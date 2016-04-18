El miércoles se jugará partido entre O´Higgins y San Luis

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 18, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
DSC_1327

Tras las intensas lluvias que cayeron en la zona central y la no disponibilidad de efectivos policiales para el partido que este domingo deberían haber sostenido O´Higgins y San Luis,  la ANFP anunció la reprogramación del partido, el que fue programado para este miércoles a las 21 hrs en el estadio El Teniente.

El clásico universitario entre la Universidad Católica y la U de Chile se jugará el sábado a las 12:30 hrs en San Carlos de Apoquindo y el encuentro entre Colo-Colo y Palestino se disputará también  el miércoles a las 18:00 hrs en el estadio Monumental.

 

 

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

98 comments

I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be back incessantly to investigate cross-check new posts

Responder

Howdy very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally…I’m happy to search out a lot of useful information here in the put up, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.

Responder

Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my users would really benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Many thanks!

Responder

Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

Responder

I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

Responder

Thanks a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally breathtaking possiblity to read critical reviews from this website. It’s always so amazing and packed with amusement for me personally and my office fellow workers to visit your site at the least 3 times in one week to study the latest guides you have. Not to mention, I’m so always fulfilled with all the impressive opinions served by you. Some 3 areas in this article are rather the most impressive we have all had.

Responder

What i do not realize is in fact how you are now not actually much more well-preferred than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in relation to this topic, produced me individually consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated except it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. Always care for it up!

Responder

hey there and thanks for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did on the other hand expertise some technical points the use of this site, as I skilled to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I were puzzling over in case your web hosting is OK? No longer that I am complaining, but sluggish loading circumstances times will very frequently have an effect on your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much extra of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again soon..

Responder

I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with? I’m having some small security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?

Responder

obviously like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I¦ll definitely come back again.

Responder

We absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome website!

Responder

You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

Responder

you are really a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent activity on this topic!

Responder

I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty price sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet will be much more helpful than ever before.

Responder
Pingback: Google
Pingback: Google

Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.

Responder

Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.

Responder

Someone necessarily help to make significantly articles I might state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular put up extraordinary. Magnificent process!

Responder

You could certainly see your expertise in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart. “The only way most people recognize their limits is by trespassing on them.” by Tom Morris.

Responder

Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you

Responder

Deja un comentario