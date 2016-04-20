A las 21.00 horas en el estadio El Teniente:  O’Higgins apostará por la paciencia y buscará jugar con la desesperación de San Luis

  • El Capo de Provincia se juega una nueva carta para ir por el título del Clausura frente a un rival que luchará por no caer a la Primera B. El triunfo esta noche, acercará a los celestes al premio más preciado.
Por: Ricardo Obando

Una victoria local esta noche, podría dejar a O’Higgins a la puertas del título del torneo de Clausura. Es por ello que, en el plantel rancagüino saben muy bien que, para aprovechar una inmejorable ocasión, deberán hacer un partido correcto y jugar con la desesperación de un San Luis que no quiere caer a la Primera B.

En ese sentido, el llamado es a jugar con paciencia, firmes en la zona defensiva y comprometido en el ataque para aprovechar las ocasiones que se pueden generar. Es así que, el capitán Jorge Carranza, tuvo  palabras para dialogar respecto a cómo cree que se dará este encuentro, vitals en el futuro del campeonato.

“Va a ser muy importante la paciencia, no perder el orden y no apartarnos de nuestra idea. En la previa uno imagina un partido bastante trabado”, sostuvo.

Sobre el sentimiento del plantel en esta recta final, Carranza comentó que “estamos bien, muy ilusionados. Queremos hacer las cosas bien y tenemos que pensar en este partido, que es lo más importante”.

Además, sobre la forma de encarar este tramo del certamen, el trasandino agregó que “nosotros no podemos especular con nada, para pelear el torneo tenemos que sacar los nueve puntos que queda y después esperar”.

Ahora bien, sobre cómo espera el juego -muy similar al partido anterior se le preguntó- manifestó que “todos los partidos son distintos. Colo-Colo es un rival que propone y que nos dio espacios, ahora San Luis tiene otras prioridades, seguramente resguardará un poco más y no imagino un equipo que vaya al ataque como lo fue Colo-Colo”.

Junto con ello, Jorge Carranza destacó que tanto O’Higgins como San Luis, están peleando por cosas valiosas. “Tenemos objetivos demasiado importantes ambos. No debemos apartarnos de lo que venimos haciendo y ahí está la clave”, dijo. Es por eso que, concluyó, “estamos convencidos, sabemos lo que tenemos que hacer. Creo que estamos muy bien y ojalá consigamos lo que tenemos en juego”.

¿CANDIDATOS?

Sabemos bien que O’Higgins tiene opciones concretas de ser campeón, pero para muchos no es candidato.

Justamente, Albert Acevedo, quién también habló ayer en el Monasterio Celeste, comentó que de cierta manera esos dichos tienen razón porque “nosotros hoy peleamos por lo que tenemos. Si el torneo termina hoy conseguiríamos la liguilla porque hoy hay un equipo que tiene más puntos que nosotros”.

Ahora bien, respecto al encuentro de hoy, dijo que como plantel “estamos tranquilos, preparados y felices de poder jugar”.

A su vez, al igual que Carranza, destacó que “todos se juegan algo. San Luis, al igual que nosotros, tiene cosas muy importantes por las que pelear y será un partido muy dificil ante un rival muy respetado”.

Respecto a la disposición para quedarse con la victoria, Acevedo aseguró que “lo veo bien, con la misma entrega y disposición, muy motivados y a la vez tranquilos. Esperamos desarrollar lo que hicimos en el último partido y ojalá replicarlo mañana”.

Cabe consignar que hoy, a las 18.30 horas, se jugará otro partido donde está involucrado un candidato. En el estadio Monumental, Colo-Colo recibirá a Palestino.

APOYO TOTAL AL PARO DEL SIFUP

Tema fue ayer en el Monasterio Celeste la convocatoria a paro por parte del Sindicato Interempresas de Futbolistas Profesionales producto de los graves problemas económicos que afectan a los jugadores de Deportes Concepción.

Fue así como, Jorge Carranza, comentó que “hay que ponerse en el lugar del otro. Nosotros somos trabajadores y tenemos la fortuna de estar en una institución que hace las cosas bien”.

A su vez, dijo que “nuestros colegas están pasando por momentos difíciles, donde su institución no ha respondido y estos jugadores tienen familia, hijos, obligaciones”.

“Como grupo creemos que lo más importante es el bienestar de los colegas y los apoyaremos desde el lugar que nos toque”, puntualizó.

En tanto, Albert Acevedo comentó sobre el tema que “Carlos (Soto) vino la semana pasada y nos comentó lo de Deportes Concepción y no es el único equipo. Nos sentimos muy dolidos para describir lo que sucedió, para mi es una vergüenza lo que pasó”.

Finalmente, el defensor central de O’Higgins dijo que el apoyo para los futbolista sureños está. “Totalmente, hoy gracias a Dios me toca estar en un club serio, que cumple, responsable, decente, pero quizás qué pasará mañana y nos toque estar en la vereda del frente. Uno, cuando no ha vivido estas situaciones, es dificil describir la impotencia de las familias”, apuntó.

Si se dan ciertos resultados, se puede levantar la copa el martes

Así de claro. Si O’Higgins gana sus dos partidos siguientes (contra San Luis y Cobresal) y si Colo-Colo y Universidad Católica no suman más de una unidad en sus próximos duelos, el Capo de Provincia levantaría la copa.

Como hubo cambio de programación, el conjunto rancagüino jugará hoy y el domingo, el Cacique lo hará esos mismos días y, los Cruzados verán acción el sábado y el martes próximo. Ahora bien, todo podría definirse de esta manera siempre y cuando no haya paralización de la actividad este fin de semana. Sino, toda vez se reprogramará.

