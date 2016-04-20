O’Higgins es líder del torneo y el sueño del título está a la mano

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 20, 2016abril 20, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
9U8F5442

En un partidazo, sufrido, con pulsaciones a mil, el Capo de Provincia superó por 4-3 a San Luis de Quillota y quedó con un inmejorable escenario a dos fechas del final del campeonato.

 

 

Ricardo Obando

 

 

De infarto. O’Higgins logró, metiendo más garra que fútbol, vencer a San Luis de Quillota por 4-3 y consiguió el liderato del torneo a dos fechas del término del torneo de Clausura 2015-2016.

Los celestes, sin duda que sufrieron, quizás en demasía. Los visitantes, gran contrincante, sacó su mejor repertorio para complicar durante todo el partido al conjunto rancagüino.

Fue así como, los quillotanos, entraron a presionar porque en este partido era el más necesitado, tras perder queda colgando de la Primera División. El elenco de Miguel Ramírez vino a jugarse su opción y sin duda que complicó el cuadro local.

En los primeros instantes del juego, todo para los canarios. El fútbol pasaba por el medio campo visitante y los dirigidos por Cristián Arán estaban incómodos.

Claro está que, en la primera que tuvo el Capo de Provincia, anotó. En 12’, Bastián San Juan inició la carga por la izquierda, combinó con Cristián Insaurralde y este, a la carrera, sacó un centro al área. La defensa forastera no lo pudo sacar y 12 minutos en la primera, mató. Inició San Juan por izquierda, para Insaurralde que desborda, centro, no la sacan nunca y Pablo Calandria se encontró con el rebote y gol. 1-0.

Ese oasis en el desierto no significó mucho en el tiempo inicial porque los quillotanos siguieron en lo suyo.

Leandro Gastón Sirino, principal agente ofensivo del cuadro de Ramírez, tuvo la igualdad en los 14’, pero en los 34’, sí aprovechó el regalo. Un tiro libre servido de mala forma por Nicolás Vargas quedó en los pies de los visitantes que, en una rápida salida y gracias también al error de Bastián San Juan que no llegó a la cobertura, Sirino les ganó en velocidad a todos y no tuvo problemas en batir a Jorge Carranza.

El 1-1, que de paso significó romper un invicto en portería propia de 464 minutos, condicionó una segunda parte llena de emociones.

 

 

PULSACIONES A MIL

 

A tres minutos de reiniciado el juego, Gastón Lezcano desbordó por la derecha y el centro que sacó, buscando a Calandria o Insaurralde, fue interceptado antes por Brayams Viveros quien la metió en portería propia. El 2-1 le puso cierto grado de tranquilidad, pero no le duró nada.

En los 53’, una mano dentro del área fue sentenciada como penal y, desde los doce pasos, Alexi Gómez fusiló a Carranza para colocar el 2-2 parcial. Y, aquella igualdad le dio vértigo al partido, juego que lo aprovechó el forastero. Corría el 56’ y San Luis lo dio vuelta gracias al ex celeste Carlos Escobar que la pichó ya sin Carranza en portería.

El 2-3, obligó a O’Higgins a irse con todo arriba y, no pasó mucho para nuevamente meterse en carrera.

En los 68’, un tiro libre magistral de Gastón Lezcano lo igualó. A esa altura, partidazo. Desde ahí, la presión celeste fue aún más constante y eso complicó a San Luis que, en los 78’ se quedó con uno menos por expulsión de Brayams Viveros tras falta contra Esteban González (ingresó en los 52’).

Y, fue tanto el meter a los quillotanos en su arco que, a 4’ del final, Gastón Lezcano metió la cabeza tras un centro muy pasado servido por Pedro Muñoz y logró dar vuelta un encuentro de infarto: 4-3.

Después de eso, en los 90’, Muñoz se comió lo que era el quinto. Se lo perdió solo increíblemente, pero con el último tanto del Gato Lezcano alcanzó.

Ante un rival dignísimo, O’Higgins ganó una verdadera final que, a dos fechas del término del torneo, lo deja como líder exclusivo de la competencia.

Ahora, Cobresal será la próxima estación, para previa quizás a conseguir un nuevo logro.

En próximo partido de O’Higgins está fijado para el domingo próximo a las 15.00 horas en el estadio El Cobre de El Salvador visitando a Cobresal. En tanto, en el otro duelo que se jugó ayer, Palestino sorprendió y derrotó a Colo-Colo en el estadio Monumental por 3-1.

 

 

Ficha del Partido

 

O’Higgins: Jorge Carranza; Brian Torrealba (52’, Esteban González), Albert Acevedo, Bastián San Juan, Nicolás Vargas; Juan Fuentes, Alejandro Márquez (83’, Pedro Muñoz), Ramón Fernández; Cristian Insaurralde (76’, Iván Bulos), Gastón Lezcano, Pablo Calandria. DT: Cristián Arán.

 

San Luis: Fernando de Paul; Guillermo Pachecho, Daniel Vicencio, Brayams Viveros, Alexi Gómez (55’, Arnaldo González); Leandro Sirino, Gonzalo Rivas, Boris Sagredo, Camilo Rencoret; Jaime Grondona (55’, Pablo Magnin), Carlos Escobar (64’, Federico Martorell). DT: Miguel Ramírez.

 

Árbitros: Claudio Puga; Marcelo Barraza, Fredy Mandujano; César Deischeler.

Amonestados: San Juan, Márquez (OHI); Gómez, Pacheco, Vicencio, Rivas (SL).

Expulsado: 78’, Brayams Viviros (SL).

Goles: 1-0, 12’, Calandria; 1-1, 34’, Sirino; 2-1, 48’, Viveros (AG); 2-2, 55’, Gómez (p); 2-3, 56’, Escobar; 3-3, 68’, Lezcano; 4-3, 86’, Lezcano.

Estadio: El Teniente.

Público: 7.132 espectadores.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

83 comments

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

I liked as much as you will obtain performed right here. The comic strip is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you would like be delivering the following. ill for sure come further before once more as exactly the similar nearly very continuously within case you defend this hike.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers

Responder

Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. However imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche. Great blog!

Responder

Hello there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. With thanks!

Responder

I was just looking for this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top sites are full of garbage.

Responder

I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I such a lot indisputably will make certain to don’t put out of your mind this website and provides it a glance regularly.

Responder

Along with every little thing which appears to be building inside this area, many of your points of view are actually relatively radical. On the other hand, I beg your pardon, because I can not give credence to your entire suggestion, all be it stimulating none the less. It seems to everybody that your comments are not totally rationalized and in simple fact you are generally your self not totally convinced of the point. In any case I did enjoy reading it.

Responder

Hello there I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great job.

Responder

Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.

Responder

I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i?¦m glad to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a lot undoubtedly will make sure to do not overlook this web site and give it a look regularly.

Responder

Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Hey very cool website!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I am glad to seek out numerous helpful information here within the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.

Responder

The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

Responder

A powerful share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit analysis on this. And he in truth purchased me breakfast as a result of I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If potential, as you become experience, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is extremely helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog submit!

Responder

Deja un comentario