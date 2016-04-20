 Aeronave que participó en rescate de familia de Coya y contacto con arrieros sufre accidente en Los Andes

-
Hoy a las 8:00 horas cayó la aeronave Puma, matrícula H264, consecuencia de este trágico hecho, se confirmó el lamentable fallecimiento del Cabo Primero Rodrigo Alfaro Gómez (QEPD), mientras el resto del personal se encontraría herido
La Brigada de Aviación Ejército informó a través de un comunicado que en el día de hoy cerca de las 08:00 horas, la aeronave Puma, en circunstancias que se investigan, sufrió un accidente, mientras se encontraba realizando actividades de apoyo al Comando de Telecomunicaciones (mantenimiento de antenas) en la zona general de cerro El Pelado, Los Andes.
La aeronave matrícula H264, fue una de los primeros transportes que llegó ayer a San Fernando en apoyo de la realización del contacto con los arrieros desaparecidos y el posterior rescate de las personas atrapadas en Coya.
En los Andes la aeronave era tripulada por seis miembros del ejército y como consecuencia de este trágico hecho, se confirma el lamentable fallecimiento del Cabo Primero Rodrigo Alfaro Gómez (QEPD), mientras el resto del personal se encontraría herido.
En estos momentos se trasladan los equipos de rescate, de apoyo médico y de investigación de accidentes de la Brigada de Aviación del Ejército, para realizar los peritajes correspondientes y el esclarecimiento de este hecho. Conjuntamente, se activó el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia aérea de la Brigada de Aviación, el cual tiene como finalidad el manejo de ésta y el apoyo a las familias.
De esta forma, la Brigada de Aviación, en el documento señaló que lamenta este accidente y se encuentra brindando apoyo al personal afectado y sus respectivas familias.
83 comments
I like this web blog its a master peace ! Glad I noticed this on google .
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
You have brought up a very great details , appreciate it for the post.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thankyou for posting.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff prior to and you’re simply extremely wonderful. I actually like what you’ve received right here, certainly like what you’re stating and the best way in which you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you. That is actually a wonderful website.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have be mindful your stuff prior to and you are just extremely magnificent. I really like what you have got right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which by which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you. That is really a wonderful website.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site. You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Regards!
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal site.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I was very pleased to find this internet-site.I wished to thanks to your time for this glorious read!! I undoubtedly enjoying each little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog post.
I haven’t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I used to be very pleased to seek out this web-site.I wished to thanks for your time for this excellent learn!! I undoubtedly having fun with each little little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
Virtually all of the things you assert is astonishingly appropriate and it makes me ponder why I hadn’t looked at this in this light before. This particular article truly did turn the light on for me as far as this subject goes. But at this time there is actually 1 issue I am not really too comfy with so while I make an effort to reconcile that with the core idea of your position, let me observe exactly what all the rest of the visitors have to point out.Very well done.
Only wanna input that you have a very nice site, I like the style and design it really stands out.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Usually I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.
Excellent blog here! Also your site a lot up fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I have recently started a website, the information you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Patriotism is often an arbitrary veneration of real estate above principles.” by George Jean Nathan.
I am always searching online for tips that can aid me. Thank you!
What i don’t realize is in truth how you’re now not actually a lot more well-preferred than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably with regards to this topic, made me in my view consider it from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated except it is something to do with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times care for it up!
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer really a lot more well-appreciated than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus considerably in the case of this matter, produced me in my view believe it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated unless it?¦s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs great. Always maintain it up!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such great information being shared freely out there.
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with helpful info to work on. You have performed an impressive activity and our whole community shall be grateful to you.
I’d always want to be update on new content on this internet site, saved to my bookmarks! .
Very interesting subject , regards for posting.
Rattling informative and excellent structure of articles, now that’s user genial (:.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in web explorer, might check this?K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large section of folks will miss your excellent writing due to this problem.
Virtually all of what you say happens to be astonishingly accurate and that makes me ponder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light before. This article truly did switch the light on for me as far as this particular topic goes. Nonetheless there is just one issue I am not really too comfy with and whilst I try to reconcile that with the actual main theme of the position, allow me see what the rest of the subscribers have to point out.Nicely done.
Very interesting subject, appreciate it for posting. “What passes for optimism is most often the effect of an intellectual error.” by Raymond Claud Ferdinan Aron.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
It is best to participate in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will suggest this web site!
Good day very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I’m satisfied to find numerous useful information right here in the submit, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
I was looking at some of your posts on this website and I conceive this site is really instructive! Keep on posting.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I adore foregathering utile info, this post has got me even more info! .
I haven’t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Very good written article. It will be valuable to everyone who usess it, including me. Keep up the good work – i will definitely read more posts.
I think you have mentioned some very interesting details , thanks for the post.
Keep working ,remarkable job!
I have read some just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you set to create this sort of wonderful informative website.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Good post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Thank you!
I am forever thought about this, appreciate it for putting up.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Great job.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Utterly pent subject matter, thanks for selective information. “The last time I saw him he was walking down Lover’s Lane holding his own hand.” by Fred Allen.
At this time it looks like Movable Type is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
Hello, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Well I definitely enjoyed reading it. This information offered by you is very helpful for good planning.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my blog?
Thank you for another wonderful post. Where else may anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such info.
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome blog!
VcNC9M What a funny blog! I in fact enjoyed watching this humorous video with my relatives as well as along with my friends.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i love studying your posts. Keep up the good paintings! You know, lots of persons are searching around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Great info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
I like this web blog its a master peace ! Glad I discovered this on google .
Only wanna remark on few general things, The website design and style is perfect, the subject material is very great : D.
I conceive other website owners should take this site as an model, very clean and good user friendly design and style.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Utterly indited subject matter, appreciate it for entropy. “The last time I saw him he was walking down Lover’s Lane holding his own hand.” by Fred Allen.
Very interesting topic, appreciate it for putting up. “Not by age but by capacity is wisdom acquired.” by Titus Maccius Plautus.
I’d need to test with you here. Which isn’t something I normally do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Really informative post.Much thanks again. Great.
hFu4t1 It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This tip offered by you is very constructive for proper planning.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
You have mentioned very interesting points! ps nice site.
I think you have remarked some very interesting points, thankyou for the post.
I believe this site has very wonderful composed content material posts.
Rattling good information can be found on web site.
Amazing blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Appreciate it!
I get pleasure from, result in I found exactly what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye