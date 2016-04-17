Solo cuatro comunas suspenderán sus clases

Crónicas, Destacada, Educación abril 17, 2016abril 17, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
CgRohqCW8AAhnB1

“Sólo se suspenderá la jornada escolar del 18 de abril, por instrucciones de los alcaldes, en Graneros, Codegua, Mostazal y Doñihue”.

 

 

“Mañana no hay suspensión de clases regional, sino casos puntuales determinadas por los alcaldes según la realidad de sus comunas. Hasta el momento informaron las autoridades comunales de Graneros, Mostazal, Doñihue y Codegua la decisión de suspender la jornada escolar el día 18 de abril. A ello se suma que Machalí suspendió las clases en los colegios de Bellavista y Chacayes. Además, como Ministerio hemos adoptado la medida en un jardín infantil de Coinco”. Así lo informó la seremi de Educación de la Región de O’Higgins, Alyson Hadad, tras el último Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE).

Agregó que “cualquier otra suspensión de clases la deberán ver los alcaldes e informarnos para coordinar posteriormente un calendario para la recuperación de clases. Hemos mantenido una constante comunicación con los jefes daem para conocer la situación de sus respectivas comunas”.

Respecto a los establecimientos particulares subvencionados y particulares pagados, son los sostenedores los que deben tomar la decisión e informarla a la brevedad a sus alumnos, explicó la seremi. El Colegio Coya ya anunció la suspensión de sus actividades el día de mañana. En cuanto a la Educación Superior hasta el momento solo el instituto Santo Tomás Rancagua ha informado de suspensión de clases.

Asimismo, la autoridad de educación indicó  que “se seguirá monitoreando la situación, porque el resguardo de la seguridad de nuestros niños y niñas es prioridad para todos”.

Por otra parte, la directora de Integra, Patricia Pino, informó que en vista del panorama regional, se dividió en tres categorías de dificultades a los establecimientos de esa dependencia:

1) No se puede acceder a Jardín Infantil: por dificultades externas a la institución, anegamiento de calles de acceso principalmente. En esta situación se encuentran 5 jardines: Diego Portales de Rancagua; Sueños Mágicos de El Olivar; Rayito de Sol de Bucalemu; Codegua Centro y Los Picapiedras, ambos de Codegua; además de Pequeños Artistas de Graneros.

2) No se puede dar atención a los niños y niñas: por dificultades de infraestructura no podrían atenderse en 2 jardines infantiles y una sala cuna. Se trata de Las Abejitas de Quinta de Tilcoco; Los Cachorritos de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, y la sala cuna Mil Colores de Codegua.

3) la otra categoría corresponde a los jardines que se evaluarán a primera hora por dificultades externas, cortes de agua, agua no apta para consumo o corte de electricidad. Ello abarca 6 jardines infantiles: Rayito de Luz, de la comuna de Codegua; Nuevo Horizonte y Sol del Valle; Florillitos y Villa Cordillera de la comuna de Rancagua; y Las Palmitas de la comuna de Las Cabras.

Adicionalmente Integra suspendió la visita de los dos móviles en las localidades de La Mina y Los Canelos, ambos de la comuna de Chépica, por cortes de camino.

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

87 comments

Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb site!

Responder

I haven¦t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

Responder

I truly wanted to post a simple message so as to express gratitude to you for all of the fabulous tactics you are placing at this website. My long internet investigation has now been rewarded with extremely good information to share with my two friends. I would admit that most of us site visitors actually are very much blessed to exist in a fine place with many lovely professionals with insightful suggestions. I feel extremely blessed to have encountered the web page and look forward to some more fabulous times reading here. Thanks a lot once again for all the details.

Responder

I must express some appreciation to you just for bailing me out of this circumstance. As a result of checking throughout the internet and finding solutions which were not pleasant, I believed my entire life was gone. Existing minus the solutions to the difficulties you’ve fixed all through your good guideline is a critical case, and the kind that could have negatively damaged my entire career if I had not discovered your web site. That mastery and kindness in touching all the pieces was very useful. I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t come upon such a solution like this. I am able to now look ahead to my future. Thank you so much for this expert and sensible help. I won’t think twice to suggest your blog post to anybody who wants and needs guide on this subject.

Responder

Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!

Responder

I’m also commenting to make you know what a useful experience my wife’s daughter experienced reading your web site. She noticed many details, which include how it is like to have an excellent coaching character to have the others effortlessly master chosen complicated things. You really surpassed visitors’ expectations. Thanks for delivering those productive, safe, informative and as well as unique guidance on the topic to Mary.

Responder

Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos

Responder

Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with others, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a perfect website.

Responder

A powerful share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing just a little analysis on this. And he in actual fact bought me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If doable, as you grow to be experience, would you thoughts updating your blog with more details? It is extremely helpful for me. Large thumb up for this weblog publish!

Responder

A powerful share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit of analysis on this. And he in fact purchased me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading extra on this topic. If possible, as you turn into experience, would you mind updating your weblog with extra particulars? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this weblog post!

Responder

I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own web site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web-site.

Responder

I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much certainly will make sure to do not overlook this website and provides it a glance on a constant basis.

Responder

Good ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a perfect site.

Responder

Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web-site.

Responder

certainly like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the truth however I¦ll surely come back again.

Responder

Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thank you, I appreciate it!

Responder

Thank you for every one of your hard work on this web page. Betty delights in making time for research and it’s really simple to grasp why. My spouse and i know all regarding the lively way you deliver functional things on this web site and as well welcome response from other individuals on this topic while our princess has been learning a great deal. Take advantage of the rest of the year. You are always doing a fantastic job.

Responder

Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Many thanks

Responder

Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!

Responder

Deja un comentario