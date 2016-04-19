ENAP realizó intenso operativo en el Tinguiririca para buscar restos de petróleo

Por aire y por tierra la empresa estatal recorrió el cauce fluvial en busca de trazas del derrame que se presume sucedió la mañana del domingo. El gran caudal que aun lleva el río no ha permitido que los técnicos puedan inspeccionar la tubería dañada. Al cierre de esta edición aún no se han encontrado restos de hidrocarburo.



IRENE PADILLA A.



Fue exactamente a las 7 de la mañana del domingo cuando se dió la alarma. Los monitoreos contantes que la Empresa Nacional de Petróleo, Enap, hace de su oleducto, el cual cruza desde el Biobio hasta la Región Metropolitana, indicaban una baja importante en la presión de la carga de crudo lo que daba señales de una posible filtración o rotura de esta tubería kilométrica que abastece buena parte de la zona central. Fue inmediatamente que la empresa dió la orden de disminuir la carga de producto, cortando el flujo en la comuna de Molina, Séptima Región, y sumando a eso un aislamiento de la zona afectada, que según los cálculos de los ingenieros estuvo ubicada en aquel tramo que cruza bajo el rio Tinguiririca, a dos kilómetros de la planta San Fernando.

Esta emergencia ha traído consigo que desde el domingo la ENAP lleve realizando intensos operativos para dar con el combustible que se pudo haber derramado al río. A esta situación se suma otro importante problema: que el Tinguiririca aún mantiene un altísimo caudal lo que impide que los técnicos de la empresa puedan revisar la tubería sanfernandina y comprobar que fue lo que efectivamente pasó con esta estructura. “Lo más probable es que la baja de presión del oleoducto signifique alguna filtración o rotura, entonces el supuesto con que estamos trabajando es que atendido el crecimiento del río, estimamos que lo más probable es que allí haya existido una filtración. Ahora, no podemos hacer un cálculo certero ( de cuanto petróleo se derramó) porque no podemos entrar al punto de la falla ya que el cauce aún está muy crecido y arriesgaríamos la vida de las personas en ese operativo”, explica Gabriel Méndez, Gerente de Asuntos Corporativos y Sustentabilidad de ENAP.



BARRIDO POR TODO EL TINGUIRIRICA

Poder encontrar los restos del combustible que pudo haberse derramado no es un tema menor, ya son conocidas las consecuencias que ello tiene para la flora y la fauna, especialmente cuando el Tinguiririca riega buena parte de los terrenos agrícolas de Colchagua y Cardenal Caro, así como sus afluentes desembocan en el Lago Rapel y en el mar.

Es por ello que el operativo de rastreo que comenzó el domingo, hoy se vió reforzado, explica Gabriel Méndez. “Hemos hecho recorrido por tierra ayer y hoy, y hoy reforzamos el plan de contingencia con un sobrevuelo por la longitud del río recorriendo desde San Fernando hasta el lago y hasta el mar y en este momento lo que hay en coordinación con la autoridad marítima es un recorrido que están haciendo equipos de ENAP y empresas especializadas en temas ambientales de emergencia, por lancha. Tenemos dos lanchas, que junto al sobrevuelo en avioneta están tratando de obtener las dos visiones. A eso se suma una lancha de la marina y un dron que acompaña a la lancha con tal que si vemos alguna señal de combustible, comenzar rápidamente la contención y la limpieza que corresponda”.

Respecto al posible avistamiento de trazas de combustible en el río, Méndez cuenta “ayer (domingo) tuvimos algunas señales de vecinos de El Huique quienes nos dijeron haber visto una especie de brillo u oleosidad en el río y algo de olor. Fuimos ayer en la tarde y hoy en la mañana y no se detectamos esas señas. Así también revisamos una zona del lago Rapel donde se detectó una mancha y al acercarse las lanchas comprobaron que era basura”. Así es como la estatal hasta el momento no ha encontrado indicios del derrame.

El Gerente de Asuntos Corporativos y Sustentabilidad de ENAP agregó que los operativos de rastreo se mantendrán todos los días que sean necesarios, hasta encontrar vestigios de la posible filtración. Así mismo, en cuanto el caudal del río lo permita, los técnicos revisarán el oleoducto para confirmar la rotura o filtración de esta tubería.

Si bien el flujo del oleoducto está cortado, hasta el momento la empresa afirmó que posee las reservas suficientes para abastecer de combustible las zonas que lo necesiten.

ANTE CUALQUIER INDICIO AVISAR A ENAP

Una forma de apoyar las labores de rastreo de ENAP es la participación de los propios vecinos de la ribera del río en esta búsqueda. En ese sentido la empresa solicitó la colaboración de estos ante la presencia de cualquier elemento oleoso que les llame la atención. “Estamos pidiendo a cualquier vecino de la ribera del río es que si detectan cualquier situación anormal u oleosidad se comuniquen con la planta San Fernando, donde técnicos nuestros irán de inmediato a la zona a tomar las medidas que correspondan. La señal más detectable para una persona es una oleosidad o viscosidad visible, el caudal del río hoy está muy barroso, pero si sobre eso ven una especie de brillo u oleosidad es lo único que podrían llegar a distinguir”, detalla Gabriel Méndez.

Para dar la alerta están habilitados los números 72-2719137 o el 800-710044. La empresa advirtió que la comunicación debe ser inmediata y que las personas no deben acercarse ni manipular esta aguas contaminadas, ya que los procesos de limpieza del combustible solo lo pueden hacer expertos de esa institución.