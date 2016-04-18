Seremi de Educación explica porque se decretó en la madrugada suspensión de clases en Rancagua

Educación abril 18, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
En relación a las consecuencias del frente de mal tiempo que afecta a la Región de O´Higgins y la suspensión de clases para el día 18 de Abril, la seremi de Educación de la Región de O’Higgins, Alyson Hadad, indicó que “es necesario precisar que se realizó monitoreo durante todo el fin de semana desde los equipos de la Secretaria Regional Ministerial de Educación para aportar información al COE Regional que diera cuenta del estado de los establecimientos y sus accesos, realizando para ello contacto directo con alcaldes y Jefes DAEM de toda la Región”.

Agregó que “hasta pasado el mediodía de ayer sólo dos comunas comunicaron situaciones complejas que daban paso a solicitud de suspensión de clases: Doñihue y Graneros. Como el escenario fue variable, en el COE de las 17 hrs. se pidió nuevo reporte, el que incorporó a la lista de comunas con suspensión a Mostazal y Codegua. Pasadas las 21 horas, la comuna de Machalí manifestó a través de su Jefe Daem, la voluntad alcaldicia de suspender clases por problemas de acceso y Rancagua determinó lo mismo durante la madrugada, siendo Olivar la última comuna en suspender según la comunicación con su Alcaldesa a las 7 hrs. de esta mañana”.

Sobre el resto de las comunas de Cachapoal, la seremi Alyson Hadad expresó que “no presentaron problemas que ameritaran la suspensión de clases y para el caso de las comunas de Colchagua y Cardenal Caro, existía reporte que daba cuenta de absoluta normalidad. Situación refrendada por los directores provinciales, Guillermo Torres y Darwin Navarro, respectivamente”.

Respecto a la información que entregaron los alcaldes a los Deprov, que se utilizó para evaluar la situación en el COE, la autoridad puntualizó que “todo antecedente proporcionado por los municipios se sumó a otras informaciones dependientes de distintas carteras, como Obras Públicas y Energía, tomándose la decisión de suspender en aquellas comunas que lo solicitaron. Como también se pudo apreciar que era desproporcionada la decisión de suspender clases en toda la región, ya que en algunas comunas, como por ejemplo Pichilemu, su alcalde reportaba que ni siquiera habían tenido lluvias entre sábado y domingo. Una vez que se tuvo certeza de lo informado, se extendió la suspensión a todos los establecimientos educacionales de las comunas solicitantes de esta medida, incluidos los particulares subvencionados y particulares pagados, en concordancia con el Artículo 10º del Decreto 289 de 2010”.

Añadió la seremi de Educación que “se entiende que los alcaldes deben reportar situaciones calificadas para solicitar suspensión, y anoche no existió una situación tal que involucrara a toda la región y como se da cuenta en los hechos, cada comuna tuvo realidades muy distintas”.

En este mismo tenor, la autoridad señaló que “para el caso de Rancagua, es preciso informar que en Onemi, donde funcionó el COE, se encontraba la Dideco de Rancagua, Mónica Toro, a quien se consultó durante la tarde sobre si habían tomado la decisión de suspender las clases, lo que fue de inmediato preguntado por ella al alcalde, indicándole de la declinación de las precipitaciones de acuerdo al informe de la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile. Ante ello expresaron que no suspendían las clases porque las condiciones no lo ameritaban. Lamentablemente las condiciones del frente de mal tiempo se mantuvieron hasta esta madrugada. A raíz de ello el alcalde suspendió las clases pasadas las 4 de la mañana. Nosotros, como Ministerio, nos sumamos a esta medida, extendiendo esta suspensión a los colegios particulares pagados y subvencionados, pues las condiciones ahora sí lo ameritaban”.

