesgos, que sea un parto seguro y dedicado”.

El parto natural es una opción menos invasiva en la atención del embarazo y del parto, que le permite a la mujer dirigir el alumbramiento de forma cómoda y natural, donde la mamá y el bebé son los protagonistas del evento, decidiendo junto a su equipo médico cómo quiere llevar a cabo el nacimiento, con apoyo emocional y otras condiciones favorables siempre de forma segura para ambos.

“Mi hijo nació cuando él quiso. Nadie lo apuró y llegó de una manera cálida y amable”, con estas palabras Alicia Roa (26 años) resumió que su hijo Francisco Fidel Villegas Roa llegó a este mundo por medio de un parto natural más humanizado en la clínica Isamédica. Y es que la fecha probable de parto era el 13 de este mes, pero su bebé nació el 12 de abril a las 00:05 horas. Fue el pequeño quien decidió cuándo llegaría al mundo.

“Fue una experiencia muy grata y amena, porque era lo que con Cristopher (su pareja) habíamos planeado y que se haya podido cumplir y el Rancagua es algo impagable. Yo estaba muy frustrada e incluso estaba pensando en ir a Santiago a tener mi bebé, ya que acá no se estaban dando las condiciones. Tuve que cambiar de doctor a última hora (38 semanas) porque me habló de cesárea y los otros médicos no nos ofrecían lo que andábamos buscando, que nos diera la opción de tener un parto libre, donde nosotros decidiéramos y yo quería que mi hijo naciera de una manera amorosa y llena de cariño”, sostuvo la madre primeriza.

Y es que el parto natural es una opción menos invasiva en la atención del embarazo y del parto, que le permite a la mujer dirigir el alumbramiento de forma cómoda y natural, donde la mamá y el bebé son los protagonistas, decidiendo junto a su equipo médico cómo quiere llevar a cabo el nacimiento, con apoyo emocional de profesionales y otras condiciones favorables siempre de forma segura para ambos.

Esto fue lo que vivió Nicole el lunes recién pasado guiada por el equipo médico liderado por el ginecólogo Sergio Pizarro. “A las 6 am del lunes, en mi casa, comencé con contracciones y me quedé durante todo el día con la doula Danae Uribe, quien me enseñó a hacer ejercicios de relajación, respiración, vocalización, a usar guateros de semilla, el balón kinésico, a hacerme masajes, a manejar la ansiedad, y como las 15:00 horas comenzaron a hacerse más constante las contracciones. Me di una ducha de agua tibia y llegué a la clínica pasadas las 18:00 horas con 6 de dilatación”, sostuvo Nicole.

La joven madre agregó “En la clínica seguimos con los trabajos de preparto. El estar relajada, consciente y con la compañía del Cris (su pareja), me calmó mucho, además el grupo que me asistió fue perfecto, porque todo el tiempo estuvimos en sincronía con lo que estaba pasando. Trajimos una música de relajación que escuchamos durante el embarazo, se hizo un ambiente conocido y muy cómodo. Es un apoyo único el que se produce. Me sentí muy acogida, muy en familia”, expresó la nueva madre.

“Ya en el parto, llegó un momento en que no pude pujar más y pedí anestesia, fue ahí donde agarré toda la fuerza y nació mi hijo – relató- Me lo pasaron y lo dejaron sobre mí, piel a piel, por un buen rato. Fue algo maravilloso, le hablamos, le hicimos cariño, fue un recuerdo hermoso, algo impagable”, finalizó Nicole aún feliz con el nacimiento de su hijo, a quien pudo disfrutar desde el primer instante de su llegada.

PIONERO EN PARTOS HUMANIZADOS

Ésta es la opción de nacimiento que entrega el equipo médico liderado por el ginecólogo Sergio Pizarro, el matrón Leonardo Arriagada, la enfermera matrona Yessica Rojas y la Doula de gestación (persona que acompaña en el proceso de la maternidad) Danae Uribe, siendo pioneros en la región en plantearse este objetivo. Y es que el parto humanizado es aquel en el que la mamá y el bebé son los protagonistas. Decidiendo cómo quiere llevar a cabo su parto, informándose y participando activamente en el evento y teniendo claro que la madre no es una persona enferma, es una mujer sana en un proceso saludable y natural que en la mayoría de los casos no requiere tratamiento, sólo observación.

“La humanización del parto es un tema que no es nuevo y el Chile Crece Contigo lo aborda, pero lamentablemente se ha implementado muy poco, porque en la práctica se siguen atendiendo los partos como hace 20 años; es decir, con mucha medicalización, como si fueran una enfermedad. Si bien hay protocolos médicos de manejo, se puede hacer la diferencia. Actualmente la forma de atender a una paciente que va a parto es que se ingresa, se le pone suero, medicamentos, se le hacen exámenes, tacto, etc. y en el fondo nos adueñamos del proceso de parto que no es nuestro; sino de la madre y de su hijo y lo que debiera ser un proceso más ameno, más cercano, más humano, se vuelve violento y traumático”, subrayó el ginecólogo Sergio Pizarro.

El parto natural y humanizado, es lo opuesto a un parto medicalizado en el cual la tecnología y los medicamentos sustituyen la fisiología de la mujer, desvirtuando la experiencia del nacimiento y generando riesgos innecesarios para la madre y el bebé. El parto humanizado, es un parto que se produce de forma natural y espontánea. “La medicina es un invitado al proceso, pero finalmente es un invitado que se apropió del proceso. Controlamos demasiado todo, lo que ahora nos tiene como campeones mundiales en cesáreas”.

En Chile, las estadísticas dan a conocer que el 95% de los bebés que nacen en el sistema privado, llegan al mundo vía cesárea, ubicando a nuestro país en el segundo lugar a nivel mundial, aseguró el especialista; en tanto, las tasas de cesáreas en los países y hospitales que respetan los procesos naturales no suele ser mayor al 15 %. Mientras que la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) considera aceptable entre un 10 y un 15% de tasas de cesáreas “Eso es lo aceptable y lo lógico, porque ahí caben todos los embarazos con complicaciones, con presentaciones distintas a la cefálica, que pueden tener algún tipo de patología fetal o materna que impidan el parto”, sostuvo Pizarro.

Cabe destacar que el día martes, mientras nacía el pequeño Francisco Fidel en un parto dedicado, atendido por el doctor Sergio Pizarro, quien en el proceso se demoró cerca de tres horas en la atención, en los otros pabellones de la clínica Isamédica, nacían 7 bebés vía cesárea.

UN PARTO NATURALMENTE BELLO

A raíz de esta realidad, y entregando una opción a las mujeres que quien optar por un parto más consciente, dedicado y humanizado, es que el especialista junto a su equipo médico en el que destaca la activa participación de su señora –enfermera y matrona– Yessica Rojas comenzaron a trabajar en su centro médico Ecolook para ofrecer esta forma de alumbramiento, y en conjunto decidieron formar el “Círculo de maternidad consciente” (ver recuadro), enfocado en prestar un servicio de calidad a las gestantes, no solo preocupándose de entregar una adecuada atención médica, si no que ser un apoyo y orientar personalizadamente a sus pacientes, argumentó el gineco-obstetra:

“Queremos revertir esta realidad con pequeñas cosas como evitar hacer procedimientos si no son necesarios, o hacerlos con justificación; es decir, si voy a poner suero, que sea por algo; si voy a poner anestesia que sea porque la paciente la pide, sin apurar, sin presiones en el útero”, sostuvo Pizarro.

“El parto es algo normal, por lo tanto, vivámoslo cuando tenga que ser, sin apurarlo. Es aprender a esperar al bebé y actuar en el momento preciso. Que se demore lo que se tenga que demorar, y en las condiciones que cada cual elija, siempre y cuando no se corran riesgos, que sea un parto seguro y dedicado, con una preparación previa, y en la medida que uno prepara a la paciente y a la pareja, son mucho más protagonistas de este evento”, aseguró el facultativo.

Una vez ya en el parto -explicó el galeno- “Hay que esperar que el momento se vaya dando de manera fisiológica y así el bebé va a tener tiempo para acomodarse, girar e ir moviéndose en el parto. Si uno apura esto, evidentemente va a lograr que esa guagua se encaje mal, no baje, y seguramente ese parto termine en una cesárea o en un parto más traumático”, apuntó Pizarro.

En este parto más humanizado, relató el médico, una vez que el bebé nace “se produce el contacto piel a piel ojalá hasta la primera lactancia, el corte del cordón es un poco más tardío, participación activa de la pareja, que la mujer sienta que está en un ambiente cómodo y conocido, con la música que los acompañó en el embarazo, todo el proceso en un ambiente cálido, donde no hay una luz de pabellón apuntando la cara de la guagua porque apenas nace, corremos la luz foco para que el cambio no sea tan drástico, sin necesidad de controles médicos tan prolongados, todo con el fin de evitar que el proceso sea traumático. Luego se le hacen exámenes al bebé, pero no tiene porqué ser tan inmediatas, se puede diferir unos minutos”, aseguró el ginecólogo.

En tanto, la enfermera matrona Jessica Rojas explicó que los bebés nacen estériles “entonces ese primer contacto piel a piel con la mamá es para que se colonice con las bacterias de ella, porque ya le pasó anticuerpos a su bebé y ya está protegido, pero no para las bacterias de otras personas extrañas a ella”.

Agregó que en el momento que llega el bebé, “se suelta a la mamá de la vía venosa para que abrace a su bebé para que el pequeño reconozca las voces de los padres y ojalá haga su primera mamada ahí. El objetivo de nosotros es también preparar a la mamá en el momento de la llegada de ese bebé, de cómo darle pecho, hay una serie de cosas, pequeños detalles que marcan la diferencia entre la madre y el niño. Hay que darles ese tiempo a los papás, es un regalo maravilloso”.

Para estos efectos, Rojas adelantó que para realizar estos parto más humanizados, el gran cambio que tendrán será cuando “la misma sala sea de pre parto, parto y puerperio, ya logramos la autorización y esperamos que la primera paciente que egrese de nuestros talleres en mayo (ver recuadro), pueda hacer este proceso dentro de la misma sala. Ese será el gran cambio en Rancagua y en la región, que la paciente esté su trabajo de parto en una sala, que en esa misma sala se transforme en pabellón y tenga su hijo y que luego logre dar su primera mamada, ese es el gran cambio que nos propusimos y es el que vamos a lograr”.

Cabe destacar que este cambio en la región y en Rancagua, no tiene fecha clara de inicio pero el equipo trabaja en esta modalidad hace un año aproximadamente; no obstante el inicio formal se realizó este viernes con el lanzamiento del ciclo educativo “Del cordón al vínculo, nacimiento respetuoso y humanizado”, iniciativa que tiene por objetivo entregar a las pacientes, herramientas para permitirles vivir el proceso del embarazo y parto de una manera más participativa, respetuosa y natural (ver recuadro)

Sabemos que en Chile aún tenemos mucho que avanzar en materia de parto respetado, es un tema que el Sistema Chile Crece Contigo instaló en los Servicios de Salud a nivel país, pero aún falta mucho por hacer. Sabemos que el proceso de gestación y del nacimiento son fundamentales y que marcan la vida de los seres humanos desde nuestra niñez determinando nuestro potencial de desarrollo y plenitud; y qué mejor que esos primeros años puedan ser vividos en las mejores condiciones.

Hay especialistas que aseguran que modificar nuestra manera de recibir a los niños en este mundo, así como el apoyo que damos a las gestantes; determinará el futuro de nuestra civilización. Y esto porque en esos momentos se demuestra la capacidad de una sociedad de amar y respetar la vida, y que eso se refleja simultáneamente en nuestra relación con la naturaleza, con nuestra comunidad, relaciones y nuestra propia vida.

“DEL CORDÓN AL VÍNCULO, NACIMIENTO RESPETUOSO Y HUMANIZADO”

“Del cordón al vínculo, nacimiento respetuoso y humanizado”, es un ciclo educativo dirigido a mujeres embarazadas y sus parejas o acompañantes, en donde se les enseña temas relacionados con la lactancia; la preparación física con kinesiología y yoga, y la contención emocional donde se entregan las herramientas necesarias para que la madre tenga un manejo emocional adecuado, y el se subdivide en psicoeducación en el embarazo; ecología prenatal y protección del entorno; y taller prenatal, además de responder todas las dudas posibles sobre el proceso de parto, logrando de esta manera que se cumpla uno de sus objetivos: fortalecer el vínculo entre la pareja y su bebé, logrando que las madres se sientan contenidas y seguras, así como también que sean capaces de elegir cómo quieren traer a sus hijos al mundo.

Los talleres buscan la participación de la pareja desde el principio, no como espectador, sino como partícipe y pilar fundamental de la madre.

Para las interesadas en asistir al taller, deben tener de 12 semanas de gestación en adelante, taller que se realizará los sábados 23 de abril, 30 de abril, 07 de mayo y 14 de mayo, desde las 10:00 horas a las 13:30 horas La inscripción es de $20.000 pesos con un cojín de lactancia de regalo, más $15.000 pesos por taller. Para mayor información se pueden contactar con el fono (722) 224794 – 237842, o en centro médico Ecolook ubicado en Bueras 218 esquina Mujica, oficina 302, Rancagua o en www.ecolook-cme.cl

TALLERES Sábado 23 abril Sábado 30 abril Sábado 7 mayo Sábado 14 mayo 10:00 a 11:00 hrs Taller psicoeducación en el embarazo Taller de alimentación saludable en el embarazo Taller ecología prenatal y protección del entorno Taller de aspectos médicos del parto y cesárea Taller preparando mi ingreso a la maternidad” 11:00 a 12:00 hrs Taller de preparación para el parto Taller yoga prenatal Sesión educativa lactancia materna Taller Prenatal 12:30 a 13:30 hrs Ejercicios con kinesióloga Ejercicios de yoga Ejercicios de kinesiología Ejercicios yoga prenatal

MATERNIDAD CONSCIENTE

El Círculo de Maternidad consciente cuenta con un equipo multidisciplinario de psicólogos, nutricionista, kinesiólogos, instructora de yoga y doula de gestación, puerperio y parto. Esta última enfocada al cuidado del entorno de las mamás y sus necesidades emocionales. Todo creado con el objetivo de que las madres vivan plenamentes el momento del parto, un minuto en la vida de las mujeres especial y único.