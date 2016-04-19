Rescatan a 61 de los 200 aislados en Termas del Flaco

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 19, 2016
rescate 002

Vía aérea, en helicópteros del Ejército, se trasladó -en buenas condiciones de salud- a turistas y locatarios que permanecían en la cordillera de San Fernando.

 
Ricardo Obando

 
Hubo que esperar algunas horas para recibir la confirmación de que el clima permitiría volar desde San Fernando hasta Termas del Flaco y la operación fue exitosa. A eso de las 11.00 horas de ayer, dos helicópteros del Ejército salieron desde la capital de Colchagua rumbo al balneario cordillerano para rescatar originalmente a 25, pero que terminaron siendo 61 personas rescatadas que se encontraban aisladas desde el jueves producto del sistema frontal que azotó con gran fuerza a esta parte del país.
Fue así como, tras la coordinación de diversos estamentos, que se reunieron en el Club Aéreo sanfernandino para -en dicho lugar- verificar el éxito de la acción, se logró tomar contacto con los afectados que se encontraban en perfectas condiciones en unas termas donde la nieve comenzó a formar parte del panorama.
Una vez en tierra, una de las personas rescatadas, Miriam Muñoz, comentó que “la experiencia fue terrible por la lluvia, mucho viento, pero en la residencial donde estábamos había provisiones, estábamos bien”. En todo caso, esta capitalina que estaba de vacaciones, comentó que durante el temporal “nadie nos avisaba nada así que empezó la angustia”.
En tanto, Gloria López, “soy una paciente crónica, tenía controles pendientes y como se presentó esta oportunidad por eso lo hice”. Además, esta persona que trabaja en las Termas, dijo que, a pesar de la lluvia, “las condiciones allá eran buenas, excelentes. La gente que lo vive por primera vez se alarma, pero para mí no era novedad”.
A su vez, Bernardo Huerta, comentó que “no teníamos deseos de venirnos, pero hubo que volver por obligación porque llovía mucho y ahora último se puso a nevar”.
“se estaba acabando la bencina, no hay agua potable y eso empezó a escasear”.
“los chapulines verdes nos llegaron a salvar y ese fue el respiro que tuvimos”.
Mientras que, “hubo hospitalidad de la gente y todos se ayudaron”, expuso Miriam González, otra de las afectadas.

 
DENTRO DE LO PLANIFICADO

En el lugar de recepción de los rescatados, la intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez, aseguró que “todo resultó como se había planificado” y que “las personas están en buen estado de salud, están bien”.
Además, el General de la Brigada Aérea, comandante Gustavo Núñez, recordó que “de acuerdo a la experiencia nuestra en evacuaciones anteriores en las Termas del Flaco, generalmente la gente que no se anota después termina bajando. De un estimado inicial de 30 vamos en una cincuentena”.
Es así que, Núñez, manifestó también que, en la alta cordillera “las condiciones arriba son seguras, a pesar que cayó nieve” y que ““desplegamos una compañía de aeropuerto para realizar el manifiesto de vuelo y un chequeo médico”.
Cabe consignar que el General de Brigada Aérea, destaco que la operación en el cajón del Tinguiririca es compleja, es un cajón estrecho, hay nubosidad baja lo que obliga a los helicópteros a volar bajo nivel (respecto a condiciones normales)”.
Por su parte, el General de Carabineros VI Zona, Omar Gutiérrez, se refirió a las labores que el personal policial realizaba ayer para encontrar a las siete personas que se encuentran desaparecidas. Según dijo, “estos arrieros están en cuatro cajones cordilleranos diferentes. El cajón del Tinguiririca es demasiado angosto y el rescate debe ser coordinado con el objeto de prevenir accidentes”. Justamente, miembros del GOPE tanto en un helicóptero como en una camioneta 4×4 subieron a la zona de Alto Huemul y también el valle del Tinguiririca para intentar dar con los afectados, quienes, hasta el cierre de esta edición aún no habían sido hallados.

 

 

Varios días para recuperar conectividad terrestre

Ayer, la gobernadora de Colchagua, Carolina Cucumides, comentó que el río Tinguiririca destruyó el camino que une San Fernando con Termas del Flaco lo que obligará a vialidad a recuperar la conectividad lo más rápido posible.
En ese sentido, la autoridad dijo que “vialidad está con la maquinaria lista para comenzar a iniciar las obras”.
Sobre los problemas en la zona, sentenció que “hay seis cortes en la ruta, es bastante complejo. El río se tomó parte del camino y necesitamos que el agua baje para iniciar la reconstrucción del camino”.
Al cierre de esta edición se estimaba que hoy o quizás mañana, se iniciarían los trabajos que al menos durarían unos tres a cuatro días para poder habilitar, para vehículos mayores, el tránsito desde y hacia la cordillera.

