“Discursos de agua y tierra” es la nueva exposición de la Casa de la Cultura

Cultura, Cultura y Espectáculos abril 19, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
12974318_1529635324008927_1490416069753493867_n

La muestra considera esculturas en terracota de Consuelo Saavedra, como también pinturas a base de acuarela y lápices pasteles de Roberto Córdova. Dicha exhibición se encontrará abierta hasta el 7 de mayo.

Marcela Catalán

Creaciones abstractas, como también representaciones alusivas a la naturaleza y a la figura humana, son los componentes de la nueva exposición temporal recién estrenada por la Casa de la Cultura de Rancagua. “Discursos de agua y tierra” es el nombre la muestra, de la pareja compuesta por la escultora Consuelo Saavedra y el pintor Roberto Córdova, donde ambos hacen referencia a los elementos que dan nombre a esta propuesta. Dicha exhibición se encontrará abierta al público hasta el 7 de mayo.

En el caso de ella, cuenta que ocupó terracota para dar forma a sus obras. En cuanto a la la inspiración de éstas, confirma que se trata de la anatomía de las personas. “Es lo que más siento interiormente cuando trabajo. Tengo una idea y la llevo a cabo, haciendo salir desde mi interior lo que siento en ese momento. Primero realizo un boceto en papel y después lo materializo del mismo modo en que nuestros ancestros levantaban sus primeras cerámicas desde abajo hacia arriba, hasta terminar. Esto se seca y luego se va al horno”, explica sobre su manera de proceder. Hay volúmenes de hace tres años y otros más recientes.

Por su parte, Córdova destaca que desde su niñez ha utilizado el lápiz pastel y la acuarela para pintar. “Son dos técnicas con las que llevo larguísimo tiempo funcionando. Son muy manuales y nada contaminantes, manejándose directo con la mano. Son muy dóciles y transparentes. Mucha gente dice que la acuarela es la más compleja de todas, porque admite pocos retoques y no muchas páginas. De lo contrario, comienza a ensuciarse”, revela.

En relación a los elementos a los que hacen referencia sus obras, sostiene que hay alusiones a la naturaleza y también creaciones más abstractas. Esto, para expresarse de manera más personal y “que la representación no sea una copia de la realidad, sino que una interpretación”.

SOBRE LOS ARTISTAS

Consuelo Saavedra Quiroga nació en Concepción, estudiando Escultura en las Escuelas de Bellas Artes de la capital de la Región del Biobío y de la Universidad de Chile. Durante 12 años vivió en Bolivia, donde mantuvo contacto con el mundo indígena, con cuya cultura dice sentirse notoriamente influida. En 1973 se trasladó a Cuba, país en que realizó asesorías y diseños para los talleres locales de cerámica. Siete años después regresó a Chile, exponiendo en solitario en su ciudad natal, como también en Santiago, Talcahuano, Chillán, Coyhaique y Angol.

Además ha recibido diversas distinciones, incluyendo el Premio Escultura Regional del Salón Nacional de Artes Plásticas de Concepción (1958) y el Primer Premio Nacional de Escultura del Salón Municipal de Cochabamba, Bolivia (1970).

En tanto, Roberto Córdova Martínez nació en Chillán y estudió Arquitectura en la Universidad de Chile. A partir de 1977 expuso en España en lugares como el Conservatorio Flamenco Casa Patas y en la Escuela Superior de Arquitectura de la Universidad Complutense, mientras que en Chile exhibió en el Instituto de Cultura Hispánica y en la Galería Ziebold de Santiago, en los Institutos Goethe y en el Chileno Norteamericano, entre otros espacios.

En cuanto a las distinciones que ha recibido, entre éstas figura el Premio Ciudad de Móstoles de España (1981), el Primer Premio Salón Otoño de la Sociedad Nacional de Bellas Artes de Santiago (1998) y el Primer Premio del Concurso Acuarelas Cidere Biobío, entre otros.

Sharing

Tags

, , ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

142 comments

Extraordinaria muestra de estos artistas nacionales que han recibido reconocimientos y premios en el extrajero.
Esculturas que muestran dominio de la técnica pero por sobretodo provocan sentimientos.
Las pinturas de un colorido lleno de energía y vitalidad que invitan a interpretar cada obra.

Responder

hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again soon..

Responder

I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours today, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s beautiful value sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web shall be a lot more helpful than ever before. “No one has the right to destroy another person’s belief by demanding empirical evidence.” by Ann Landers.

Responder

Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.

Responder

Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a terrific site.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

What i do not realize is actually how you’re not really a lot more smartly-liked than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably when it comes to this topic, produced me in my opinion consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated except it’s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times deal with it up!

Responder

Heya this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

Responder

Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I do know it was my option to learn, however I truly thought youd have one thing fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you would fix in case you werent too busy in search of attention.

Responder

Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.

Responder

My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome web site!

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing that I believe I would by no means understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m taking a look forward for your subsequent publish, I¦ll try to get the cling of it!

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I am hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.

Responder

Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a superb job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Chrome. Outstanding Blog!

Responder

Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.

Responder

Hello there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

Responder

Howdy this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Responder

Hi there I am so delighted I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

Responder

Virtually all of what you claim happens to be supprisingly legitimate and it makes me ponder why I had not looked at this in this light before. This particular piece really did turn the light on for me personally as far as this particular topic goes. However there is 1 position I am not too comfy with and whilst I make an effort to reconcile that with the main idea of your position, let me see exactly what all the rest of your readers have to say.Well done.

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect site.

Responder

Attractive part of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to claim that I get in fact loved account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing on your augment or even I achievement you access persistently rapidly.

Responder

Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nonetheless I am experiencing problem with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting identical rss downside? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

I am just commenting to let you understand of the fine encounter my friend’s princess undergone visiting your web page. She picked up a good number of details, most notably how it is like to possess an excellent helping mood to get men and women without difficulty have an understanding of specified advanced topics. You truly exceeded our expectations. I appreciate you for distributing those practical, safe, revealing as well as easy tips about this topic to Evelyn.

Responder

What i don’t understood is in truth how you are not actually much more smartly-appreciated than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in relation to this subject, made me in my opinion consider it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men are not involved except it’s something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!

Responder

What¦s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help other users like its aided me. Great job.

Responder

What i do not understood is in reality how you’re not really much more smartly-appreciated than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You already know thus significantly in relation to this topic, produced me individually believe it from so many various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated except it?¦s one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always handle it up!

Responder

Deja un comentario