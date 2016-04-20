 Aeronave que participó en rescate de familia de Coya y contacto con arrieros sufre accidente en Los Andes

abril 20, 2016
rescate 016

  • Hoy a las 8:00 horas cayó la aeronave Puma, matrícula H264, consecuencia de este trágico hecho, se confirmó el lamentable fallecimiento del Cabo Primero Rodrigo Alfaro Gómez (QEPD), mientras el resto del personal se encontraría herido

La Brigada de Aviación Ejército informó a través de un comunicado que en el día de hoy cerca de las 08:00 horas, la aeronave Puma, en circunstancias que se investigan, sufrió un accidente, mientras se encontraba realizando actividades de apoyo al Comando de Telecomunicaciones (mantenimiento de antenas) en la zona general de cerro El Pelado, Los Andes.

La aeronave matrícula H264, fue una de los primeros transportes que llegó ayer a San Fernando en apoyo de la realización del contacto con los arrieros desaparecidos y el posterior rescate de las personas atrapadas en Coya.

En los Andes la aeronave era tripulada por seis miembros del ejército y como consecuencia de este trágico hecho, se confirma el lamentable fallecimiento del Cabo Primero Rodrigo Alfaro Gómez (QEPD), mientras el resto del personal se encontraría herido.

En estos momentos se trasladan los equipos de rescate, de apoyo médico y de investigación de accidentes de la Brigada de Aviación del Ejército, para realizar los peritajes correspondientes y el esclarecimiento de este hecho. Conjuntamente, se activó el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia aérea de la Brigada de Aviación, el cual tiene como finalidad el manejo de ésta y el apoyo a las familias.

De esta forma,  la Brigada de Aviación, en el documento señaló que  lamenta este accidente y se encuentra brindando apoyo al personal afectado y sus respectivas familias.

