ENAP realizó intenso operativo en el Tinguiririca para buscar restos de petróleo

Por aire y por tierra la empresa estatal recorrió el cauce fluvial en busca de trazas del derrame que se presume sucedió la mañana del domingo. El gran caudal que aun lleva el río no ha permitido que los técnicos puedan inspeccionar la tubería dañada. Al cierre de esta edición aún no se han encontrado restos de hidrocarburo.
IRENE PADILLA A.
Fue exactamente a las 7 de la mañana del domingo cuando se dió la alarma. Los monitoreos contantes que la Empresa Nacional de Petróleo, Enap, hace de su oleducto, el cual cruza desde el Biobio hasta la Región Metropolitana, indicaban una baja importante en la presión de la carga de crudo lo que daba señales de una posible filtración o rotura de esta tubería kilométrica que abastece buena parte de la zona central. Fue inmediatamente que la empresa dió la orden de disminuir la carga de producto, cortando el flujo en la comuna de Molina, Séptima Región, y sumando a eso un aislamiento de la zona afectada, que según los cálculos de los ingenieros estuvo ubicada en aquel tramo que cruza bajo el rio Tinguiririca, a dos kilómetros de la planta San Fernando.
Esta emergencia ha traído consigo que desde el domingo la ENAP lleve realizando intensos operativos para dar con el combustible que se pudo haber derramado al río. A esta situación se suma otro importante problema: que el Tinguiririca aún mantiene un altísimo caudal lo que impide que los técnicos de la empresa puedan revisar la tubería sanfernandina y comprobar que fue lo que efectivamente pasó con esta estructura. “Lo más probable es que la baja de presión del oleoducto signifique alguna filtración o rotura, entonces el supuesto con que estamos trabajando es que atendido el crecimiento del río, estimamos que lo más probable es que allí haya existido una filtración. Ahora, no podemos hacer un cálculo certero ( de cuanto petróleo se derramó) porque no podemos entrar al punto de la falla ya que el cauce aún está muy crecido y arriesgaríamos la vida de las personas en ese operativo”, explica Gabriel Méndez, Gerente de Asuntos Corporativos y Sustentabilidad de ENAP.
BARRIDO POR TODO EL TINGUIRIRICA
Poder encontrar los restos del combustible que pudo haberse derramado no es un tema menor, ya son conocidas las consecuencias que ello tiene para la flora y la fauna, especialmente cuando el Tinguiririca riega buena parte de los terrenos agrícolas de Colchagua y Cardenal Caro, así como sus afluentes desembocan en el Lago Rapel y en el mar.
Es por ello que el operativo de rastreo que comenzó el domingo, hoy se vió reforzado, explica Gabriel Méndez. “Hemos hecho recorrido por tierra ayer y hoy, y hoy reforzamos el plan de contingencia con un sobrevuelo por la longitud del río recorriendo desde San Fernando hasta el lago y hasta el mar y en este momento lo que hay en coordinación con la autoridad marítima es un recorrido que están haciendo equipos de ENAP y empresas especializadas en temas ambientales de emergencia, por lancha. Tenemos dos lanchas, que junto al sobrevuelo en avioneta están tratando de obtener las dos visiones. A eso se suma una lancha de la marina y un dron que acompaña a la lancha con tal que si vemos alguna señal de combustible, comenzar rápidamente la contención y la limpieza que corresponda”.
Respecto al posible avistamiento de trazas de combustible en el río, Méndez cuenta “ayer (domingo) tuvimos algunas señales de vecinos de El Huique quienes nos dijeron haber visto una especie de brillo u oleosidad en el río y algo de olor. Fuimos ayer en la tarde y hoy en la mañana y no se detectamos esas señas. Así también revisamos una zona del lago Rapel donde se detectó una mancha y al acercarse las lanchas comprobaron que era basura”. Así es como la estatal hasta el momento no ha encontrado indicios del derrame.
El Gerente de Asuntos Corporativos y Sustentabilidad de ENAP agregó que los operativos de rastreo se mantendrán todos los días que sean necesarios, hasta encontrar vestigios de la posible filtración. Así mismo, en cuanto el caudal del río lo permita, los técnicos revisarán el oleoducto para confirmar la rotura o filtración de esta tubería.
Si bien el flujo del oleoducto está cortado, hasta el momento la empresa afirmó que posee las reservas suficientes para abastecer de combustible las zonas que lo necesiten.
ANTE CUALQUIER INDICIO AVISAR A ENAP
Una forma de apoyar las labores de rastreo de ENAP es la participación de los propios vecinos de la ribera del río en esta búsqueda. En ese sentido la empresa solicitó la colaboración de estos ante la presencia de cualquier elemento oleoso que les llame la atención. “Estamos pidiendo a cualquier vecino de la ribera del río es que si detectan cualquier situación anormal u oleosidad se comuniquen con la planta San Fernando, donde técnicos nuestros irán de inmediato a la zona a tomar las medidas que correspondan. La señal más detectable para una persona es una oleosidad o viscosidad visible, el caudal del río hoy está muy barroso, pero si sobre eso ven una especie de brillo u oleosidad es lo único que podrían llegar a distinguir”, detalla Gabriel Méndez.
Para dar la alerta están habilitados los números 72-2719137 o el 800-710044. La empresa advirtió que la comunicación debe ser inmediata y que las personas no deben acercarse ni manipular esta aguas contaminadas, ya que los procesos de limpieza del combustible solo lo pueden hacer expertos de esa institución.
119 comments
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand so much approximately this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you could do with some percent to pressure the message home a bit, but other than that, that is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
Great work! This is the kind of info that should be shared across the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thank you =)
Its wonderful as your other articles : D, appreciate it for posting.
Great website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Very interesting subject , thankyou for posting.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
There’s noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure nice factors in options also.
I conceive you have remarked some very interesting details, appreciate it for the post.
There are some attention-grabbing closing dates in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There is some validity however I’ll take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish more! Added to FeedBurner as effectively
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Regards!
Hello.This post was extremely remarkable, especially since I was searching for thoughts on this matter last Monday.
Excellent web site. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you to your sweat!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Thank you so much for providing individuals with an extraordinarily memorable possiblity to read in detail from this blog. It is always very great and full of amusement for me personally and my office acquaintances to visit your web site nearly 3 times per week to study the latest items you will have. Of course, I am just usually contented with all the special hints you serve. Some 1 facts in this article are unequivocally the finest we have all ever had.
Hello! I just want to give an enormous thumbs up for the nice info you will have right here on this post. I will probably be coming again to your blog for more soon.
I genuinely enjoy looking through on this site, it has got excellent content. “The living is a species of the dead and not a very attractive one.” by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.
Oh my goodness! a tremendous article dude. Thanks Nonetheless I’m experiencing issue with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting identical rss downside? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back from now on. I want to encourage continue your great job, have a nice evening!
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is really frustrating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Really Appreciate this blog post, is there any way I can receive an email sent to me every time there is a fresh post?
But wanna remark on few general things, The website design is perfect, the articles is really superb. “I delight in men over seventy. They always offer one the devotion of a lifetime.” by Oscar Fingall O’Flahertie Wills Wilde.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics? Thank you so much!
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good site!
wonderful submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite experts of this sector do not realize this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
I’m still learning from you, as I’m improving myself. I certainly love reading everything that is posted on your website.Keep the information coming. I liked it!
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog audience have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
Can I just say what a relief to seek out someone who actually knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You definitely know tips on how to convey an issue to gentle and make it important. Extra folks need to learn this and perceive this side of the story. I cant consider youre no more fashionable since you undoubtedly have the gift.
I like this web blog so much, saved to my bookmarks. “American soldiers must be turned into lambs and eating them is tolerated.” by Muammar Qaddafi.
I¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to exhibit that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I such a lot without a doubt will make sure to do not put out of your mind this web site and give it a look on a constant basis.
I beloved up to you’ll obtain performed proper here. The caricature is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nevertheless, you command get got an impatience over that you want be handing over the following. ill without a doubt come further earlier again since exactly the similar just about a lot regularly within case you protect this increase.
Good article and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is truly the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
You have noted very interesting details ! ps decent web site.
Your house is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Wow, marvelous weblog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you made running a blog look easy. The total look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
I regard something truly special in this website.
I’ll right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
You have remarked very interesting details! ps decent website . “Mediocrity knows nothing higher than itself, but talent instantly recognizes genius.” by Conan Doyle.
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the source?
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? With thanks
I am glad to be a visitant of this consummate web blog! , regards for this rare information! .
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with useful information to paintings on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our whole community might be grateful to you.
I likewise believe therefore, perfectly written post! .
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
Wonderful paintings! That is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the net. Disgrace on the search engines for no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and consult with my web site . Thanks =)
It is actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
F*ckin’ awesome issues here. I am very glad to peer your article. Thank you so much and i’m looking ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Usually I do not read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post.
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good website with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
I simply could not depart your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual provide in your visitors? Is going to be back often to inspect new posts
Great V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of great information, saved to fav (:.
zzEWNi I think this is a real great article.Thanks Again.
This is the suitable blog for anybody who desires to search out out about this topic. You notice a lot its virtually arduous to argue with you (not that I truly would want…HaHa). You positively put a new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Great stuff, simply great!
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
You are my intake, I possess few web logs and infrequently run out from to post .
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “Remember It is 10 times harder to command the ear than to catch the eye.” by Duncan Maxwell Anderson.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I definitely liked reading everything that is written on your website.Keep the information coming. I enjoyed it!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme. With thanks
Fantastic web site. Lots of useful information here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your effort!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were extremely helpful invaluable
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
I really enjoy the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
Great site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you for your effort!
I reckon something genuinely interesting about your blog so I saved to bookmarks.
stA65A Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
What¦s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help other customers like its aided me. Great job.
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a great story. Thanks!
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your site in web explorer, may check thisK IE still is the market chief and a good component of people will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most people will approve with your blog.
I conceive you have observed some very interesting points, thanks for the post.
I have learn several just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you set to make any such magnificent informative web site.
You have observed very interesting details! ps decent website . “Every man over forty is a scoundrel.” by George Bernard Shaw.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the long run and it is time to be happy. I have learn this publish and if I may just I wish to suggest you some fascinating things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
It’s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
really very good submit, i basically adore this website, keep on it
It is truly a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
you ave got an incredible weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Good website! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Great post, I think people should learn a lot from this site its real user friendly.
I really like your writing style, good information, thankyou for putting up : D.
This really answered my drawback, thanks!
I and my pals ended up analyzing the good pointers on your web blog and so instantly I got a terrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the blog owner for those strategies. All of the ladies had been as a consequence happy to read all of them and have in effect honestly been taking pleasure in them. Many thanks for turning out to be indeed kind and also for deciding upon varieties of fantastic subject areas millions of individuals are really desperate to be aware of. Our sincere regret for not expressing gratitude to you earlier.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My website is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!
hey there and thank you on your info – I have certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did then again expertise some technical points the use of this web site, as I skilled to reload the site many occasions prior to I may get it to load correctly. I have been brooding about in case your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, however sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can injury your high quality ranking if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much extra of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again soon..
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re now not really much more neatly-appreciated than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You already know thus significantly relating to this topic, made me in my view believe it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not involved except it?¦s one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. All the time take care of it up!
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Loving the info on this internet site, you have done great job on the articles.
Regards for this post, I am a big fan of this internet site would like to proceed updated.
It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the layout. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it tailor made?
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
What¦s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid different customers like its helped me. Good job.
This blog is definitely entertaining additionally factual. I have picked up helluva helpful tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks!
Really superb visual appeal on this internet site, I’d rate it 10 10.
I really like your writing style, fantastic info, appreciate it for putting up :D. “Freedom is the emancipation from the arbitrary rule of other men.” by Mortimer Adler.
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
You made some respectable points there. I looked on the internet for the difficulty and found most individuals will go together with together with your website.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Excellent work!
Wanted to drop a remark and let you know your Rss feed is not working today. I tried adding it to my Yahoo reader account but got nothing.
us so I came to take a look. I am definitely enjoying the information.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.