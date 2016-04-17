ENAP informa de posible fuga de petroleo hacia río Tinguiririca

A través de un comunicado de prensa, la Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (ENAP) informó que activó un plan de contingencia debido a una posible fuga de petróleo en el río Tinguiririca.
Señala el documento enviado por la estatal, “durante la mañana personal de la planta de San Fernando detectó una baja en la presión del oleoducto sur. Ante dicha anomalía, y siguiendo los protocolos establecidos, se activaron los planes de contingencia y se detuvo el flujo en el oleoducto, ante la posibilidad eventual de una rotura en el cruce con el río Tinguiririca. Para ello, se cerraron las válvulas en ambas riberas del río”, afirmó la compañía.
“Tal como corresponde en este tipo de situaciones, se realizaron pruebas de hermeticidad, las que concluyeron una eventual pérdida de contención del oleoducto sur, en el kilómetro 355, justo en el cruce con el río. Las condiciones actuales del caudal hacen imposible la llegada de equipos especializados para confirmar una eventual rotura en el centro del río y efectuar una estimación inicial de alguna pérdida o fuga”, se agregó.
La empresa asegura que dio aviso a las autoridades pertinentes y a la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustibles (SEC), mientras que dispuso todos sus equipos disponibles, maquinaria y personal técnico calificado, para mantener una permanente inspección en la ribera norte y sur del río Tinguiririca.
Al mismo tiempo y a traves de su cuenta de twitter el diputado Sergio Espejo @sergioEspejo asegura que fueron observados restos de petroleo en el turbulento cauce del río.
Recordemos que se mantiene la alerta roja para las comunas de San Fernando, Nancagua y Placilla ante el gran aumento de caudal que ha presentado el río Tinguiririca.
