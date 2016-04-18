Suspenden el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional

De manera preliminar, el inicio del proceso quedó fijado para mañana. De acuerdo con el director del Servicio de Salud, Fernando Troncoso, consideraron “no prudente” realizar la acción, en el contexto de la Alerta Amarilla que afecta esta parte del país. Lo anterior, fruto de las altas precipitaciones.

Marcela Catalán

Hace semanas se venía anunciando que este 18 de abril por fin se realizaría el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional. Pero la Alerta Amarilla, decretada para todo O’Higgins por la gran cantidad de lluvia caída, dijo otra cosa. Sí, pues el Servicio de Salud de O’Higgins decidió no iniciar el proceso hoy.

Así lo explicó su director, Fernando Troncoso. “No creemos que sea prudente efectuar el traslado, que no es una emergencia. Nosotros no estamos apurados por hacer esto, aunque nos encontramos preparados para responder a las contingencias que el frente de mal tiempo le está deparando a ésta y otras regiones. Es para tener todos los servicios en alerta y resolver situaciones que no se pueden anticipar. Por lo tanto, mantendremos nuestros equipos listos para atender un eventual problema”, sostuvo la autoridad.

Respecto a la fecha en que retomarían el inicio del proceso, indicó que, preliminarmente, quedaría fijada para mañana. “Por todas las proyecciones existentes, se entiende que durante hoy se debería levantar la alerta, estando en condiciones de empezar este martes”, manifestó.

En referencia a cómo respondió la red asistencial ante la lluvia caída desde este viernes hasta el domingo, el director del Servicio de Salud aseguró que no se reportaron novedades que los obligaran a suspender actividades y que sólo hubo goteras en algunos establecimientos. “Estamos 100 por ciento operativos y en alerta. De hecho, dispusimos apoyo para acompañar elementos de la Brigada de Aviación a las Termas del Flaco, para dar asistencia inmediata a las personas que lo requirieran, también dando orientaciones que las fuerzas de orden y seguridad han debido efectuar, en relación a la emergencia”, destacó.

En cuanto a si tuvieron un alza de usuarios en sus distintos recintos, producto del mismo sistema frontal, Troncoso lo descartó. “Es habitual que esto se genere posterior a la lluvia y con la llegada del frío. Cuando hay importantes cambios en la variabilidad térmica durante el día, a veces aumentan las enfermedades respiratorias”, argumentó, acerca de lo que podría suceder próximamente.

En qué consiste el traslado

A lo largo de seis días se realizará el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional, utilizando para ello 15 ambulancias que saldrán en caravanas, compuestas por cinco vehículos de emergencia cada una. Las personas serán transportadas de manera parcelada y según su riesgo terapéutico, siendo monitoreados y clasificados en instrumentos especiales. Esto, para así resguardar su seguridad.

El proceso partirá por quienes están en servicios quirúrgicos, movilizando la jornada siguiente los de Medicina, mientras que después se procederá con los pacientes de intermedio y Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) adultos. Al otro día será el turno de quienes están en Cirugía Infantil, Pediátrica, UPC Pediátrica, más adelante se irán las pacientes de Maternidad y los de Neonatología, culminando con Urgencia.