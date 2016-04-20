O’Higgins es líder del torneo y el sueño del título está a la mano

En un partidazo, sufrido, con pulsaciones a mil, el Capo de Provincia superó por 4-3 a San Luis de Quillota y quedó con un inmejorable escenario a dos fechas del final del campeonato.
Ricardo Obando
De infarto. O’Higgins logró, metiendo más garra que fútbol, vencer a San Luis de Quillota por 4-3 y consiguió el liderato del torneo a dos fechas del término del torneo de Clausura 2015-2016.
Los celestes, sin duda que sufrieron, quizás en demasía. Los visitantes, gran contrincante, sacó su mejor repertorio para complicar durante todo el partido al conjunto rancagüino.
Fue así como, los quillotanos, entraron a presionar porque en este partido era el más necesitado, tras perder queda colgando de la Primera División. El elenco de Miguel Ramírez vino a jugarse su opción y sin duda que complicó el cuadro local.
En los primeros instantes del juego, todo para los canarios. El fútbol pasaba por el medio campo visitante y los dirigidos por Cristián Arán estaban incómodos.
Claro está que, en la primera que tuvo el Capo de Provincia, anotó. En 12’, Bastián San Juan inició la carga por la izquierda, combinó con Cristián Insaurralde y este, a la carrera, sacó un centro al área. La defensa forastera no lo pudo sacar y 12 minutos en la primera, mató. Inició San Juan por izquierda, para Insaurralde que desborda, centro, no la sacan nunca y Pablo Calandria se encontró con el rebote y gol. 1-0.
Ese oasis en el desierto no significó mucho en el tiempo inicial porque los quillotanos siguieron en lo suyo.
Leandro Gastón Sirino, principal agente ofensivo del cuadro de Ramírez, tuvo la igualdad en los 14’, pero en los 34’, sí aprovechó el regalo. Un tiro libre servido de mala forma por Nicolás Vargas quedó en los pies de los visitantes que, en una rápida salida y gracias también al error de Bastián San Juan que no llegó a la cobertura, Sirino les ganó en velocidad a todos y no tuvo problemas en batir a Jorge Carranza.
El 1-1, que de paso significó romper un invicto en portería propia de 464 minutos, condicionó una segunda parte llena de emociones.
PULSACIONES A MIL
A tres minutos de reiniciado el juego, Gastón Lezcano desbordó por la derecha y el centro que sacó, buscando a Calandria o Insaurralde, fue interceptado antes por Brayams Viveros quien la metió en portería propia. El 2-1 le puso cierto grado de tranquilidad, pero no le duró nada.
En los 53’, una mano dentro del área fue sentenciada como penal y, desde los doce pasos, Alexi Gómez fusiló a Carranza para colocar el 2-2 parcial. Y, aquella igualdad le dio vértigo al partido, juego que lo aprovechó el forastero. Corría el 56’ y San Luis lo dio vuelta gracias al ex celeste Carlos Escobar que la pichó ya sin Carranza en portería.
El 2-3, obligó a O’Higgins a irse con todo arriba y, no pasó mucho para nuevamente meterse en carrera.
En los 68’, un tiro libre magistral de Gastón Lezcano lo igualó. A esa altura, partidazo. Desde ahí, la presión celeste fue aún más constante y eso complicó a San Luis que, en los 78’ se quedó con uno menos por expulsión de Brayams Viveros tras falta contra Esteban González (ingresó en los 52’).
Y, fue tanto el meter a los quillotanos en su arco que, a 4’ del final, Gastón Lezcano metió la cabeza tras un centro muy pasado servido por Pedro Muñoz y logró dar vuelta un encuentro de infarto: 4-3.
Después de eso, en los 90’, Muñoz se comió lo que era el quinto. Se lo perdió solo increíblemente, pero con el último tanto del Gato Lezcano alcanzó.
Ante un rival dignísimo, O’Higgins ganó una verdadera final que, a dos fechas del término del torneo, lo deja como líder exclusivo de la competencia.
Ahora, Cobresal será la próxima estación, para previa quizás a conseguir un nuevo logro.
En próximo partido de O’Higgins está fijado para el domingo próximo a las 15.00 horas en el estadio El Cobre de El Salvador visitando a Cobresal. En tanto, en el otro duelo que se jugó ayer, Palestino sorprendió y derrotó a Colo-Colo en el estadio Monumental por 3-1.
Ficha del Partido
O’Higgins: Jorge Carranza; Brian Torrealba (52’, Esteban González), Albert Acevedo, Bastián San Juan, Nicolás Vargas; Juan Fuentes, Alejandro Márquez (83’, Pedro Muñoz), Ramón Fernández; Cristian Insaurralde (76’, Iván Bulos), Gastón Lezcano, Pablo Calandria. DT: Cristián Arán.
San Luis: Fernando de Paul; Guillermo Pachecho, Daniel Vicencio, Brayams Viveros, Alexi Gómez (55’, Arnaldo González); Leandro Sirino, Gonzalo Rivas, Boris Sagredo, Camilo Rencoret; Jaime Grondona (55’, Pablo Magnin), Carlos Escobar (64’, Federico Martorell). DT: Miguel Ramírez.
Árbitros: Claudio Puga; Marcelo Barraza, Fredy Mandujano; César Deischeler.
Amonestados: San Juan, Márquez (OHI); Gómez, Pacheco, Vicencio, Rivas (SL).
Expulsado: 78’, Brayams Viviros (SL).
Goles: 1-0, 12’, Calandria; 1-1, 34’, Sirino; 2-1, 48’, Viveros (AG); 2-2, 55’, Gómez (p); 2-3, 56’, Escobar; 3-3, 68’, Lezcano; 4-3, 86’, Lezcano.
Estadio: El Teniente.
Público: 7.132 espectadores.
