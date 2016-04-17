Se retrasa un día inicio de traslado de pacientes a nuevo Hospital Regional

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 17, 2016abril 17, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
3

Debido a la contingencia regional y nacional en torno al frente de mal tiempo que mantiene en alerta amarilla a la Región de O’Higgins, el traslado al nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua se difiere hasta el día martes 19 de abril, con el cronograma establecido para el traslado de pacientes.
Al respecto, el Director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso, señaló que “la Región está pasando por una difícil situación con este temporal, y los esfuerzos del Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) están enfocados en estabilizar los diferentes puntos que se encuentran en riesgo”.
La autoridad en salud enfatizó que la Red Asistencial de Región de O’Higgins se encuentra funcionando con normalidad, “pero el traslado requiere de una concentración plena de diferentes actores, y en estas condiciones hemos determinado realizar el traslado para el día martes de acuerdo a evaluación que realizaremos mañana con el equipo de puesta en marcha”, puntualizó.
Troncoso es enfático al señalar que “nuestra principal preocupación son los pacientes. Nuestros equipos están listos para comenzar el traslado, pero velando por el bien común de nuestros pacientes hemos tomado esta decisión que asegura tranquilidad tanto para ellos como para sus familiares. El traslado no es una situación de emergencia, sino algo programable. Así que les pedimos tranquilidad, y paciencia”.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

74 comments

I loved as much as you’ll receive performed proper here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nevertheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be handing over the following. unwell surely come further previously again since precisely the similar nearly a lot regularly inside of case you protect this hike.

Responder

I haven¦t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

Responder

I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you want be delivering the following. in poor health no doubt come more earlier again as exactly the same nearly very frequently inside case you protect this increase.

Responder

I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

Responder

I must get across my admiration for your generosity supporting men who must have guidance on in this concept. Your real dedication to passing the message around appears to be definitely functional and has in every case permitted individuals like me to get to their ambitions. Your helpful guide entails this much a person like me and a whole lot more to my office colleagues. Warm regards; from each one of us.

Responder

Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme. Cheers

Responder

A lot of thanks for all of the work on this site. Kate delights in doing internet research and it is simple to grasp why. Almost all learn all relating to the powerful medium you produce invaluable strategies on the website and in addition inspire response from website visitors on this idea plus my princess is without a doubt learning a whole lot. Have fun with the rest of the year. Your performing a pretty cool job.

Responder

I was just searching for this information for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Usually the top sites are full of garbage.

Responder

A lot of of what you mention happens to be astonishingly accurate and that makes me wonder why I hadn’t looked at this with this light before. This particular article truly did switch the light on for me as far as this particular issue goes. However there is actually just one point I am not necessarily too comfy with and while I try to reconcile that with the main theme of your point, permit me observe just what the rest of the readers have to say.Nicely done.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours these days, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net shall be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

Wonderful items from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re simply too excellent. I really like what you’ve received here, really like what you are saying and the best way in which you assert it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful web site.

Responder

Just wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is just excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price? Kudos, I appreciate it!

Responder

I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i¦m glad to express that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot unquestionably will make sure to don¦t put out of your mind this website and provides it a look regularly.

Responder

It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

Responder

Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

Responder

You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

Responder

Howdy very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find numerous useful info right here in the post, we want work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any tips? Thank you!

Responder

I have been browsing online more than three hours lately, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely price sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the internet will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

Deja un comentario