Fundación Educacional Oportunidad: "El ausentismo en la sala de clases es una realidad"

  • Diario El Rancagüino conversó con Marcela Marzolo, directora ejecutiva de la entidad que trabaja con colegios vulnerables de la región. En sus palabras, la inasistencia es una de las principales problemáticas que perjudica el aprendizaje en el aula.

 

Con el fin de crear y ampliar las oportunidades de niños y niñas en situación de vulnerabilidad, desde el ámbito de la enseñanza y mejorando su aprendizaje, hace diez años nació la Fundación Educacional Oportunidad. Se trata de una entidad sin fines de lucro, la cual concentra su accionar en pequeños de pre-kínder y kínder, como también en la instrucción del inglés en los colegios. El Programa Un Buen Comienzo (UBC) forma parte de su primera área de trabajo, directriz por la que hoy tienen presencia en  6 comunas de la Región de O’Higgins, mediante 22 escuelas y vía convenio con el Mineduc.

Desde 2011 que laboran en esta zona del país, haciendo uso de su metodología de mejoramiento continuo. De acuerdo con Marcela Marzolo, directora ejecutiva de la organización, hace dos años que tenían su foco en Cachapoal. “El objetivo era capacitar a educadoras y mentoras, quienes hoy difunden lo que aprendieron entre sus pares comunales”, explica. Así es como han generado equipos que incluyen a representantes de los departamentos de enseñanza de los diferentes lugares, donde las primeras participantes traspasan lo que vieron en la etapa número uno de esta iniciativa.

Los colegios que pueden adherir al programa presentan altos índices de vulnerabilidad, pues el propósito es llegar donde más necesitan ayuda. La persistencia en éste dura dos años, por lo que estiman relevante el interés de la escuela por sumarse a esta causa.

En ese contexto es que los integrantes de la directriz en la región, concurrieron a una sesión de aprendizaje inicial. En palabras de Marzolo, se trata de una forma de trabajar , dentro del mejoramiento continuo, para laborar en colaboración entre todos los recintos de UBC. La idea es que los sostenedores de estos, además de cada staff directivo y de aula, se reúnan tres veces al año para compartir lo que aprenden, con tal de mejorar el lenguaje de los niños y niñas implicados.

La primera sesión consiste en contarles las acciones para alcanzar dicha meta, para en una segunda junta evaluar cómo va cada escuela. También discuten sobre la necesidad de aumentar la asistencia a clases o la pertinencia de llevar a cabo otras intervenciones.

“Hay mucho entusiasmo y ganas de sumarse a esto. No me ha tocado escuchar barreras, pero sí entusiasmo. Sin embargo, reconocen que el ausentismo es una realidad y que, hasta hoy, no lo habían considerado como algo tan importante. Nosotros les mostramos cuál es el impacto negativo de este tema en el aprendizaje. Son cosas que ellos saben y viven, pero hacemos que tomen conciencia al respecto y quieran hacer algo para revertir esa situación”, argumenta Marzolo.

Acerca de cómo se puede combatir la no concurrencia a las aulas, la directora ejecutiva de la fundación explica que, como entidad, ya cuentan con intervenciones probadas en colegios de similares características, donde esas acciones dieron positivos resultados. “Por ejemplo, les entregamos un tablero donde los niños registran diariamente su inasistencia, CD’s con presentaciones para reuniones de apoderados, panfletos, además de flyers y dípticos para hacer campañas de promoción de la asistencia. También está la puerta abierta para que, a partir de todo esto, creen sus propias iniciativas y vean si éstas tienen un impacto positivo o no”, añade.

“Hemos logrado disminuir de manera bastante significativa el ausentismo. Cuando partió el proyecto en la Región Metropolitana, se hizo un estudio experimental y los datos arrojaron que un 68 por ciento de los niños faltaba más del 10 por ciento de los días de clases, considerando este escenario como un ausentismo crónico. Con todo este tiempo de trabajo, hemos llegado a un 47 por ciento -de este ausentismo-. Por ende, ha disminuido de modo relevante la cantidad de infantes que no van a clases. Pero todavía es un desafío, por lo que, para 2016, queremos que esto llegue al 15 por ciento”, adelanta.

A través del aludido programa, igualmente se proponen mejorar la calidad de las interacciones al interior del aula. Esto es reforzado mediante su instrumento Class, con el que, cada mes, miden el apoyo pedagógico con observadores externos. “Se refiere a que la educadora ayuda a los niños a pensar de forma desafiante, como hacerse preguntas y sacar conclusiones a partir de interrogantes abiertas sin una sola respuesta. Esto es lo más bajo. En una escala de 1 a 7, partimos en un 2. El año pasado alcanzamos un 3.8 y estamos muy contentos, porque se trata de un nivel intermedio pasando a alto”, esgrime.

En relación a esta apuesta por mejorar el lenguaje -ítem evaluado por UBC y por agentes externos como la UDP y CIAE-, explica que cuando los pequeños poseen un vocabulario rico y sofisticado, siendo capaces de expresar y comprenden lo que escuchan o leen, entienden cualquier cosa. “El lenguaje es la base para aprender el resto de las disciplinas”, apunta Marzolo.

 

