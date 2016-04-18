El miércoles se jugará partido entre O´Higgins y San Luis

Tras las intensas lluvias que cayeron en la zona central y la no disponibilidad de efectivos policiales para el partido que este domingo deberían haber sostenido O´Higgins y San Luis, la ANFP anunció la reprogramación del partido, el que fue programado para este miércoles a las 21 hrs en el estadio El Teniente.
El clásico universitario entre la Universidad Católica y la U de Chile se jugará el sábado a las 12:30 hrs en San Carlos de Apoquindo y el encuentro entre Colo-Colo y Palestino se disputará también el miércoles a las 18:00 hrs en el estadio Monumental.
98 comments
Hello, you used to write magnificent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I genuinely enjoy looking through on this internet site, it has fantastic articles. “Beauty in things exist in the mind which contemplates them.” by David Hume.
I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be back incessantly to investigate cross-check new posts
I’ll immediately grab your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
Very good written information. It will be beneficial to anyone who employess it, including myself. Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
There is noticeably a bundle to identify about this. I feel you made certain good points in features also.
Howdy very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally…I’m happy to search out a lot of useful information here in the put up, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to exchange strategies with other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my users would really benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Many thanks!
I like this site very much so much great info .
I think this web site has some rattling great info for everyone :D. “Morality, like art, means a drawing a line someplace.” by Oscar Wilde.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
whoah this blog is excellent i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, lots of people are hunting around for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Absolutely written articles, Really enjoyed looking through.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
excellent points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
Some genuinely nice stuff on this web site, I like it.
I relish, result in I discovered just what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to provide one thing again and help others such as you aided me.
Excellent site. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks to your effort!
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
It is in reality a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
Keep working ,great job!
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Would love to incessantly get updated outstanding weblog! .
Thanks a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally breathtaking possiblity to read critical reviews from this website. It’s always so amazing and packed with amusement for me personally and my office fellow workers to visit your site at the least 3 times in one week to study the latest guides you have. Not to mention, I’m so always fulfilled with all the impressive opinions served by you. Some 3 areas in this article are rather the most impressive we have all had.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
Would love to perpetually get updated outstanding web site! .
This is very attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional blogger. I have joined your feed and sit up for in the hunt for extra of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I am very happy to peer your article. Thanks so much and i’m taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I am no longer positive where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I must spend some time learning more or working out more. Thanks for excellent information I was searching for this info for my mission.
What i do not realize is in fact how you are now not actually much more well-preferred than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in relation to this topic, produced me individually consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated except it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. Always care for it up!
I got what you mean ,saved to my bookmarks, very nice internet site.
I see something genuinely special in this site.
I have recently started a web site, the information you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Cultivation to the mind is as necessary as food to the body.” by Marcus Tullius Cicero.
Hi there, You have performed an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
Some genuinely nice and useful information on this site, besides I think the layout holds superb features.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
hey there and thanks for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did on the other hand expertise some technical points the use of this site, as I skilled to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I were puzzling over in case your web hosting is OK? No longer that I am complaining, but sluggish loading circumstances times will very frequently have an effect on your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much extra of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again soon..
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with? I’m having some small security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I’m very glad to see your post. Thanks so much and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
obviously like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I¦ll definitely come back again.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for!
We absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome website!
I am incessantly thought about this, regards for posting.
Thanks for this grand post, I am glad I noticed this web site on yahoo.
It is actually a great and helpful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I have read some just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to create this sort of excellent informative website.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
Just what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
You made some decent points there. I seemed on the web for the issue and located most people will go along with along with your website.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Keep working ,terrific job!
you are really a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent activity on this topic!
Aw, this was a very nice post. In idea I wish to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and certainly not appear to get one thing done.
very good put up, i certainly love this website, carry on it
I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty price sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet will be much more helpful than ever before.
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info .
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
Some really nice and utilitarian info on this web site, as well I believe the pattern has got excellent features.
I gotta favorite this web site it seems very beneficial very useful
Some really interesting details you have written.Assisted me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.
Your house is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thanks However I am experiencing issue with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting equivalent rss drawback? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Someone essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular publish incredible. Great job!
Just a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style. “Reading well is one of the great pleasures that solitude can afford you.” by Harold Bloom.
There is evidently a bundle to realize about this. I believe you made certain good points in features also.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.
Someone necessarily help to make significantly articles I might state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular put up extraordinary. Magnificent process!
I gotta bookmark this internet site it seems very helpful invaluable
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for putting up. “When you make a world tolerable for yourself, you make a world tolerable for others.” by Anais Nin.
I really enjoy studying on this site, it has got great posts.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
A person essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish incredible. Fantastic job!
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
You could certainly see your expertise in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart. “The only way most people recognize their limits is by trespassing on them.” by Tom Morris.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice article.
Enjoyed reading through this, very good stuff, regards.
I was looking at some of your blog posts on this internet site and I think this internet site is really informative ! Keep on putting up.
very good post, i certainly love this website, keep on it
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Cheers
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you