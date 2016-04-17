JUNJI suspende actividades en 13 jardines infantiles

A esta hora JUNJI informa la suspensión de actividades hasta nuevo aviso en los siguientes jardines infantiles y programas de atención.
.
PROVINCIA DE CACHAPOAL
Pichidegua J.Infantil Santa Lucía
Rengo J.Infantil Colorin Colorado y Diente de Leche
Coinco J.Infantil Manzanita
Codegua J.Infantil Pasitos
Graneros J.Infantil Rayito de Luna
PROVINCIA DE COLCHAGUA
San Fernando J.Infantil Abejitas y J.Infantil Rayo de Sol
Nancagua J.Infantil Campanita
Santa Cruz J.Infantil Personitas
Pumanque J.Infantil Cuncunita
Placilla J.Infantil Los Grillitos
PROVINCIA CARDENAL CARO
Litueche J. INfantil Frutillita
