Mandataria encabeza ceremonia de la Primera Piedra del Museo del Vino y el Campo Chileno

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 17, 2016abril 17, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
2

La Presidenta de la República, Michelle Bachelet, participó  ayer en la ceremonia de la Primera Piedra del Museo del Vino y el Campo Chileno en la Viña Santa Cruz en Lolol, Región de O´Higgins.

En su discurso, la Jefa de Estado destacó que “el vino es patrimonio, cultura e historia. El vino es identidad. El vino, que aquí en Chile encontró una geografía privilegiada, una especial combinación de suelos, disponibilidad, sol y amplitud térmica, es parte de nuestra identidad desde aquella remota carta de Pedro de Valdivia en que solicitaba al emperador Carlos V que le enviara vides para ayudar a la evangelización”.

Asimismo, explicó que “esa carta, fechada un 4 de septiembre, dio origen, desde el año pasado, al Día del Vino Chileno. Era una omisión absurda en nuestras conmemoraciones: teníamos un día de la Cocina Chilena, tenemos un Mes del Mar, un Día de la Música, del Cine y del Teatro, pero no teníamos un Día del Vino.”

La Jefa de Estado resaltó que “no sólo la geografía y la historia inciden en la excepcionalidad del vino chileno: nuestras 137 mil hectáreas de vides para vinificación existen gracias al trabajo duro y comprometido de miles de hombres y mujeres, los mismos que duplicaron la producción de vino en sólo 15 años, de 2000 a 2015, para alcanzar un millón 300 mil litros”.

En este contexto, afirmó que “por eso me gusta que este museo, que sé que es un sueño largamente anhelado, sea un museo ‘del vino y del campo chileno’, porque son nuestros hombres y mujeres del campo, jornaleros, temporeros, trabajadores de manos y rostros curtidos, los que han hecho posible, desde siempre, que el Carignan, el Carménère, el Petit Verdot, lo mismo que la cepa País y los pipeños, tan de moda ahora último, sean valorados y apreciados en toda su complejidad, tanto en Chile como en el mundo”.

Asimismo, afirmó que “por eso celebro la iniciativa de crear este museo y espero, a partir de esta primera piedra que ponemos hoy, que crezca hasta cumplir con su vocación educativa y formadora”.

EL MUSEO

El Museo del Vino estará ubicado en la comuna de Lolol, precisamente en un sector de la Viña Santa Cruz, propiedad del empresario Carlos Cardoen. El  inmueble que lo albergará tendrá una superficie superior a los 2.500 mt2, el cual contará con salas de exhibición,  así como salones con recreaciones a escala de los diferentes procesos productivos del vino a través de la historia.

Durante las últimas décadas los expertos en el área de la Fundación Cardoen,  propietaria del Museo del Colchagua y del Museo del Automóvil, han  estado recopilando miles de piezas referentes a esta temática entre estas  una gran cantidad de maquinaria antigua de vinificación tal como despalilladoras; alambiques para destilar alcohol de vino; prensas de vino de diversos tipos y épocas; escobajeras; maquinarias para fabricar y modelar corchos, entre otras. Junto con todo ello, el museo contará con recreaciones de antiguos oficios asociados al mundo del vino, como por ejemplo, el  de una fábrica artesanal de barricas; y el proceso de fabricación de corchos. Así también contará con un  sector al aire libre  el cual “tendrá un jardín con variedades de parras para mostrar los diversos vinos que se producen en Chile y las cepas de donde proceden a través del mundo entero”, según la fundación.

La Fundación Cardoen  también detalló que  las salas  de exhibición tendrán en vitrina artículos sumamente valiosos que traerán al presente el proceso de vinificación desde los comienzos de la civilización como : “ ánforas griegas y romanas, botellas de vidrio romano; importantes obras de arte de pintura y escultura relacionada con la religión y la historia del vino; cáliz con esmeraldas y rubíes; indumentaria litúrgica con diseños magníficamente bordados con hilos metálicos y de oro alusivos al  vino y su intervención en la religión”, agregando que se destacaran objetos protagonistas “en épocas pasadas como por ejemplo, en el desarrollo de la tonelería; la evolución de los envases o contenedores de vino; el corcho como elemento accesorio importante junto con el sacacorchos; el diseño y desarrollo de las etiquetas de vino; y  la exhibición de elementos asociados a la especialización vitivinícola como alcolimetros, medidores de temperatura e instrumental técnico asociado al proceso de vinificación”.

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

88 comments

This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

Responder

Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

Responder

Attractive portion of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually loved account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing on your feeds or even I success you get right of entry to consistently rapidly.

Responder

Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is really frustrating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

Responder

Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn anything like this before. So nice to search out somebody with some original thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for starting this up. this website is something that is needed on the net, somebody with a little originality. useful job for bringing one thing new to the web!

Responder

The subsequent time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I imply, I do know it was my choice to learn, however I actually thought youd have something fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you might fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

I happen to be commenting to let you be aware of of the awesome encounter my friend’s child went through visiting yuor web blog. She figured out a wide variety of details, with the inclusion of what it is like to have a great giving heart to make a number of people without problems comprehend specific multifaceted subject matter. You actually exceeded my expectations. Many thanks for distributing those necessary, safe, revealing and in addition easy tips on this topic to Evelyn.

Responder

Appreciating the commitment you put into your blog and detailed information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

Responder

It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!

Responder

Hi there very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am glad to find numerous helpful information here in the post, we want work out extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task.

Responder

I am really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?

Responder

The root of your writing whilst appearing reasonable at first, did not sit properly with me after some time. Someplace throughout the sentences you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately just for a while. I still have got a problem with your leaps in logic and you would do well to help fill in all those breaks. When you actually can accomplish that, I would surely end up being amazed.

Responder

What i do not realize is in fact how you are not actually much more smartly-preferred than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus significantly on the subject of this subject, made me individually imagine it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested except it¦s something to do with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!

Responder

Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, superb site!

Responder

Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

What i do not realize is in truth how you’re now not actually a lot more well-favored than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize thus significantly when it comes to this subject, made me in my view consider it from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not involved except it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always handle it up!

Responder

Deja un comentario