El Teniente mantiene operación suspendida

Tte tren

Tal como habíamos informado, a raíz del fuerte temporal que azotó a nuestra zona desde el sábado se encuentran suspendidas las operaciones de planta y mina de División El Teniente, como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias que afectaron a la zona central. En sólo tres días cayeron 350 mm de lluvia (en la zona caen 513 mm en todo un año), con una isoterma que se mantuvo sobre los 3 mil metros, lo que agravó el impacto de la situación.

El evento climático afectó el sistema de transporte de mineral, los ingresos a la mina y las instalaciones industriales, así como el suministro de agua para las plantas y de energía para Sewell.

Este lunes se están desarrollando los trabajos para despejar las vías y reconstruir los caminos que resultaron afectados, en tanto que personal clave ha accedido a las instalaciones para verificar la magnitud de los daños y anticipar labores de mantenimiento.

Se espera que los ingresos a la mina en El Teniente estén habilitados hoy y el suministro de energía en Sewell mañana, ambos de manera provisoria. El abastecimiento de agua para las faenas industriales demorará una semana en ser rehabilitado, por lo que se trabaja en soluciones temporales y se operará con restricciones de consumo. El transporte de mineral, la línea Teniente 8, estará recuperado a partir del jueves, y con ello comenzará la completa puesta en marcha, por lo que se estima que el reinicio de la operación se producirá ese día.

Por su parte, en División Andina los turnos ingresaron con normalidad todo el fin de semana, en tanto que la operación está funcionando a un 65%. De manera preventiva, la canaleta de relave está operando sólo con agua, hasta que se pueda inspeccionar las condiciones en que se encuentra.

Durante la mañana de hoy , el presidente ejecutivo, Nelson Pizarro, junto a otras autoridades de la Corporación, evaluaron en terreno los principales puntos de daño en El Teniente, de modo de disponer los recursos y acciones para volver a la normalidad y garantizar la seguridad de los trabajadores de la empresa.

Desde Codelco resaltan que todos los equipos técnicos y de emergencia, así como los ejecutivos, profesionales y trabajadores de ambas divisiones se encuentran desplegados de modo de resguardar la pronta recuperación de todas las instalaciones.

