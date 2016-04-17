En COE Autoridades dan a conocer situación de la Región de O´Higgins

Las autoridades afirmaron producto del sistema frontal se encuentran 764 personas afectadas, 324 personas damnificadas y 369 aislados en nuestra región. En cuanto a las viviendas, 116 con daño menor y 91 viviendas con daño mayor.
La Intendenta Regional (s) destacó que se mantiene Alerta Roja para las comunas de San Fernando, Placilla, Nancagua, y Chimbarongo en la Provincia de Colchagua por aumento de caudal de río Tinguiririca. Asimismo, se mantiene Alerta Amarilla para las comunas de Machalí, Rancagua, Requínoa, Olivar y Doñihue por la crecida del río Cachapoal. En la misma línea, sostuvo que se actualiza Alerta Amarilla Regional por núcleo Frío en Altura, vigente desde el sábado 16 de abril y hasta que las condiciones así lo ameriten.
En el COE también se informó que la red hospitalaria de la Región(15 hospitales) está operativa en un 100%, informándose además que el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional se realizaría el día martes y no mañana lunes como estaba programado.
Por su parte, el General de Brigada, comandante de la Brigada de Aviación del Ejército, Gustavo Núñez Kocher informó: “Hemos realizado un reconocimiento y en la Brigada de Aviación se hizo toda la planificación para la evacuación a realizarse mañana de inicialmente 25 personas que están inscritos como voluntarios. El despegue será de la base de aviación del aeródromo de San Fernando y en coordinación con la Intendencia y la Gobernación vamos a efectuar las coordinaciones con los evacuados”.
Asimismo, añadió que “junto a personal de salud se va a verificar que las personas estén en condiciones de volar. Lo que nos interesa es que la gente que saquemos de las Termas del Flaco llegue en perfectas condiciones a San Fernando. Vamos a contar con teléfonos satelitales, combustible y nuestra gente especialista”.
Cabe destacar que Bomberos de Rancagua, Doñihue, San Fernando, Nancagua, Placilla, Palmilla, Santa Cruz, Chimbarongo mantienen el acuartelamiento general de sus voluntarios para poder afrontar la emergencia.
Además durante todo el día voluntarios de todas las comunas de la región han debido atender requerimientos por emergencias.
7 personas desaparecidas
Por su parte el Jefe de la VI Zona de Carabineros, General Omar Gutiérrez Gambaro, informó que en la región se han presentado 7 denuncias por presuntas desgracias, explicó que se trata de arrieros ubicados en la comuna de San Fernando. Ellos fueron identificados como:
1. Mateo Aquiles Machuca Muñoz de 73 años, arriero, comuna San Fernando.
2. Edgar Segundo Millar Ponce de 26 años, arriero. Por el cual se presentó hoy denuncia en Reten Roma San Fernando.
3. Jaime Enrique Cabello Milategua de 66 años, arriero, subió al sector Alto Huemul, comuna San Fernando.
4. César Hernán Franco Jorquera de 28 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Los Maitenes, comuna San Fernando.
5. Pedro Antonio Guzmán Briones, 65 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector de Sierra Bellavista, comuna de San Fernando.
6. Patricio Ignacio Sepúlveda Jiménez, 57 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Sierra de Bellavista, comuna de San Fernando.
7. Daniel del Carmen Sepúlveda Jímenez, 56 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Sierra de Bellavista comuna de San Fernando.
Cabe mencionar que desde el día sábado permanecen tres funcionarios del GOPE de Carabineros en las Termas del Flaco, quienes subirán el día de mañana hasta el sector del La Gorda, para luego seguir el trayecto a caballo para iniciar búsqueda de las personas extraviadas en el sector el Huemul.
Asimismo, el General destacó la labor realizada por los funcionarios en los distintos frentes de emergencia, señalando que se han desplegado para estar en constante servicio y ayuda de la población.
SOLO 5 COMUNAS SUSPENDEN CLASES
La seremi de Educación, sostuvo que sólo se suspenderá la jornada escolar del 18 de abril, por instrucciones de los alcaldes en Graneros, Codegua, Mostazal , Doñihue y Machalí. Además en la comuna de San Vicente se suspenden las clases de jardín infantil comunitario.
En relación a los establecimientos particulares subvencionados y particulados pagados, la autoridad explicó que son los sostenedores quienes deben tomar la decisión e informarla a sus alumnos. El colegio Coya y el Instituto Inglés Saint John han informado de suspensión de sus clases, por otra parte el instituto Santo Tomás Rancagua has sido la única institución de educación superior que ha informado suspensión de actividades.
INTEGRA
Por otra parte, Integra informó que en vista del panorama regional, se dividió en tres categorías de dificultades a los establecimientos de esa dependencia:
1) No se puede acceder a Jardín Infantil: por dificultades externas a la institución, anegamiento de calles de acceso principalmente. En esta situación se encuentran 5 jardines: Diego Portales de Rancagua; Sueños Mágicos de El Olivar; Rayito de Sol de Bucalemu; Codegua Centro y Los Picapiedras, ambos de Codegua; además de Pequeños Artistas de Graneros.
2) No se puede dar atención a los niños y niñas: por dificultades de infraestructura no podrían atenderse en 2 jardines infantiles y una sala cuna. Se trata de Las Abejitas de Quinta de Tilcoco; Los Cachorritos de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, y la sala cuna Mil Colores de Codegua.
3) la otra categoría corresponde a los jardines que se evaluarán a primera hora por dificultades externas, cortes de agua, agua no apta para consumo o corte de electricidad. Ello abarca 6 jardines infantiles: Rayito de Luz, de la comuna de Codegua; Nuevo Horizonte y Sol del Valle; Florillitos y Villa Cordillera de la comuna de Rancagua; y Las Palmitas de la comuna de Las Cabras.
Adicionalmente Integra suspendió la visita de los dos móviles en las localidades de La Mina y Los Canelos, ambos de la comuna de Chépica, por cortes de camino.
RUTAS Y PASOS BAJO NIVEL
Machalí, por otro lado, la ruta H-365, en los sectores de Coya-Pangal, se encuentra interrumpida en el Estero del Badén Conque, por lo que una empresa privada mantiene señalización y monitoreo del sector, además en la ruta H-35, camino Chacayes, en el sector Hotel Termas de Cauquenes, se presentan derrumbes en algunos sectores y erosiones de calzada. Trabaja en el lugar personal de la Dirección de Vialidad. Alterado se mantiene la ruta que conecta las termas del sector Guindal, en la localidad cordillerana de Coya, debido a la presencia de rodados, socavones y deslizamiento de tierra.
San Fernando, la ruta I-45 se mantiene interrumpida en el kilómetro 45, debido al ingreso de agua producto de la crecida del río Tinguiririca y en el kilómetro 70 por un deslizamiento de material. Trabaja en el lugar personal de Carabineros, Vialidad, Dirección General de Aguas (DGA) y Gobernación Provincial de Colchagua.
Ruta H-15 que une las comunas de Granero y Codegua se encuentra interrumpida producto de la salida de un canal de regadío. Trabaja personal municipal en el despeje del camino.
EL TENIENTE SUSPENDE FAENAS
Codelco Chile informa que División El Teniente ha debido suspender su producción a partir de hoy en sus procesos de minas y plantas, debido a daños en la infraestructura de acceso de personal y de suministros, así como por la interrupción del sistema de transporte de mineral a plantas, producto del frente de mal tiempo que afecta a la región de O’Higgins. Los trabajos de restitución de los servicios y sistemas básicos para reiniciar la producción se estima en al menos tres días, equivalente a una producción de 5 mil toneladas de cobre fino. El resto de las operaciones de la empresa siguen su operación normal.
El evento climático, de carácter severo y que se ha manifestado en la zona cordillerana donde se ubica el yacimiento con precipitaciones del orden de 180 mm en las últimas 48 horas, ha provocado daños en la infraestructura de transporte de personas y mineral debido a la ocurrencia de aluviones y desbordes de cursos de agua sobre la infraestructura. Se ha verificado el adecuado comportamiento de los tranques y embalses.
