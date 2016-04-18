Suspenden el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional

-
De manera preliminar, el inicio del proceso quedó fijado para mañana. De acuerdo con el director del Servicio de Salud, Fernando Troncoso, consideraron “no prudente” realizar la acción, en el contexto de la Alerta Amarilla que afecta esta parte del país. Lo anterior, fruto de las altas precipitaciones.
Marcela Catalán
Hace semanas se venía anunciando que este 18 de abril por fin se realizaría el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional. Pero la Alerta Amarilla, decretada para todo O’Higgins por la gran cantidad de lluvia caída, dijo otra cosa. Sí, pues el Servicio de Salud de O’Higgins decidió no iniciar el proceso hoy.
Así lo explicó su director, Fernando Troncoso. “No creemos que sea prudente efectuar el traslado, que no es una emergencia. Nosotros no estamos apurados por hacer esto, aunque nos encontramos preparados para responder a las contingencias que el frente de mal tiempo le está deparando a ésta y otras regiones. Es para tener todos los servicios en alerta y resolver situaciones que no se pueden anticipar. Por lo tanto, mantendremos nuestros equipos listos para atender un eventual problema”, sostuvo la autoridad.
Respecto a la fecha en que retomarían el inicio del proceso, indicó que, preliminarmente, quedaría fijada para mañana. “Por todas las proyecciones existentes, se entiende que durante hoy se debería levantar la alerta, estando en condiciones de empezar este martes”, manifestó.
En referencia a cómo respondió la red asistencial ante la lluvia caída desde este viernes hasta el domingo, el director del Servicio de Salud aseguró que no se reportaron novedades que los obligaran a suspender actividades y que sólo hubo goteras en algunos establecimientos. “Estamos 100 por ciento operativos y en alerta. De hecho, dispusimos apoyo para acompañar elementos de la Brigada de Aviación a las Termas del Flaco, para dar asistencia inmediata a las personas que lo requirieran, también dando orientaciones que las fuerzas de orden y seguridad han debido efectuar, en relación a la emergencia”, destacó.
En cuanto a si tuvieron un alza de usuarios en sus distintos recintos, producto del mismo sistema frontal, Troncoso lo descartó. “Es habitual que esto se genere posterior a la lluvia y con la llegada del frío. Cuando hay importantes cambios en la variabilidad térmica durante el día, a veces aumentan las enfermedades respiratorias”, argumentó, acerca de lo que podría suceder próximamente.
En qué consiste el traslado
A lo largo de seis días se realizará el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional, utilizando para ello 15 ambulancias que saldrán en caravanas, compuestas por cinco vehículos de emergencia cada una. Las personas serán transportadas de manera parcelada y según su riesgo terapéutico, siendo monitoreados y clasificados en instrumentos especiales. Esto, para así resguardar su seguridad.
El proceso partirá por quienes están en servicios quirúrgicos, movilizando la jornada siguiente los de Medicina, mientras que después se procederá con los pacientes de intermedio y Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) adultos. Al otro día será el turno de quienes están en Cirugía Infantil, Pediátrica, UPC Pediátrica, más adelante se irán las pacientes de Maternidad y los de Neonatología, culminando con Urgencia.
65 comments
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will approve with your site.
Regards for helping out, excellent information. “The health of nations is more important than the wealth of nations.” by Will Durant.
Definitely consider that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the simplest factor to be mindful of. I say to you, I definitely get irked even as other folks think about worries that they plainly don’t recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
I think you have noted some very interesting details, regards for the post.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..extra wait .. …
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Its excellent as your other posts : D, thanks for putting up. “The rewards for those who persevere far exceed the pain that must precede the victory.” by Ted W. Engstrom.
Really great info can be found on blog. “You don’t get harmony when everybody sings the same note.” by Doug Floyd.
I believe this website has very great written articles articles.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
I’m extremely inspired with your writing talents as neatly as with the structure in your weblog. Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
I believe you have mentioned some very interesting points, thanks for the post.
Very interesting topic, appreciate it for posting.
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Perfectly pent content, Really enjoyed examining.
I always was interested in this topic and stock still am, thanks for posting.
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style. “Individuals may form communities, but it is institutions alone that can create a nation.” by Benjamin Disraeli.
You have mentioned very interesting points! ps decent website.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I’m impressed, I must say. Actually hardly ever do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is excellent; the issue is one thing that not enough persons are talking intelligently about. I’m very joyful that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for one thing regarding this.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web site.
I do not even know the way I stopped up right here, but I assumed this publish used to be good. I don’t understand who you’re however definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with approximately all vital infos. I¦d like to see extra posts like this .
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This subject procured by you is very effective for good planning.
I got what you intend,saved to favorites, very decent site.
I must get across my admiration for your kind-heartedness giving support to those individuals that should have help with in this idea. Your special commitment to passing the solution across ended up being amazingly informative and has in most cases made regular people much like me to reach their ambitions. Your amazing informative advice indicates a great deal to me and far more to my fellow workers. Many thanks; from everyone of us.
I conceive this web site has got some really superb information for everyone. “The penalty of success is to be bored by the attentions of people who formerly snubbed you.” by Mary Wilson Little.
I really appreciate this post. I?¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would definitely benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thank you!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch! “For most of history, Anonymous was a woman.” by Virginia Woolf.
Rattling clean internet site, thanks for this post.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help stop content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i am happy to convey that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much indubitably will make sure to do not fail to remember this website and provides it a look regularly.
Wonderful web site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you to your sweat!
I’m just commenting to let you know of the fabulous experience my friend’s princess found viewing your web page. She came to find so many issues, which include how it is like to possess an incredible coaching style to get many more very easily master certain problematic subject matter. You really surpassed our expectations. I appreciate you for delivering such priceless, trusted, revealing and cool tips about that topic to Jane.
Keep working ,impressive job!
Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome web site!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this web site needs far more consideration. I’ll probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.
I have recently started a web site, the info you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
b8rsdy Of course, what a fantastic site and informative posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
You could definitely see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
You made some respectable points there. I seemed on the internet for the problem and found most individuals will go along with along with your website.
I like this website very much so much superb information.
I used to be suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this publish is written by him as nobody else recognise such designated about my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Wonderful website. A lot of helpful information here. I¦m sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you to your sweat!
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I think this site holds some very superb information for everyone. “There is nothing so disagreeable, that a patient mind cannot find some solace for it.” by Lucius Annaeus Seneca.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear idea
Major thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.