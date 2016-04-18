El Teniente mantiene operación suspendida

Tal como habíamos informado, a raíz del fuerte temporal que azotó a nuestra zona desde el sábado se encuentran suspendidas las operaciones de planta y mina de División El Teniente, como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias que afectaron a la zona central. En sólo tres días cayeron 350 mm de lluvia (en la zona caen 513 mm en todo un año), con una isoterma que se mantuvo sobre los 3 mil metros, lo que agravó el impacto de la situación.
El evento climático afectó el sistema de transporte de mineral, los ingresos a la mina y las instalaciones industriales, así como el suministro de agua para las plantas y de energía para Sewell.
Este lunes se están desarrollando los trabajos para despejar las vías y reconstruir los caminos que resultaron afectados, en tanto que personal clave ha accedido a las instalaciones para verificar la magnitud de los daños y anticipar labores de mantenimiento.
Se espera que los ingresos a la mina en El Teniente estén habilitados hoy y el suministro de energía en Sewell mañana, ambos de manera provisoria. El abastecimiento de agua para las faenas industriales demorará una semana en ser rehabilitado, por lo que se trabaja en soluciones temporales y se operará con restricciones de consumo. El transporte de mineral, la línea Teniente 8, estará recuperado a partir del jueves, y con ello comenzará la completa puesta en marcha, por lo que se estima que el reinicio de la operación se producirá ese día.
Por su parte, en División Andina los turnos ingresaron con normalidad todo el fin de semana, en tanto que la operación está funcionando a un 65%. De manera preventiva, la canaleta de relave está operando sólo con agua, hasta que se pueda inspeccionar las condiciones en que se encuentra.
Durante la mañana de hoy , el presidente ejecutivo, Nelson Pizarro, junto a otras autoridades de la Corporación, evaluaron en terreno los principales puntos de daño en El Teniente, de modo de disponer los recursos y acciones para volver a la normalidad y garantizar la seguridad de los trabajadores de la empresa.
Desde Codelco resaltan que todos los equipos técnicos y de emergencia, así como los ejecutivos, profesionales y trabajadores de ambas divisiones se encuentran desplegados de modo de resguardar la pronta recuperación de todas las instalaciones.
75 comments
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site :).
An fascinating discussion is value comment. I think that you should write more on this matter, it may not be a taboo subject however generally individuals are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I reckon something truly interesting about your website so I saved to fav.
of course like your website but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will surely come back again.
hi!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we keep in touch extra approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this area to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff prior to and you’re simply extremely excellent. I really like what you have obtained here, really like what you are saying and the way in which during which you assert it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to stay it wise. I can not wait to learn far more from you. That is really a terrific web site.
Of course, what a magnificent site and instructive posts, I will bookmark your blog.All the Best!
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, regards. “What the United States does best is to understand itself. What it does worst is understand others.” by Carlos Fuentes.
I am typically to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your web site and maintain checking for brand spanking new information.
Somebody essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish incredible. Magnificent job!
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn something like this before. So good to find someone with some authentic ideas on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this website is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with just a little originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the web!
I really like your writing style, good information, appreciate it for posting :D. “I will show you fear in a handful of dust.” by T. S. Eliot.
Currently it seems like Movable Type is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I am really impressed together with your writing skills as well as with the format to your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great weblog like this one today..
Definitely, what a magnificent website and informative posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart. “Faith in the ability of a leader is of slight service unless it be united with faith in his justice.” by George Goethals.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually one thing that I feel I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely large for me. I’m having a look forward in your subsequent submit, I’ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
Keep functioning ,impressive job!
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Its fantastic as your other blog posts : D, thankyou for posting. “Age is a function of mind over matter if you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” by Leroy Robert Satchel Paige.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and terrific design.
You have remarked very interesting points! ps decent site. “Become addicted to constant and never-ending self improvement.” by Anthony D’Angelo.
I like this web site because so much utile material on here : D.
Amazing blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Thanks a lot!
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its aided me. Great job.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Kudos!
Awesome blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get advice from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thank you!
I conceive this internet site holds very superb pent articles posts.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I may I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to learn even more things approximately it!
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be really something which I think I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely extensive for me. I’m having a look forward for your subsequent publish, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.
You must take part in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I’ll suggest this site!
I’ve recently started a web site, the information you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Men must be taught as if you taught them not, And things unknown proposed as things forgot.” by Alexander Pope.
Some truly wonderful articles on this internet site, regards for contribution. “There is one universal gesture that has one universal message–a smile” by Valerie Sokolosky.
Just wanna say that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog. He was once entirely right. This submit truly made my day. You cann’t believe just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I¦m glad that you just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
Rattling excellent visual appeal on this web site, I’d value it 10 10.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my website?
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..extra wait .. …
Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my site?
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say excellent blog!
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design.
Well I really liked reading it. This article provided by you is very useful for accurate planning.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered shiny transparent idea
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great content.
I got what you mean , appreciate it for putting up.Woh I am happy to find this website through google.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Thanks for this post, I am a big fan of this web site would like to proceed updated.
Definitely, what a fantastic site and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.Best Regards!
Hi there, You have performed a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
Some truly prime content on this website , saved to favorites.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read something like this before. So nice to find any individual with some authentic ideas on this subject. realy thanks for beginning this up. this web site is one thing that’s needed on the internet, somebody with a little bit originality. useful job for bringing something new to the web!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Wonderful site. Lots of useful information here. I?¦m sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort!
You completed a number of fine points there. I did a search on the issue and found the majority of persons will agree with your blog.
F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I’m very happy to look your post. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really realize what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also consult with my web site =). We will have a hyperlink alternate arrangement among us!
You completed some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found the majority of people will consent with your blog.
fantastic points altogether, you just gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
I think this website has some real good info for everyone. “The best friend is the man who in wishing me well wishes it for my sake.” by Aristotle.
I couldn’t resist commenting
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
DFQ9zY Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to provide something again and help others such as you helped me.
As a Newbie, I am always browsing online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you