Al fin fueron trasladados pacientes hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional 

– En este primer día de migración, fueron trasladados un total de 53 pacientes; 22 de ellos pertenecientes al Servicio de Cirugía y 37 usuarios del Servicio de Medicina, los que fueron cambiados en nueve trenes de 5 y 6 usuarios cada uno de ellos. El proceso contó con la participación de la Onemi, la UOCT y Carabineros, como parte del trabajo interinstitucional, quienes estuvieron a cargo de resguardar la trayectoria de las ambulancias desde su salida hasta su destino.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
Con un cerrado aplauso de parte de los funcionarios del antiguo Hospital Regional Rancagua, a las 08:30 horas de la mañana de ayer abordó la ambulancia Mauricio Tamayo Aros, el primer paciente que iniciaba su recorrido hasta el nuevo recinto asistencial base de la región.
Ambulancias, médicos, insumos, chequeos, medidas y equipos clínicos a bordo, todo estaba listo y dispuesto para llevar a cabo el traslado de los pacientes del nuevo recinto asistencial. Así, a las 08:30 horas en punto comenzó su recorrido el primer tren de seis ambulancias, la que escoltada por Carabineros que resguardaron la trayectoria de los móviles de urgencia desde su salida hasta su destino, y coordinadas con la Unidad Operativa de Control de Tránsito (UOCT) que sincronizó los semáforos en verde, fueron trasladados los primeros seis pacientes en un trayecto que no se elevó a los tres minutos.
Una vez, ya hospitalizado en su habitación, ocupando la cama 608, en el Servicio de Cirugía, el paciente Mauricio Tamayo sostuvo “es un privilegio haber sido la primera persona que se traslada a este nuevo hospital, el cambio es muy bueno, del cielo a la tierra. No hay comparación en cuanto a infraestructura, allá estaba en sala común con siete pacientes más, acá estoy solo; una de las grandes diferencias es que allá teníamos que salir al baño, al pasillo, ahora tengo baño en la habitación; estoy muy cómodo y feliz”.
Agregó que en el lugar “La atención ha sido excelente, la vocación que tiene el funcionario es a prueba de todo, acá en mi enfermedad he tenido una recuperación muy rápida y se debe a la dedicación que entregan, eso es muy destacable”, finalizó el paciente.
TRASLADO DE LOS PRIMEROS 53 PACIENTES
En este primer día de migración, fueron trasladados un total de 53 pacientes del servicio de cirugía con todas sus unidades quirúrgicas, medicina interna y el Policlínica de Especialidades (CAE); 22 de ellos eran pacientes pertenecientes al Servicio de Cirugía y 37 usuarios del Servicio de Medicina, los que fueron cambiados en nueve trenes de 5 y 6 usuarios cada uno de ellos.
El proceso que fue todo un éxito, según definió la directora del Hospital Regional Rancagua, Sonia Correa, pues el traslado que se veía que se extendería por cerca de las 16:00 horas, finalizó a las 13:27 horas, contando ahora ya con los primeros pacientes hospitalizados en el quinto y sexto piso del edificio de salud.
“Para nosotros es muy satisfactorio decir que este día martes 18 de abril hemos comenzado el traslado de pacientes desde el viejo Hospital Regional hacia las nuevas dependencias del hospital. Hoy (ayer) empezamos a las 08:30 con el traslado, primero de un bloque de 22 pacientes quirúrgicos desde los servicios de medicina, traumatología y neurocirugía hacia el nuevo hospital, lo que se completó cerca de las 10:30 horas. Todo ha salido como lo esperábamos. Ha estado todo debidamente coordinado entre el hospital viejo y el nuevo, hemos contado con todo el equipo de los servicios clínicos, el equipo de apoyo del Servicio de Salud, el Samu, ambulancias que han sido facilitadas desde otros servicios, ha salido como lo teníamos programado. Ha sido un éxito, nuestros pacientes han llegado estable y se han instalado en sus respectivas dependencias”, expuso Correa.
Destacó que en cuanto a las visitas, en los horarios de 17:00 horas a 18:00 horas, podrán ingresar los familiares autorizados -uno por paciente- previa coordinación con oficina OIRS condición que se mantendrá durante toda esta semana de cambio “Cuando hayamos hecho todo el traslado de los pacientes que está programado para toda esta semana, la próxima ya vamos a poder informar de las visitas habituales. Pedimos a la población comprensión, ya que es un proceso delicado y no queremos exponer a los pacientes a mayores riesgos”, apuntó la directora.
En tanto, el director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso, sostuvo “El plan ha funcionado tal y como estaba proyectado, ha sido un traslado en un muy buen clima, tanto en el hospital actual como en el nuevo. Afortunadamente el sistema de bombeo del bajo nivel funcionó bastante bien para la ruta, la vía principal era la Alameda como se ha utilizado en cada uno de los viajes que se han hecho hoy. Cada uno de los tenerse se demoró cerca de 3 minutos en que se despacha desde allá hasta que ingresa a la urgencia del nuevo hospital”, finalizó.
Por su parte, la gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitía, apuntó “Esto es un día histórico para nuestra región que cuenta con el hospital más moderno de Latinoamérica en la región; por lo tanto, estamos muy satisfechos y contentos porque la planificación que se ha realizado fue de alta complejidad y ante un sistema frontal se tomaron decisiones importantes y lo que se iba a ser el lunes hoy ya lo estamos completando. Aquí trabajó Transportes, Obras Pública, para trabajar y cumplir con este gran anhelo de la región de contar con un hospital de alta tecnología que le dará dignidad a los pacientes que llegan a este hospital”.
Así, la titánica tarea en que se trasladarán los cerca de 250 pacientes, se está llevando a cabo de manera satisfactoria con apoyo de equipo de 20 ambulancias con sus respectivos equipos clínicos a bordo, un equipo del SAMU Metropolitano y ambulancias del SAMU de la red asistencial de la región.
UNA SEMANA DE TRASLADO
Hoy continúa el traslado, y es el turno del cambio del Servicio de Intermedio y UCI de adultos, el día jueves 21 se trasladará el Servicio de Infantiles -Cirugía infantil, Pediatría, UPC pediátrica- y el viernes 22 de abril es el turno del traslado de Maternidad y Neonatología.
El 23 de abril será cerrado el servicio de urgencia de manera completa, terminando con el traslado de manera definitiva a eso de las 20:00 horas. Durante el proceso de traslado de Urgencia se mantendrán habilitados -en el antiguo recinto- los tres servicios de urgencia: Adulto, Maternidad y Pediátrico.
El hospital antiguo continuará una mini urgencia- conformada por médico enfermera y Tens, para entregar atención a aquellos usuarios que lleguen por desconocimiento del proceso de traslado, o debido a una emergencia extrema.
Cabe destacar que Urgencia seguirá funcionando durante todo el proceso, pero cuando se concrete el cambio se abrirá un pabellón en el recinto nuevo 24/7 para los pacientes hospitalizados que puedan requerir alguna operación. A esto se suma que en el hospital antiguo continuará funcionando un pabellón, abriendo dos pabellones de urgencia extras en horario hábil, por lo que los pacientes podrían realizar su post operatorio en otros recintos de la red asistencial.
Así lo informó la directora del Hospital Regional Rancagua “Para este miércoles está programado el traslado de los pacientes críticos, UCI, UTI, UCIM, UCIC pacientes adultos, los que son un poco más complejos de trasladar, no va a ser tan rápido como éste. Son menos pacientes, pero más lento. El jueves, se trasladan los pacientes pediátricos, tanto, quirúrgicos como pediátricos, de la UCI pediátrica, así como los pacientes de pediatría y cirugía infantil. El viernes está programado el traslado de los pacientes de maternidad y de neonatología; y el día sábado está programado el traslado de urgencia para así cerrar toda la atención de públicos y de pacientes en el hospital viejo y solamente realizarlas en el hospital nuevo”, finalizó Correa.
CRONOGRAMA DE TRASLADO
Miércoles 20 de abril: traslado de unidades críticas de adulto.
Jueves 21 de abril: traslado de pediatría con la UTI pediátrica.
Viernes 22 de abril: traslado de maternidad con neonatología
Sábado 23 de abril: traslado del servicio de Urgencia y cierre del antiguo hospital.
