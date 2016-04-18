CGE DISTRIBUCIÓN informa estado de suministro eléctrico en la región de O’Higgins

CGE DISTRIBUCIÓN informa que a las 06:30 horas de hoy registraba 8.094 clientes sin suministro eléctrico de los más de 320 mil que atiende en la región de O’Higgins.
Las interrupciones han sido provocadas tanto por efectos del frente de mal tiempo como por choques a postes, siendo afectados sectores de las comunas de San Vicente, Olivar, Requinoa, Rancagua, Machalí, Codegua y Coltauco junto a otros sectores dispersos de la región, donde más de 50 brigadas de emergencia están trabajando en terreno para reparar las instalaciones afectadas y reponer el suministro eléctrico lo antes posible, en forma segura para trabajadores y comunidad en general.
Se recomienda a la comunidad tener a mano su número de cliente cuando se contacte con la empresa, de modo de obtener una atención más detallada en el Fono Cliente 600 777 7777 y la cuenta de Twitter @cged_sos.
