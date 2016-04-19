Este marte clases normales en toda la región

Crónicas, Educación abril 19, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

Una vez que las precipitaciones terminaron por el momento este martes las clases en toda nuestra región serán normales. Sólo algunos jardines infantiles mantendrán suspendidas las actividades. Estos son el jardín infantil Manzanita, Jardín Santa Lucía, Pichidegua; Jardín Toquihua, San Vicente; Jardín Colorín Colorado, Rengo; Jardín Los Triguitos, Graneros; y Jardín Creando Sueños, Mostazal-

