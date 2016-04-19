689 personas afectadas, 105 damnificadas, 8 extraviadas y 181 aisladas se mantienen en la región

Según información entregada por la ONEMI regional, en O´Higgins, a las 20:20 horas -momento en que se emitió el informe- había 689 personas afectadas, 105 personas damnificadas, 8 extraviadas (presunta desgracia), 181 aisladas producto del temporal que afectó a nuestra región durante el pasado fin de semana. En cuanto a las viviendas, se reportan 126 con daño menor y 49 viviendas con daño mayor.
En cuanto al suministro eléctrico, 681 clientes de diversos sectores de las comunas de Olivar, Machalí y Requinoa a la hora del informe (20:20 hrs) se mantenían sin suministro.
Por otra parte, en la comuna de Navidad, provincia de Cardenal Caro, se registra alteración del servicio de agua potable por problemas en filtros de planta de agua rural. A través de bypass con la empresa ESSBIO y relleno de estanques con camiones aljibes de la municipalidad se mantiene abastecimiento a las personas. Además se informa de 3.000 clientes sin suministro de agua potable en Coya producto de los trabajos y afectación en División El Teniente. Municipalidad de Machalí entrega agua potable a través de camiones aljibes a los sectores de Termas de Cauquenes, Supervisores y Cipreses de Coya.
De acuerdo a lo informado por la SEREMI de Educación este martes se reanudan con normalidad las clases en la región de O’Higgins. Sólo se mantienen 5 Jardines JUNJI con suspensión de clases por reparaciones, estos son el jardín infantil Manzanita, Jardín Santa Lucía, Pichidegua; Jardín Toquihua, San Vicente; Jardín Colorín Colorado, Rengo; Jardín Los Triguitos, Graneros; y Jardín Creando Sueños, Mostazal-
Respecto a la pérdida de flujo y presión desde oleoducto de empresa ENAP este martes personal especializado retomará las tareas de inspección por ambas riberas y se integrarán al trabajo empresas de servicios que colaborarán en la inspección del rio comenzando desde la desembocadura para continuar aguas arriba. Al mismo tiempo, se mantiene Alerta Roja para las comunas de San Fernando, Placilla, Nancagua y Chimbarongo en la provincia de Colchagua por aumento del caudal del Río Tinguiririca, vigente desde el 15 de Abril de 2016 y hasta que las condiciones así lo ameriten y se mantiene la Alerta Amarilla para las comunas de Machalí, Rancagua, Requinoa, Olivar y Doñihue en la provincia de Cachapoal, por aumento del caudal del rio Cachapoal.
DETALLE POR COMUNAS
Doñihue: Luego de solución a viviendas afectadas se mantienen 4 viviendas con daño mayor y 12 personas damnificadas quienes se encuentran en casa de familiares.
Codegua: De acuerdo a lo informado por Municipio personas retornan a sus domicilios.
Mostazal: 155 afectados por filtración de agua en 35 viviendas con daño menor y 2 viviendas con daño mayor que afectó a 2 personas, por techumbre e inundación de patios.
Rancagua: Se mantiene las personas damnificadas a espera de solución habitacional. Respecto a viviendas con daño menor ya fueron solucionadas por Municipio.
Malloa: 14 personas afectadas producto de filtraciones en las viviendas, quedando con daño menor 5 viviendas.
Machalí: Desborde de canal por lluvias dejando 5 viviendas con daño mayor y a 17 personas damnificadas. Municipio solicita gestión de ayuda y trabaja en la habilitación del interior de las viviendas. Por otro lado, la ruta H-365, en los sectores de Coya-Pangal, se encuentra interrumpida en el Estero del Badén Conque, por lo que una empresa privada mantiene señalización y monitoreo del sector, además en la ruta H-35, camino Chacayes, en el sector Hotel Termas de Cauquenes, se presentan derrumbes en algunos sectores y erosiones de calzada. Trabaja en el lugar personal de la Dirección de Vialidad. Alterado se mantiene la ruta que conecta las termas del sector Guindal, en la localidad cordillerana de Coya, debido a la presencia de rodados, socavones y deslizamiento de tierra.
Coltauco: Se registran 5 viviendas con daño menor. Respecto a viviendas con daño mayor se informa que ya fueron solucionadas las problemáticas.
Coinco: Producto de infiltraciones se registran 6 viviendas con daño mayor dejando 7 personas damnificadas quienes se encuentran albergadas en Salón Municipal.
San Vicente de T.T.: Se registra 1 vivienda con daño menor por infiltraciones y 2 con daño mayor por anegamineto, dejando a 4 personas afectadas y 4 damnificadas las cuales se trasladaron a casa de familiares.
Quinta de Tilcoco: 12 viviendas resultaron con infiltración y voladura de techumbres dejando a 56 personas afectadas quienes se trasladaron a vivienda de familiares.
· Santa Cruz: 190 personas afectadas producto de filtraciones y fuertes vientos, dejando 12 viviendas con daño mayor, 8 con daño menor.
· San Fernando: 139 personas se mantienen en situación de aisladas en el sector de Termas del Flaco. Durante la jornada del lunes se realizó una operación de evacuación con helicópteros de la Brigada de Aviación del Ejército y de la Prefectura Aeropolicial de Carabineros de la Región del Maule. Se evacuaron a 61 personas. En cuanto a la conectividad via terrestre la ruta I-45 se mantiene interrumpida en el kilómetro 45, debido al ingreso de agua producto de la crecida del río Tinguiririca y en el kilómetro 70 por un deslizamiento de material. Trabaja en el lugar personal de Carabineros, Vialidad, Dirección General de Aguas (DGA) y Gobernación Provincial de Colchagua. Se estima que la duración de los trabajos para restablecer la conectividad en este sector de la comuna, demorarían alrededor de una semana.
· Chimbarongo: 150 afectados por desborde de canales de regadío por basura acumulada en las bocatomas, en sector de Tres Puentes. Municipio coordina la contratación de maquinaria para trabajar en el sector. Las personas damnificadas se trasladaron a viviendas de familiares.
· Palmilla: Producto de crecidas de canales se registran 30 viviendas con daño menor dejando a 100 personas afectadas. Municipio gestiona ayuda para las familias.
Personas Desaparecidas
Al momento en la región se han denunciado 8 casos de presunta desgracia en los cuales Carabineros se encuentran realizando las diligencias pertinentes con personal especializado GOPE. Se trata de:
1. Mateo Aquiles Machuca Muñoz de 73 años, arriero, comuna San Fernando.
2. Edgar Segundo Millar Ponce de 26 años, arriero. Por el cual se presentó hoy denuncia en Reten Roma San Fernando.
3. Jaime Enrique Cabello Milategua de 66 años, arriero, subió al sector Alto Huemul, comuna San Fernando.
4. César Hernán Franco Jorquera de 28 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Los Maitenes, comuna San Fernando.
5. Pedro Antonio Guzmán Briones, 65 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector de Sierra Bellavista, comuna de San Fernando.
6. Patricio Ignacio Sepúlveda Jiménez, 57 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Sierra de Bellavista, comuna de San Fernando.
7. Daniel del Carmen Sepúlveda Jiménez, 56 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Sierra de Bellavista comuna de San Fernando.
8. Ariel Andrés Contreras Galaz, 25 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Termas del Flaco.
El día lunes se sumó un funcionario GOPE a los tres que ya permanecían en Termas del Flaco, San Fernando, para apoyar las labores de evacuación aérea y de búsqueda de extraviados.
Adicionalmente personal GOPE se desplazó en aeronave hasta el sector de Alto Huemul para traslado de víveres a arrieros del sector de Sierras de Bellavista, comuna de San Fernando, no obstante y debido a la escasa visibilidad la operación debió ser cancelada.
Personas Aisladas
San Fernando: En el camino hacia Termas del Flaco Ruta I-45 km 45 se encuentra interrumpida por desborde y en kilómetro 70 un deslizamiento lo que mantiene al momento a 139 personas aisladas en los sectores residenciales. Maquinarias de Vialidad y de empresas particulares se encuentran trabajando en la habilitación del camino..
Codegua: Respecto a las 10 personas aisladas se informa que se retoma la conectividad en el Hotel La Leonera. No obstante, se informa que 5 de estas personas dejaron el recinto bajo su responsabilidad por un camino alternativo.
Mostazal: Respecto de personas aisladas en sector de Pilaicito, se informa que abandonaron el sector a través de la Cuesta Romeral hacia Cuesta Chada, en maquinaria agrícola y vehículos 4×4. Respecto a las personas aisladas en el sector de San Agustín se informa que se mantienen 15 personas en buenas condiciones y con alimentación. El día de mañana se habilitará una pasarela para retomar la conectividad con esas personas.
Machalí: Respecto de personas aisladas en sector Puma Lodge, se informa que 25 pasajeros fueron evacuados vía aérea con aeronave particular, manteniéndose en el lugar 20 trabajadores en buenas condiciones, con suministros. Se informa además de 7 arrieros aislados que se encuentran en el sector de Las Leñas quienes serán evacuados por personal de Carabineros este martes.
65 comments
I went over this internet site and I conceive you have a lot of wonderful info, bookmarked (:.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart. “In order to preserve your self-respect, it is sometimes necessary to lie and cheat.” by Robert Byrne.
hello!,I like your writing so a lot! percentage we be in contact more approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this space to solve my problem. May be that is you! Having a look ahead to see you.
of course like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the truth however I will surely come again again.
My wife and i felt lucky that Ervin could complete his investigation from the ideas he gained from your web page. It is now and again perplexing to just always be freely giving techniques which usually a number of people might have been trying to sell. We see we need the writer to give thanks to for this. Most of the explanations you have made, the easy website navigation, the relationships you can make it possible to engender – it is most exceptional, and it’s really leading our son and us reckon that the idea is cool, which is certainly rather indispensable. Thanks for the whole lot!
I always was concerned in this topic and stock still am, thanks for posting.
Its wonderful as your other articles : D, thankyou for putting up.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I do not even know how I ended up here, however I believed this post was once great. I don’t know who you’re however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger in case you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Thank you for sharing with us, I think this website genuinely stands out : D.
I have been browsing online greater than 3 hours these days, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web shall be much more useful than ever before. “When there is a lack of honor in government, the morals of the whole people are poisoned.” by Herbert Clark Hoover.
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for first-time blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
I am typically to running a blog and i really recognize your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your website and hold checking for brand new information.
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for first-time blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.
Outstanding post, I think website owners should acquire a lot from this site its rattling user genial.
Great website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Some truly wonderful information, Sword lily I detected this. “Things we not hope for often come to pass than things we wish.” by Titus Maccius Plautus.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity on your submit is simply excellent and i could think you’re knowledgeable in this subject. Well together with your permission let me to snatch your feed to keep updated with coming near near post. Thanks one million and please carry on the rewarding work.
I will right away snatch your rss as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I have read a few just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you put to make such a fantastic informative site.
Perfectly composed content, thank you for information. “The last time I saw him he was walking down Lover’s Lane holding his own hand.” by Fred Allen.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!
It is truly a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I have learn some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you set to make any such excellent informative web site.
I am so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I do not even understand how I stopped up here, however I believed this put up was good. I do not know who you’re however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger if you happen to are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Perfectly indited content, Really enjoyed reading.
I am pleased that I noticed this site, exactly the right info that I was searching for! .
certainly like your web-site but you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I?¦ll certainly come back again.
A person essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular publish incredible. Magnificent job!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog site is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Appreciate it!
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my website?
Keep working ,great job!
I will right away grab your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Great web site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort!
Appreciate it for this marvellous post, I am glad I observed this site on yahoo.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog visitors have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
At this time it appears like Drupal is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.
There is obviously a bunch to realize about this. I believe you made some good points in features also.
Some truly wonderful information, Glad I found this. “Nice guys finish last, but we get to sleep in.” by Evan Davis.
I am not certain the place you are getting your information, but good topic. I must spend some time finding out much more or working out more. Thanks for magnificent information I used to be looking for this information for my mission.
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
I haven’t checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
This website is my inspiration , very good style and design and perfect subject material.
This internet site is my inspiration , very good design and style and perfect articles.
Hiya very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI am satisfied to search out so many useful info right here in the put up, we need work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
Whats up very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I am glad to find so many useful information right here within the post, we’d like work out more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
There may be noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure good factors in options also.
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
Generally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.