Rebalse de aguas servidas inunda casas en Doñihue

Una complicada situación se vivió en Doñihue, ya que tres familias vieron sus casas completamente anegadas. En parte por desborde de canales pero principalmente porque estanques de la planta de aguas servidas de ESSBIO se rebalsaron.
Las familias se dirigieron a casas de familiares y con ayuda de bomberos y de carabineros rescataron los muebles desde sus hogares.
Un poco más abajo por la ruta H-30, en el sector Los Marcos el desborde de canales, ya que el caudal del río sobrepasó a las puertas de contención, complicó a 21 familias que vieron que el agua llegó hasta el borde de sus casas. Defensas realizadas por los vecinos en conjunto con Bomberos y personal municipal evitó que el agua ingresara a los hogares.
En Rancagua, una rama del canal San Pedro, desbordó en varias oportunidades inundando casas del Pasaje 9 y 1 de la Pobl. Rancagua Norte, causando daños a personas de la tercera edad. La Municipalidad responsable del canal, no asume su rol en los daños. El Sr. Alcalde ni siquiera contesta correos consultandole por eventuales reparaciones. Ya llegarán las elecciones municipales y entonces correrá para dar soluciones y ponerse en la foto.
