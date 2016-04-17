Debido a la contingencia regional y nacional en torno al frente de mal tiempo que mantiene en alerta amarilla a la Región de O’Higgins, el traslado al nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua se difiere hasta el día martes 19 de abril, con el cronograma establecido para el traslado de pacientes.
Al respecto, el Director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso, señaló que “la Región está pasando por una difícil situación con este temporal, y los esfuerzos del Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) están enfocados en estabilizar los diferentes puntos que se encuentran en riesgo”.
La autoridad en salud enfatizó que la Red Asistencial de Región de O’Higgins se encuentra funcionando con normalidad, “pero el traslado requiere de una concentración plena de diferentes actores, y en estas condiciones hemos determinado realizar el traslado para el día martes de acuerdo a evaluación que realizaremos mañana con el equipo de puesta en marcha”, puntualizó.
Troncoso es enfático al señalar que “nuestra principal preocupación son los pacientes. Nuestros equipos están listos para comenzar el traslado, pero velando por el bien común de nuestros pacientes hemos tomado esta decisión que asegura tranquilidad tanto para ellos como para sus familiares. El traslado no es una situación de emergencia, sino algo programable. Así que les pedimos tranquilidad, y paciencia”.
Se retrasa un día inicio de traslado de pacientes a nuevo Hospital Regional
