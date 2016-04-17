Solo cuatro comunas suspenderán sus clases

“Sólo se suspenderá la jornada escolar del 18 de abril, por instrucciones de los alcaldes, en Graneros, Codegua, Mostazal y Doñihue”.
“Mañana no hay suspensión de clases regional, sino casos puntuales determinadas por los alcaldes según la realidad de sus comunas. Hasta el momento informaron las autoridades comunales de Graneros, Mostazal, Doñihue y Codegua la decisión de suspender la jornada escolar el día 18 de abril. A ello se suma que Machalí suspendió las clases en los colegios de Bellavista y Chacayes. Además, como Ministerio hemos adoptado la medida en un jardín infantil de Coinco”. Así lo informó la seremi de Educación de la Región de O’Higgins, Alyson Hadad, tras el último Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE).
Agregó que “cualquier otra suspensión de clases la deberán ver los alcaldes e informarnos para coordinar posteriormente un calendario para la recuperación de clases. Hemos mantenido una constante comunicación con los jefes daem para conocer la situación de sus respectivas comunas”.
Respecto a los establecimientos particulares subvencionados y particulares pagados, son los sostenedores los que deben tomar la decisión e informarla a la brevedad a sus alumnos, explicó la seremi. El Colegio Coya ya anunció la suspensión de sus actividades el día de mañana. En cuanto a la Educación Superior hasta el momento solo el instituto Santo Tomás Rancagua ha informado de suspensión de clases.
Asimismo, la autoridad de educación indicó que “se seguirá monitoreando la situación, porque el resguardo de la seguridad de nuestros niños y niñas es prioridad para todos”.
Por otra parte, la directora de Integra, Patricia Pino, informó que en vista del panorama regional, se dividió en tres categorías de dificultades a los establecimientos de esa dependencia:
1) No se puede acceder a Jardín Infantil: por dificultades externas a la institución, anegamiento de calles de acceso principalmente. En esta situación se encuentran 5 jardines: Diego Portales de Rancagua; Sueños Mágicos de El Olivar; Rayito de Sol de Bucalemu; Codegua Centro y Los Picapiedras, ambos de Codegua; además de Pequeños Artistas de Graneros.
2) No se puede dar atención a los niños y niñas: por dificultades de infraestructura no podrían atenderse en 2 jardines infantiles y una sala cuna. Se trata de Las Abejitas de Quinta de Tilcoco; Los Cachorritos de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, y la sala cuna Mil Colores de Codegua.
3) la otra categoría corresponde a los jardines que se evaluarán a primera hora por dificultades externas, cortes de agua, agua no apta para consumo o corte de electricidad. Ello abarca 6 jardines infantiles: Rayito de Luz, de la comuna de Codegua; Nuevo Horizonte y Sol del Valle; Florillitos y Villa Cordillera de la comuna de Rancagua; y Las Palmitas de la comuna de Las Cabras.
Adicionalmente Integra suspendió la visita de los dos móviles en las localidades de La Mina y Los Canelos, ambos de la comuna de Chépica, por cortes de camino.
