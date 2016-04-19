Este jueves podría reanudarse la operación en la División El Teniente

– Planta y Mina paralizadas. Empresa señaló que la producción diaria afectada llega a 1.500 toneladas de cobre fino por día.
– En tres días cayeron 350 milímetros de agua.
La administración de Codelco y de El Teniente confían en que este jueves pueda reanudarse la operación en la División, la cual debió suspenderse el sábado último a raíz de los graves daños que causó el temporal en los caminos de acceso y algunas instalaciones. En principio, la empresa había estimado que la suspensión de las faenas sería solo por tres días, pero no pudo solucionarse los problemas en ese plazo.
La situación de El Teniente preocupa a Codelco, ya que esta División es la que estaba operando a un buen nivel y es la que más aportaba en producción. Por ello, ayer vino el presidente ejecutivo, Nelson Pizarro, a evaluar los daños en terreno.
A través de un comunicado de prensa, Codelco indicó ayer que sigue suspendida la operación de planta y mina de División El Teniente, “como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias que afectaron a la zona central. En sólo tres días cayeron 350 mm. de lluvia (en la zona caen 513 mm en todo un año), con una isoterma que se mantuvo sobre los 3 mil metros, lo que agravó el impacto de la situación. La merma en la producción se estima en 1.500 toneladas de cobre fino por día”.
La minera estatal precisó que el evento climático afectó el sistema de transporte de mineral, los ingresos a la mina y las instalaciones industriales, así como el suministro de agua para las plantas y de energía para Sewell.
Agregó que ayer se desarrollaron los trabajos para despejar las vías y reconstruir los caminos que resultaron afectados, en tanto que personal clave ha accedido a las instalaciones para verificar la magnitud de los daños y anticipar labores de mantenimiento.
Indicó que se espera que los ingresos a la mina en El Teniente quedarán habilitados ayer y el suministro de energía en Sewell mañana, ambos de manera provisoria. Añadió que el abastecimiento de agua para las faenas industriales demorará una semana en ser rehabilitado, por lo que se trabaja en soluciones temporales y se operará con restricciones de consumo. “El transporte de mineral, la línea Teniente 8, estará recuperado a partir del jueves, y con ello comenzará la completa puesta en marcha, por lo que se estima que el reinicio de la operación se producirá ese día”, afirmó la empresa.
Durante la mañana de ayer, el presidente ejecutivo, Nelson Pizarro, junto a otras autoridades de la Corporación, evaluaron en terreno los principales puntos de daño en El Teniente, de modo de disponer los recursos y acciones para volver a la normalidad y garantizar la seguridad de los trabajadores de la empresa.
Finalmente, la minera señalo que todos los equipos técnicos y de emergencia, así como los ejecutivos, profesionales y trabajadores de ambas divisiones se encuentran desplegados de modo de resguardar la pronta recuperación de todas las instalaciones.
95 comments
excellent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of this sector don’t realize this. You must proceed your writing. I’m sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
I haven?¦t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Well I definitely liked studying it. This information offered by you is very practical for good planning.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
At this time it seems like WordPress is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i’m glad to exhibit that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make sure to do not overlook this site and give it a glance regularly.
I regard something truly interesting about your weblog so I saved to my bookmarks.
This really answered my downside, thank you!
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting. “No man is wise enough by himself.” by Titus Maccius Plautus.
I have recently started a blog, the info you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some fantastic details , I too conceive this s a very excellent website.
I think you have remarked some very interesting details, thanks for the post.
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need an expert on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
I have recently started a website, the info you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I believe this web site contains some very superb information for everyone. “Drunkenness is temporary suicide.” by Bertrand Russell.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually suppose this website needs way more consideration. I’ll probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Really great info can be found on blog.
magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.
As I website possessor I think the content here is really fantastic, thanks for your efforts.
Admiring the time and effort you put into your blog and in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I am happy that I detected this web site, just the right information that I was searching for! .
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, regards.
I’ll immediately grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Hi there very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?KI’m satisfied to seek out numerous useful information here within the put up, we need develop more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
You are my intake, I own few web logs and often run out from to post .
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a great website.
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my site?
naturally like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web will be much more helpful than ever before.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely magnificent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your augment and even I achievement you access constantly rapidly.
Great web site. A lot of useful info here. I?¦m sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you in your effort!
Some really nice stuff on this site, I enjoy it.
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours lately, yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net will probably be much more useful than ever before. “I think that maybe if women and children were in charge we would get somewhere.” by James Grover Thurber.
Very clear web site, appreciate it for this post.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance. I must say you have done a great job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Safari. Exceptional Blog!
I like this web site so much, saved to favorites. “I don’t care what is written about me so long as it isn’t true.” by Dorothy Parker.
I enjoy meeting utile information , this post has got me even more info! .
I got good info from your blog
Awsome article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i’m happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this site and give it a glance regularly.
Very well written article. It will be useful to anyone who usess it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I truly value your piece of work, Great post.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
You made some respectable points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your website.
I respect your work, thankyou for all the interesting posts.
I went over this website and I think you have a lot of great info, saved to fav (:.
I have been reading out many of your articles and i must say pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
You have brought up a very fantastic points, thanks for the post.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
I simply wanted to write a word in order to express gratitude to you for these remarkable suggestions you are writing on this website. My extensive internet search has at the end of the day been honored with reasonable ideas to share with my family. I would believe that we website visitors actually are really fortunate to be in a perfect site with so many special professionals with good tricks. I feel really privileged to have come across your web page and look forward to really more amazing minutes reading here. Thanks once again for everything.
whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like reading your
articles. Keep up the good work! You recognize, lots of perrsons aare hunting around for thhis info,
you could help them greatly. http://www.con-ciencia.cl/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1382674
What’s up, this weeekend iis pleasant in support of me, as this occasion i am reading this impressive educational
paragraph here aat my residence. http://valentinapolli.ru/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=30181
Can I juѕt ѕay wһat a comfort to uncover somebody that truly ҝnows what tһеy’re discussing оver the internet.
You definitely realize how to bring a problеm to light and make it important.
Morгe people should check this out ɑnd understand this sidе of
the ѕtory. It’s surprising you arе not more popular because you most certainly have the gift. http://minicraftgamesonline.com/profile/1734125/lelaferguso
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with approximately all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
I have learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to create such a fantastic informative web site.
I cling on to listening to the rumor talk about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
PO9CY4 we came across a cool web-site that you just might appreciate. Take a search if you want
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I consider something really special in this site.
I like this web site very much, Its a very nice place to read and obtain information.
Some truly excellent content on this internet site, regards for contribution.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
You have noted very interesting details! ps decent site.
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great website.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
There are some fascinating cut-off dates in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There may be some validity however I will take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as properly
Some genuinely interesting details you have written.Aided me a lot, just what I was searching for : D.
Greetings I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great job.
This website is really a stroll-via for all the info you needed about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll positively discover it.
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Greetings! I’ve been following your site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the good job!
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired! Very helpful info specially the closing part 🙂 I take care of such information a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
There is noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the remaining phase 🙂 I deal with such info a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very lengthy time. Thanks and good luck.
I enjoy your writing style truly loving this website .
Hey are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!