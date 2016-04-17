Tinguiririca Energía desconecta torre de alta tensión que cayó por socavamiento de terreno

Tinguiririca Energía, empresa de generación de energía renovable, que opera en la precordillera de San Fernando, informó que una de sus torres de alta tensión, debió ser desconectada esta tarde de la línea de transmisión, luego de que el terreno cediera por la crecida del río Tinguiririca.
“Nuestros equipos en terreno llegaron hasta el lugar constatando que se trata de una torre ubicada en el fundo Totihue. Como efecto del temporal, se socavaron las bases de la zona en que se emplazaba la torre, que cedió. La situación no tuvo consecuencia mayores y nuestro personal ya realizó las maniobras necesarias para desconectarla totalmente”, detalló el gerente de Asuntos Corporativos de Tinguiririca Energía, Francisco Martínez.
El ejecutivo recordó que tanto la central hidroeléctricas de pasada La Higuera como la La Confluencia están fuera de operación, en atención al alto caudal que presenta el río Tinguiririca en estos momentos, por lo que la línea no estaba energizada.
Agregó que los equipos se mantienen en terreno monitoreando la situación. “Hemos informado de este hecho a las autoridades respectivas y estamos coordinados para enfrentar esta emergencia”, concluyó.
