Este jueves podría reanudarse la operación en la División El Teniente

– Planta y Mina paralizadas. Empresa señaló que la producción diaria afectada llega a 1.500 toneladas de cobre fino por día.

 

– En tres días cayeron 350 milímetros de agua.

 

 

La administración de Codelco y de El Teniente confían en que este jueves pueda reanudarse la operación en la División, la cual debió suspenderse el sábado último a raíz de los graves daños que causó el temporal en los caminos de acceso y algunas instalaciones. En principio, la empresa había estimado que la suspensión de las faenas sería solo por tres días, pero no pudo solucionarse los problemas en ese plazo.
La situación de El Teniente preocupa a Codelco, ya que esta División es la que estaba operando a un buen nivel y es la que más aportaba en producción. Por ello, ayer vino el presidente ejecutivo, Nelson Pizarro, a evaluar los daños en terreno.
A través de un comunicado de prensa, Codelco indicó ayer que sigue suspendida la operación de planta y mina de División El Teniente, “como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias que afectaron a la zona central. En sólo tres días cayeron 350 mm. de lluvia (en la zona caen 513 mm en todo un año), con una isoterma que se mantuvo sobre los 3 mil metros, lo que agravó el impacto de la situación. La merma en la producción se estima en 1.500 toneladas de cobre fino por día”.
La minera estatal precisó que el evento climático afectó el sistema de transporte de mineral, los ingresos a la mina y las instalaciones industriales, así como el suministro de agua para las plantas y de energía para Sewell.
Agregó que ayer se desarrollaron los trabajos para despejar las vías y reconstruir los caminos que resultaron afectados, en tanto que personal clave ha accedido a las instalaciones para verificar la magnitud de los daños y anticipar labores de mantenimiento.
Indicó que se espera que los ingresos a la mina en El Teniente quedarán habilitados ayer y el suministro de energía en Sewell mañana, ambos de manera provisoria. Añadió que el abastecimiento de agua para las faenas industriales demorará una semana en ser rehabilitado, por lo que se trabaja en soluciones temporales y se operará con restricciones de consumo. “El transporte de mineral, la línea Teniente 8, estará recuperado a partir del jueves, y con ello comenzará la completa puesta en marcha, por lo que se estima que el reinicio de la operación se producirá ese día”, afirmó la empresa.
Durante la mañana de ayer, el presidente ejecutivo, Nelson Pizarro, junto a otras autoridades de la Corporación, evaluaron en terreno los principales puntos de daño en El Teniente, de modo de disponer los recursos y acciones para volver a la normalidad y garantizar la seguridad de los trabajadores de la empresa.
Finalmente, la minera señalo que todos los equipos técnicos y de emergencia, así como los ejecutivos, profesionales y trabajadores de ambas divisiones se encuentran desplegados de modo de resguardar la pronta recuperación de todas las instalaciones.

