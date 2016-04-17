Mandataria encabeza ceremonia de la Primera Piedra del Museo del Vino y el Campo Chileno

La Presidenta de la República, Michelle Bachelet, participó ayer en la ceremonia de la Primera Piedra del Museo del Vino y el Campo Chileno en la Viña Santa Cruz en Lolol, Región de O´Higgins.
En su discurso, la Jefa de Estado destacó que “el vino es patrimonio, cultura e historia. El vino es identidad. El vino, que aquí en Chile encontró una geografía privilegiada, una especial combinación de suelos, disponibilidad, sol y amplitud térmica, es parte de nuestra identidad desde aquella remota carta de Pedro de Valdivia en que solicitaba al emperador Carlos V que le enviara vides para ayudar a la evangelización”.
Asimismo, explicó que “esa carta, fechada un 4 de septiembre, dio origen, desde el año pasado, al Día del Vino Chileno. Era una omisión absurda en nuestras conmemoraciones: teníamos un día de la Cocina Chilena, tenemos un Mes del Mar, un Día de la Música, del Cine y del Teatro, pero no teníamos un Día del Vino.”
La Jefa de Estado resaltó que “no sólo la geografía y la historia inciden en la excepcionalidad del vino chileno: nuestras 137 mil hectáreas de vides para vinificación existen gracias al trabajo duro y comprometido de miles de hombres y mujeres, los mismos que duplicaron la producción de vino en sólo 15 años, de 2000 a 2015, para alcanzar un millón 300 mil litros”.
En este contexto, afirmó que “por eso me gusta que este museo, que sé que es un sueño largamente anhelado, sea un museo ‘del vino y del campo chileno’, porque son nuestros hombres y mujeres del campo, jornaleros, temporeros, trabajadores de manos y rostros curtidos, los que han hecho posible, desde siempre, que el Carignan, el Carménère, el Petit Verdot, lo mismo que la cepa País y los pipeños, tan de moda ahora último, sean valorados y apreciados en toda su complejidad, tanto en Chile como en el mundo”.
Asimismo, afirmó que “por eso celebro la iniciativa de crear este museo y espero, a partir de esta primera piedra que ponemos hoy, que crezca hasta cumplir con su vocación educativa y formadora”.
EL MUSEO
El Museo del Vino estará ubicado en la comuna de Lolol, precisamente en un sector de la Viña Santa Cruz, propiedad del empresario Carlos Cardoen. El inmueble que lo albergará tendrá una superficie superior a los 2.500 mt2, el cual contará con salas de exhibición, así como salones con recreaciones a escala de los diferentes procesos productivos del vino a través de la historia.
Durante las últimas décadas los expertos en el área de la Fundación Cardoen, propietaria del Museo del Colchagua y del Museo del Automóvil, han estado recopilando miles de piezas referentes a esta temática entre estas una gran cantidad de maquinaria antigua de vinificación tal como despalilladoras; alambiques para destilar alcohol de vino; prensas de vino de diversos tipos y épocas; escobajeras; maquinarias para fabricar y modelar corchos, entre otras. Junto con todo ello, el museo contará con recreaciones de antiguos oficios asociados al mundo del vino, como por ejemplo, el de una fábrica artesanal de barricas; y el proceso de fabricación de corchos. Así también contará con un sector al aire libre el cual “tendrá un jardín con variedades de parras para mostrar los diversos vinos que se producen en Chile y las cepas de donde proceden a través del mundo entero”, según la fundación.
La Fundación Cardoen también detalló que las salas de exhibición tendrán en vitrina artículos sumamente valiosos que traerán al presente el proceso de vinificación desde los comienzos de la civilización como : “ ánforas griegas y romanas, botellas de vidrio romano; importantes obras de arte de pintura y escultura relacionada con la religión y la historia del vino; cáliz con esmeraldas y rubíes; indumentaria litúrgica con diseños magníficamente bordados con hilos metálicos y de oro alusivos al vino y su intervención en la religión”, agregando que se destacaran objetos protagonistas “en épocas pasadas como por ejemplo, en el desarrollo de la tonelería; la evolución de los envases o contenedores de vino; el corcho como elemento accesorio importante junto con el sacacorchos; el diseño y desarrollo de las etiquetas de vino; y la exhibición de elementos asociados a la especialización vitivinícola como alcolimetros, medidores de temperatura e instrumental técnico asociado al proceso de vinificación”.
