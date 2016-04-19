Trinchera celeste informa cancelación de campaña ayuda a damnificados

Actualidad, Crónicas abril 19, 2016

Ayer y por redes sociales rápidamente se extendió una campaña organizada por la Trinchera Celeste, “Todos por O´Higgins” se denominaba la iniciativa de los hinchas. Este miércoles cuando se jugará el partido pendiente entre O¨Higgins y San Luis miembros de la Trinchera estarían en los accesos al estadio El Teniente recolectando alimentos para ir en ayuda de los afectados por el pasado temporal.

Sin embargo el día de hoy a través de un comunicado, desde la Trinchera Celeste informan de la cancelación de esta campaña. “informamos que mañana NO habrá campaña en ayuda de los damnificados debidoa que el Gobierno cubrirá sus necesidades. Así nos informaron hoy autoridades regionales .

Agradecemos enormemente la colaboración de medios de comunicación por difundir la campaña, además de la gente que está dispuesta a colaborar cuando es necesario”, decía la declaración de la Trinchera Celeste.

