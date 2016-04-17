ENAP informa de posible fuga de petroleo hacia río Tinguiririca

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 17, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
CgFWHagW4AAXPIy

A través de un comunicado de prensa, la Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (ENAP) informó que activó un plan de contingencia debido a una posible fuga de petróleo en el río Tinguiririca.

Señala el documento enviado por la estatal, “durante la mañana personal de la planta de San Fernando detectó una baja en la presión del oleoducto sur. Ante dicha anomalía, y siguiendo los protocolos establecidos, se activaron los planes de contingencia y se detuvo el flujo en el oleoducto, ante la posibilidad eventual de una rotura en el cruce con el río Tinguiririca. Para ello, se cerraron las válvulas en ambas riberas del río”, afirmó la compañía.

“Tal como corresponde en este tipo de situaciones, se realizaron pruebas de hermeticidad, las que concluyeron una eventual pérdida de contención del oleoducto sur, en el kilómetro 355, justo en el cruce con el río. Las condiciones actuales del caudal hacen imposible la llegada de equipos especializados para confirmar una eventual rotura en el centro del río y efectuar una estimación inicial de alguna pérdida o fuga”, se agregó.

La empresa asegura que dio aviso a las autoridades pertinentes y a la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustibles (SEC), mientras que dispuso todos sus equipos disponibles, maquinaria y personal técnico calificado, para mantener una permanente inspección en la ribera norte y sur del río Tinguiririca.

Al mismo tiempo y a traves de su cuenta de twitter el diputado Sergio Espejo @sergioEspejo asegura que fueron observados restos de petroleo en el turbulento cauce del río.

Recordemos que se mantiene la alerta roja para las comunas de San Fernando, Nancagua y Placilla ante el gran aumento de caudal que ha presentado el río Tinguiririca.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

82 comments

I discovered your weblog site on google and test a number of of your early posts. Proceed to keep up the superb operate. I simply further up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading extra from you later on!…

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.

Responder

What i don’t understood is in truth how you are no longer actually a lot more well-appreciated than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly on the subject of this matter, produced me for my part believe it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times care for it up!

Responder

Nice post. I be taught one thing more difficult on totally different blogs everyday. It would at all times be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a bit something from their store. I’d want to make use of some with the content material on my blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link on your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help stop content from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.

Responder

I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today..

Responder

Throughout the grand pattern of things you’ll get a B- for effort and hard work. Exactly where you actually lost us was first in all the particulars. As as the maxim goes, details make or break the argument.. And that couldn’t be more accurate at this point. Having said that, allow me reveal to you exactly what did do the job. Your authoring is definitely extremely convincing which is possibly why I am making the effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, even though I can notice a jumps in reason you make, I am not sure of exactly how you appear to connect your points which make the conclusion. For the moment I will yield to your point but wish in the near future you link the facts much better.

Responder

A lot of of the things you mention is astonishingly appropriate and that makes me wonder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light previously. This article really did switch the light on for me personally as far as this subject matter goes. However there is 1 factor I am not really too cozy with and while I try to reconcile that with the actual central idea of your issue, permit me see what the rest of the subscribers have to say.Nicely done.

Responder

Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers

Responder

Needed to put you a very small observation just to say thanks as before for your personal nice opinions you’ve provided on this website. It has been certainly seriously generous of people like you giving freely what exactly a lot of people would have sold as an electronic book in order to make some bucks on their own, even more so since you could possibly have done it if you decided. The principles in addition worked as the fantastic way to fully grasp that most people have similar fervor just as my personal own to grasp way more in regard to this issue. I am sure there are several more enjoyable occasions up front for individuals who go through your blog post.

Responder

Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.

Responder

I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually hardly ever do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you could have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the issue is one thing that not sufficient people are speaking intelligently about. I am very comfortable that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for something relating to this.

Responder

Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

Responder

There are definitely loads of details like that to take into consideration. That may be a nice level to carry up. I offer the thoughts above as general inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you bring up where a very powerful factor will be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged around things like that, but I am sure that your job is clearly recognized as a fair game. Each girls and boys really feel the impression of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.

Responder

I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

Responder

Great blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get advice from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks a lot!

Responder

What i do not realize is actually how you’re not actually much more well-liked than you may be right now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!

Responder

I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…

Responder

Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Responder

Deja un comentario