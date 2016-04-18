Alcalde Soto sobre tardía suspensión de clases: “Las autoridades están para tomar decisiones y esto fue casi una jugarreta”

abril 18, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
1-

El alcalde criticó a la Seremía de Educación por la determinación de suspender clases la mañana del lunes. “Eso debió resolverlo ayer (domingo), y no haber tirado la pelota para que se produjera desorden y confusión. Eso es lo que no espera uno de las autoridades en los momentos de emergencia”, dijo el alcalde.

 

 

Fernando Ávila Figueroa

 

 

Recorriendo la ciudad estuvo ayer lunes el alcalde Rancagua, Eduardo Soto, con el fin de verificar en terreno los daños que dejó la lluvia que afectó a la Región de O’Higgins. La autoridad explicó que entre los sectores recorridos junto a equipos de CGE, estuvo el sector de Kennedy con la Ruta Travesía, donde un vehículo chocó con una torre de media tensión, lo que significó un corte de energía eléctrica en dicho sector.
Además del monitoreó el trabajo de los equipos sociales del municipio, especialmente en lo que se refiere a inundaciones y caída de árboles con el fin de coordinar ayuda para aquellas personas que se encuentran en el sector rural aisladas, como Chancón.
Hasta ayer lunes el alcalde Soto indicó que mantenían varios puntos sin alumbrado público, entre ellos El Manzanal, villas del sector norte donde paulatinamente se repuso el servicio, citando como ejemplo la explosión de un transformador en el sector de Santa Elena , lugar donde hasta ayer no podían pasar vehículos hasta que bajara el nivel del agua. Otro tema que ocupó el tiempo del alcalde es la revisión de semáforos, especialmente los aéreos, los que con el viento presentaron algunos problemas.
Con respeto al corte de agua potable que afectó a la comuna, consideró como tardía la información entregada, la que indicaba que finalmente el corte de suministro sería hasta la medianoche. Esto originó que no pudieran crear un plan de entrega y distribución de agua. Agradeció a bomberos quienes se desplazaron por diferentes puntos de Rancagua con sus equipos, unido a los vehículos municipales y de Essbio.
También agradeció a los alcaldes de las comunas de Requínoa, Graneros, y Codegua, quienes colocaron a disposición camiones aljibes, ayuda importante para los vecinos rancagüinos.
Eduardo Soto lamentó que aún siguen manteniendo puntos críticos cuando ocurren este tipo de situaciones, entre ellos el paso nivel de Alameda con calle Viña del Mar, el que pese a las soluciones de emergencia estuvo cortado, situación que considera preocupante si se sigue repitiendo una vez que esté en funcionamiento el Hospital Regional.
Si bien se le ha señalado que el año 2017 podría haber una solución definitiva para aquél punto, lo que pide es un sistema de bombas similares a las que existen en los pasos bajo nivel de la Ruta Travesía, los que no se inundan al tener sistemas que comienzan a funcionar de manera automática.

 
PUNTOS HABITUALES DE CONFLICTO
Los otros puntos conflictivos según Soto se producen por los problemas estructurales que tiene Rancagua, especialmente por no contar con sistemas adecuados de evacuación de aguas lluvias, entre ellos en República de Chile con Victoria, sector La Cruz, Avenida Litoral, Las Torres con Manuel Montt, entre otros, donde según el alcalde a los proyectos habitacionales que se van aprobando, se les exige lo mínimo para evacuar aguas lluvias, lo que origina que los drenes que crean las constructoras no duran más de un invierno, provocando este tipo de inundaciones. “El Serviu tiene que subir las exigencias a las inmobiliarias de tal forma que hagan mayor inversión. Después ellos se van, venden las casas, pero nos dejan a nosotros con el problema”, dijo el alcalde.
En lo relacionado a la situación de escuelas y liceos, adujo que se presentaron casos puntuales de inundación de patios, algunas salas con problemas, pero nada de gravedad, Si destacó lo ocurrido en el Cesfam 5, donde en el patio se acumuló gran cantidad de agua, lo que fue resuelto por los funcionarios.
Dos puntos con caminos cortados en el sector rural es lo que mantiene preocupado al alcalde, donde existen familias aisladas, pero sin problemas, ya que se ha contactado con ellos, donde a través de equipos municipales y de bomberos se ha entregado ayuda de emergencia. Se espera que el curso de las aguas baje para seguir entregando esta ayuda.
La autoridad adujo que el trabajo que han realizado a través de la Oficina de la Vivienda Municipal permitió disminuir de manera considerable a las personas damnificadas, especialmente en el sector nororiente, donde el trabajo previo de cambio de techumbre, canales, revestimiento térmico, contribuyó para tener una baja cifra de personas afectadas.
Por último, Eduardo Soto manifestó su malestar por la determinación de las autoridades de Educación de suspender las clases durante la mañana de ayer lunes. Cree que al indicar que cada alcalde decidiera sobre la suspensión, provocó un desorden tanto en colegios municipales como en colegios particulares subvencionados, desorden que según la autoridad se evidenció la noche del domingo. “Las autoridades están para tomar decisiones y esto fue casi una jugarreta. Que salieran a última hora con el conejito del sombrero diciendo que los alcaldes decidan. Si fueran todos los alumnos de colegios municipales en la ciudad, uno tendría una decisión en la dirección de lo que señalan. El desorden fue general y hoy (ayer) a última hora, casi a la hora de entrada a clases, aparece un tweet de la seremi indicando que suspendían las clases en todos los colegios de la ciudad. Eso debió resolverlo ayer (domingo), y no haber tirado la pelota para que produjera desorden y confusión. Eso es lo que no espera uno de las autoridades en los momentos de emergencia”, dijo el alcalde.

