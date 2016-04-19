Graneros aún presenta estragos luego de la lluvia

En la comuna resultaron once viviendas afectadas con inundaciones de diversa índole y 50 personas con problemas. No obstante, no hay damnificados, tampoco hubo necesidad de usar los albergues.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
Una noche de pesadilla fue la que vivió este domingo la señora Silvia Cordero del sector Santa Margarita de Graneros, y es que junto a los seis integrantes de su familia, desde el jueves comenzaron con problemas producto de la lluvia; no obstante, lo más terrible ocurrió la noche del domingo, sostuvo Margarita:
“No hemos dormido nada, porque ayer (domingo) a las 21:30 horas nos avisaron que se había desbordado un canal y que teníamos que reforzar las defensas, pero fue cosa de segundos que el agua llegó acá. Tuvimos que sacar la cosas, levantar todo, porque nos dijeron que no se podía hacer nada, que el agua había sobrepasado a las cuadrillas de ayuda y que salváramos lo que más pudiéramos, pero gracias a toda la ayuda que recibimos del municipio cuando llegaron con motobombas y con los sacos de arena en las puertas, el agua no entró a la casa porque la ayuda llegó en el momento preciso, porque si no el cuento sería otro, gracias a dios no tenemos perdidas que lamentar”, sostuvo la vecina del sector Santa Margarita aún asustada.
En el lugar se desbordó el Estero Codegua, afluente que por un sector con sus brazos afecta el sector El Carmen de Codegua, perjudicando por el desnivel el sector de Santa Margarita de Graneros, además del sector La Cabaña de la comuna del café.
Así, en Graneros, los sectores más perjudicados fueron Santa Margarita I y II, donde se prestó ayuda a los vecinos con motobombas y se entregaron más de 20 sacos con arena, además se distribuyó nylon, carbón, planchas de zinc, frazadas Una noche de pesadilla fue la que vivió este domingo la señora Silvia Cordero, del sector Santa Margarita de Graneros, a todos los vecinos afectados.
Consultado respecto a la situación, el alcalde de Graneros, Claudio Segovia, informó que una de las mayores dificultades para la comuna ha sido la crecida de canales, esteros y ríos que cruzan la ciudad.
“Hoy tuvimos un episodio bastante grave, donde llegamos a casi los 90 mm y esto es una situación bastante compleja que nos mantuvo prácticamente tres días trabajando en terrenos y los principales problemas que tenemos son desborde de ríos, canales, esteros. Hemos soportado estoicamente este episodio de mal tiempo, y lo más grave ocurrió en la localidad de Santa Margarita, donde el agua se desbordó por todos lados y los vecinos pasaron noches muy desagradable y desesperante, porque por 48 horas no pudieron dormir pensando que los esteros se iban a desbordar, lo que ocurrió este domingo”.
Agregó que si bien la comuna cuenta con albergues, aún no tiene en catastro damnificados formales, pues las familias afectadas por inundaciones “han decidido quedarse en sus casas cuidando sus enseres y hemos llegado con ayudas a las casas que lo han requerido”.
No obstante, el edil explicó que en la comuna que dirige existen sectores aislados “uno de ellos es La Merced hay dos situaciones graves, en el Arrozal y también en Nuevos Campos, donde hay un par de familias que están aisladas, las que estamos chequeando y las iremos a ver”, apuntó Segovia.
UNA ODISEA EN TERRENO
Fue precisamente la invitación a este último sector afectado, la que cambió el rumbo de nuestro reporteo. Faltó que el edil Claudio Segovia dijera ¿nos acompañan a ver las condiciones de una familia del sector Nuevos Campos? Y no dudamos en acompañarlo.
Al andar unos dos kilómetros callejón adentro del sector Nuevos Campos, nos percatamos que un estero estaba desbordado. Vecinos del sector nos explicaron que las aguas corresponden al desborde del estero llamado Mal Potrerillo, aguas que se unen al Estero Machalí para conformar el Estero La Cadena.
Al ver el camino, inundado de extremo a extremo, el alcalde Claudio Segovia cambió sus zapatos por botas de agua y caminó a ver las familias. No obstante, la distancia era amplia, más de 2 kilómetros de agua y había que ir en ayuda de las familias afectadas.
Un vehículo 4×4 servía para la ocasión y el director de Obras Hidráulicas (DOH) del MOP, Javier Rubio, que iba a revisar las condiciones del canal, amablemente se ofreció para llegar a destino.
En el auto, el edil granerino, el director de aguas del MOP y equipo de prensa seguro contarían con las mejores imágenes de un alcalde en acción. Sin embargo, el caudal de agua diría otra cosa. Una vez en el agua y avanzando cerca de un kilómetro, algo anduvo mal. El auto comenzó lentamente a hundirse, sin poder avanzar y comenzó a entrar agua en su interior.
Agua adentro, agua afuera, pies mojados era el común denominador del lugar. Ya mojados, se hizo un intento infructuoso por mover el auto empujándolo, pero nada.
Una camioneta fue la esperanza para salir a tierra; no obstante, no dio buenos resultados, ya que el nivel del agua era alto.
Un tractor llegó a dar luces que ahí estaría la solución, pero el agua se inmiscuyó por el bajo tubo de escape de la máquina, generando complicaciones mayores.
Se necesitaba una máquina de palabras mayores, más pesada y con más fuerza. Una retroescabadora fue la última opción antes de llamar a Bomberos. Ésta debía tener la fuerza de mover un vehículo 4×4 y un tractor, pues la camioneta al ver la peligrosidad del terreno, tomó marcha atrás sin quedar atrapada. Y esa fue la solución, después de casi dos horas de estar atrapados en medio del agua desborado por un canal, el alcalde Claudio Segovia, el director de Obras Hidráulicas (DOH) del MOP, Javier Rubio y el equipo de prensa, fueron rescatados.
Ya en tierra firme, el edil de Graneros, Claudio Segovia sostuvo “A pesar de tener un vehículo 4×4 quedamos embancados en el camino, se inundó el vehículo, afortunadamente no hubo daños mayores, es parte de trabajo, es parte de la pega, el Director de Aguas se fue con una visión muy clara de la situación que está ocurriendo en nuestra ciudad, sobre todo aquí, en Nuevos Campos, donde el camino está en pésimas condiciones, lo que nos va a permitir tomar medidas para mejorarlo; pero junto con ello, queda demostrado la fuerza del agua y la poca mantención de los canales y los afluentes acuíferos de la región, en eso un llamado a los agricultores a que nos ayuden a tener en buenas condiciones todos los afluentes, aquí hay un par de familias aislada. Vamos a ir a buscar maquinaria pesada para ir a ayudarlos”, finalizó.
